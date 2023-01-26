Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Related
Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale
The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
Austin denies proposed design for the tallest tower in Texas
Austin's design commission was not satisfied with the plans.
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
KXAN
Parking lots becoming fewer to encourage green space, alternate transportation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another story that makes you think about the climate is this one stating that parking lots actually hurt cities and exacerbate an already huge climate crisis, according to a recent report. Our automobiles are the lifeblood of transportation. Highway expansion and suburbs that continue to grow...
ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years. The effort is intended to understand how many people might be without shelter on any given night in Austin. ECHO uses the […]
Houston Chronicle
A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
KVUE
Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock opens new downtown public library
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock has a new state-of-the-art downtown public library. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with developer Hensel Phelps at the library at 200 East Liberty Avenue on Saturday Jan. 28 to celebrate the grand opening. The new library is just a block north of the old library site at East Main and Sheppard.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved
According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
Work to continue on Austin's Bergstrom Spur Trail
A 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183. The city of Austin’s Urban Trails Program is making progress on the Bergstrom Spur Trail, a 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183.
Southwest Bypass extension expected to be complete by summer
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County officials are expecting the final phase of the Southwest Bypass extension to be complete by this summer. The project to extend the two-lane road from Wolf Ranch Parkway to Hwy. 29 has been expanded to include a 10-foot-wide shared-use path.
fox7austin.com
Missing teen with intellectual disability last seen in Spring Branch: CCSO
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Josiah Pearson, last seen Thursday afternoon in Spring Branch, Texas. Pearson has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 4 p.m. at Smithson Valley High School at 14001 SH 46, possibly with a female juvenile.
Georgetown home sales dropped 30% in December 2022 compared to December 2021
Georgetown home sales in December dropped 30%, compared to December 2021. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Georgetown’s home sales dropped to 98 in December, marking a 30% decrease in closings from December 2021, according to monthly data from the Austin Board of Realtors. Median prices also dropped to $399,500 for the...
Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton
KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: Former McCoy Elementary Site to be Developed into Retail and Multi-Family Residential
Plans to develop the former McCoy Elementary School into a mixed commercial and residential project are still underway as Partners Development, a commercial real estate firm based in Houston, received a zoning map amendment providing approval for planned unit development zoning from City Council at the Oct. 11 meeting. According...
The Most Expensive Cup of Coffee You’ve Ever Seen is for Sale in Austin
Hey, if you stopped buying a cup of this coffee everyday you'd actually be able to buy a brand new home by June, looking at you Gen Zers. So, there's a place called Proud Mary cafe they've got locations in Australia, Portland, and Austin, TX, and they're selling the most expensive cup of coffee you'll ever see.
40 businesses now open, coming soon to Leander & Cedar Park
Cedar Park's Sephora store is located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. E100. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new business and entertainment options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming soon in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the two cities.
Rally for Tyre Nichols held in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally tonight at Huston-Tillotson University in the wake of released body camera footage that shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. The rally started tonight at 5 p.m. “Your fury is felt and justified, and your grief […]
2 Austin restaurants make Yelp's list of 'Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023'
AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a new restaurant to try?. Two local eateries made it onto Yelp's list of "Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023"!. First, 1618 Asian Fusion came in at No. 22. Located on Riverside Drive, the restaurant is a locally-owned and operated and aims to explore Asia's diverse food landscape.
Comments / 0