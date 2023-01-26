Read full article on original website
Crunch Fitness Warner Robins creating jobs, benefiting neighboring businesses, and boosting the local economyB.R. ShenoyWarner Robins, GA
Discover the Benefits of Living in the Morgan Ranch Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Explore the Stunning Live Oak Preserve Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the beauty and convenience of The Woodlands in Kathleen, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorKathleen, GA
Discover the Charm and Convenience of the South Bend Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Henry County Daily Herald
Sustainable building materials company bringing jobs to rural Georgia
ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials company will build a new headquarters in rural Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday. Green Georgia LLC will invest $59 million in a project that will create more than 170 jobs. The facility will be located in Thomaston, the seat of Upson County.
Gov. Kemp: Sustainable building materials company to invest $59 million in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian P. Kemp announced on Friday a manufacturing company is building their new headquarters in Thomaston. A press release says the company Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters and invest $59 million in the facility.
Vacant Macon hotel may be auctioned in April
MACON, Ga. — A downtown Macon hotel that's been closed for more than a decade could be sold or go on the auction block soon. A federal judge this month approved a bankruptcy plan for the owners of the former Ramada hotel on First Street. Sangha Hospitality said they'll...
Explore the Stunning Live Oak Preserve Subdivision in Bonaire, Georgia
The Live Oak Preserve Subdivision in Bonaire, Georgia is a stunning community located just a short drive from the city of Warner Robins. With its spacious homes, well-manicured lawns, and friendly neighbors, it's no wonder that so many families are eager to call Live Oak Preserve home.
WMAZ
Downtown Macon hotel auction excites business owners
The 16-story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in April. Macon business owners say it's a good idea.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
Discover the beauty and convenience of The Woodlands in Kathleen, Georgia
The Woodlands subdivision in Kathleen, Georgia is a beautiful and family-friendly community that offers a wide range of amenities and activities for residents to enjoy. Located just a short drive from downtown Warner Robins, this subdivision offers easy access to all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment options that the city has to offer.
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
baldwin2k.com
$1,575 rental houses in Milledgeville apparently now considered "average"
Our COMMUNITY SUSTAINERS help keep us going with a small once-a-month pledge and help provide access to local journalism for EVERYONE in the community. To become a Baldwin2k Community Sustainer, JUST CLICK HERE. Politicians and elected officials don't seem very interested, and it's very rarely if ever mentioned at City...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake shakes Milledgeville, Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — An earthquake gave some people in our region an unusual wake-up call Friday morning. The USGS reports that a magnitude 2.09 earthquake rattled the area northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia, at 7:13 a.m. Milledgeville is about 30 miles northeast of Macon. The quake had a depth of...
'It's unique': Cow Pies Pizza Company opens in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new restaurant has opened in Warner Robins. If you like pizza, wings, and pies, then you may want to checkout this new eatery on Watson Boulevard. Cow Pies Pizza Company has only been open for a few weeks, but they are already gaining popularity in Houston County.
Warner Robins gets grant to help curb illegal trash dumping
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's time for a cleanup in Warner Robins. Keep Warner Robins Beautiful wants folks to get rid of their trash responsibly and legally. The organization received a $5,000 grant from the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. They plan to use the funds to assist with litter...
wfxg.com
Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb County unveils new affordable housing complex
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is moving forward on a plan to provide residents more affordable housing options. The Macon Housing Authority cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new facility at Northside Senior Village apartments on Northside Drive. The site includes 72 units, and the location gives residents access to shopping and food on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard.
P&Z: Changes coming to downtown Macon historic churches; ‘Crisco House’ hotel project shelved
MACON, Ga. — The First Presbyterian Church may proceed with building an outdoor worship space after the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission gave its blessing to updated plans Monday. Those plans include the demolitions of the nearly century-old Sunday School building and the former office of trailblazing female architect Ellamae Ellis League.
Cliffview Drive house demolition makes way for new south Macon park
MACON, Ga. — Crews demolished a house and nearby structures on Cliffview Drive in south Macon Thursday to help make way for a new park. Cliffview Lake Park will be located off Houston Road. It's the first step in a south Bibb beautification project. Mayor Lester Miller and Parks...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia commission passes rules to sell, produce medical marijuana
ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales are one step closer to becoming a reality in Georgia. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. The vote clears the way for low THC dispensaries to open as soon as...
41nbc.com
Jones County student named ‘Youth of the Year’
MACON, Georgia (41NBX/WMGT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year. Jones County High school junior Erionna Finney received the honor during a gala at Middle Georgia State University, Thursday night. She also received a $1,000 scholarship. According to the Boys...
mercer.edu
Pearlie Toliver, who helped integrate Mercer, to deliver 2023 Founders’ Day address
Alumna Pearlie Toliver, who was among Mercer University’s first Black female students, will give the 2023 Founders’ Day address at 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 1 in Willingham Auditorium on the Macon campus. Every year on Founders’ Day, a Mercerian is asked to return to campus to share his...
'Would take a load off their shoulders': People in Milledgeville say they need more affordable housing
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp emphasized the importance of rural affordable housing. He announced a Rural Workforce Housing Fund to make sure folks have a place to live. “Transformational projects, good-paying jobs, and new investments are worth little if there aren't options for hardworking Georgians to...
