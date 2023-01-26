ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale

The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years.  The effort is intended to understand how many people might be without shelter on any given night in Austin. ECHO uses the […]
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock opens new downtown public library

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock has a new state-of-the-art downtown public library. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with developer Hensel Phelps at the library at 200 East Liberty Avenue on Saturday Jan. 28 to celebrate the grand opening. The new library is just a block north of the old library site at East Main and Sheppard.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Work to continue on Austin's Bergstrom Spur Trail

A 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183. The city of Austin’s Urban Trails Program is making progress on the Bergstrom Spur Trail, a 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

Rally for Tyre Nichols held in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally tonight at Huston-Tillotson University in the wake of released body camera footage that shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. The rally started tonight at 5 p.m. “Your fury is felt and justified, and your grief […]
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy