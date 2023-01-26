ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Sustainable building materials company bringing jobs to rural Georgia

ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials company will build a new headquarters in rural Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday. Green Georgia LLC will invest $59 million in a project that will create more than 170 jobs. The facility will be located in Thomaston, the seat of Upson County.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Vacant Macon hotel may be auctioned in April

MACON, Ga. — A downtown Macon hotel that's been closed for more than a decade could be sold or go on the auction block soon. A federal judge this month approved a bankruptcy plan for the owners of the former Ramada hotel on First Street. Sangha Hospitality said they'll...
MACON, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
WYFF4.com

Earthquake shakes Milledgeville, Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — An earthquake gave some people in our region an unusual wake-up call Friday morning. The USGS reports that a magnitude 2.09 earthquake rattled the area northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia, at 7:13 a.m. Milledgeville is about 30 miles northeast of Macon. The quake had a depth of...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wfxg.com

Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb County unveils new affordable housing complex

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is moving forward on a plan to provide residents more affordable housing options. The Macon Housing Authority cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new facility at Northside Senior Village apartments on Northside Drive. The site includes 72 units, and the location gives residents access to shopping and food on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia commission passes rules to sell, produce medical marijuana

ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales are one step closer to becoming a reality in Georgia. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. The vote clears the way for low THC dispensaries to open as soon as...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Jones County student named ‘Youth of the Year’

MACON, Georgia (41NBX/WMGT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year. Jones County High school junior Erionna Finney received the honor during a gala at Middle Georgia State University, Thursday night. She also received a $1,000 scholarship. According to the Boys...
JONES COUNTY, GA

