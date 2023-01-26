Read full article on original website
digg.com
The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped
From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
Bank of America's Brian Moynihan warns against 'wealth effect' that could feel like 2007-08
Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan discusses how a mild recession could impact housing, labor and energy sectors from the World Economic Forum.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
A 45-year-old tech CEO is spending millions a year to be 18 again—even though his doctor admits the results are minimal
Ultra-rich Bryan Johnson sees a team of 30 doctors for regular, and sometimes invasive, tests to make him biologically younger.
House Prices Will Fall Fastest in These Seven Cities
The Pacific Coast and Southwest regions will see the deepest home-price declines in the U.S. in 2023, according to the investment bank Goldman Sachs.
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent Survey
As inflation rises and our basic needs such as housing, groceries, and gas become more and more expensive, being part of America's "middle class" may feel like a moving target to some. The salary which used to pay all one's bills may only pay a fraction now. As a result, some publications are now claiming that the nation's middle class is either changing or shrinking.
Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
Goldman Sachs is predicting dark days in 2023 for some of the pandemic's red-hot U.S. housing markets.
americanmilitarynews.com
2008-style housing crash expected in 4 cities, top US investment bank says: Report
Goldman Sachs, one of the leading global investment banks, is reportedly predicting the housing market could bottom out in four cities in 2023, seeing prices fall at a by percentages not seen since the 2008 recession. According to a note to clients earlier this month, obtained by the New York...
Goldman Sachs says 4 US cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values
The U.S. is seeing continued skyrocketing interest rates and declining housing prices, and Goldman Sachs expects home values in 2023 to reach that of the 2008 housing crisis.
CNBC
Rent prices have dropped the most in these 5 U.S. metro areas. Why it's cheaper to rent in many markets
Despite rising U.S. rental prices, competition is easing in some markets as inventory grows, according to a new report. At the end of 2022, the median U.S. rent was $2,305, which was nearly 5% higher than a year earlier. But when compared to the end of the first half of 2022, that median rent had declined almost 6%, the report shows.
americanmilitarynews.com
Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs
Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
‘Standout’ SNL Episode Wants New York State Town To Change Name
A "standout' episode of Saturday Night Live roasted a town in the Hudson Valley for its name. This past weekend I was down in Florida celebrating my Dad's one-year transplant anniversary. My parents love watching Saturday Night Live. My dad has fond memories of watching the show in the 1970s...
travelnoire.com
The Top U.S. Coastal Cities To Relocate To In 2023 May Surprise You
The city you live in greatly affects your mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Living in an overpopulated, chaotic city may not be the best choice if you feel stressed and overwhelmed. Since the pandemic, many people have embraced the world of remote work. People are embracing the freedom of working from anywhere and relocating to cities that are more peaceful.
A recession in 2023 could take biggest toll on West, Northeast. See how your state may fare
A recession in 2023 could hit the West and Northeast hardest. The Midwest is likely to best withstand a downturn.
Toxic: Eating Fish In NY Lakes As Bad As Drinking Tainted Water
A new study has revealed just how toxic eating fish from lakes in New York State can be. Chemical toxins are leaching into our waters, which are poisoning the fish, which we then consume. Are you familiar with the old adage, 'you are what you eat'? In this case, it's nothing good.
Texas sees big population gains from California, New York, report says
Welcome to the Lone Star State, y'all.
Bed Bath & Beyond says it's in default on its loans
NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday that it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The home goods chain said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the default would force it to consider alternatives including restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court. Shares in the company based in Union, New Jersey, fell 22% Thursday in reaction to the news. Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Jan. 5 that it was considering options including filing for bankruptcy, saying that there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business. A week later, it reported a 33% drop in sales and a widening loss for its fiscal third quarter that ended Nov. 26, compared with the year-ago period. Sales at stores opened at least a year — a key indicator of a company’s health — dropped 32%.
Millennials Earning $100K+ No Longer Drawn to California and New York — What’s Driving Them Elsewhere?
During the pandemic when more than 17% of Americans worked from home, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, it wasn't unusual to see professionals relocating to places like Florida or even Hawaii....
AOL Corp
2023’s Housing Correction Could Be The Largest Since Post-WWII
If you have been waiting for prices to drop to buy a house, 2023 could be your year. However, the fall in housing prices doesn’t bode as well for current homeowners — or the overall U.S. economy. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
