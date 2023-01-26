ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 99.1

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped

From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
WISCONSIN STATE
L. Cane

The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent Survey

As inflation rises and our basic needs such as housing, groceries, and gas become more and more expensive, being part of America's "middle class" may feel like a moving target to some. The salary which used to pay all one's bills may only pay a fraction now. As a result, some publications are now claiming that the nation's middle class is either changing or shrinking.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs

Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
MONTROSE, CO
travelnoire.com

The Top U.S. Coastal Cities To Relocate To In 2023 May Surprise You

The city you live in greatly affects your mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Living in an overpopulated, chaotic city may not be the best choice if you feel stressed and overwhelmed. Since the pandemic, many people have embraced the world of remote work. People are embracing the freedom of working from anywhere and relocating to cities that are more peaceful.
Hot 99.1

Toxic: Eating Fish In NY Lakes As Bad As Drinking Tainted Water

A new study has revealed just how toxic eating fish from lakes in New York State can be. Chemical toxins are leaching into our waters, which are poisoning the fish, which we then consume. Are you familiar with the old adage, 'you are what you eat'? In this case, it's nothing good.
The Associated Press

Bed Bath & Beyond says it's in default on its loans

NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday that it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The home goods chain said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the default would force it to consider alternatives including restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court. Shares in the company based in Union, New Jersey, fell 22% Thursday in reaction to the news. Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Jan. 5 that it was considering options including filing for bankruptcy, saying that there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business. A week later, it reported a 33% drop in sales and a widening loss for its fiscal third quarter that ended Nov. 26, compared with the year-ago period. Sales at stores opened at least a year — a key indicator of a company’s health — dropped 32%.
AOL Corp

2023’s Housing Correction Could Be The Largest Since Post-WWII

If you have been waiting for prices to drop to buy a house, 2023 could be your year. However, the fall in housing prices doesn’t bode as well for current homeowners — or the overall U.S. economy. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy