FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
themesatribune.com
Squatters, off-roaders threaten Twin Knolls’ beauty
Residents of an unincorporated county island just east of Mesa are trying to raise the alarm with Maricopa County officials that Twin Knolls, a privately owned series of hills rising above the surrounding neighborhood, is becoming a village for squatters, a dumping ground and a magnet for off-roading. In drone...
SignalsAZ
Scottsdale Saved More than 38 Million Gallons of Water in 2022
The city of Scottsdale reduced municipal water use by 38 million gallons in 2022, following through on a commitment made last January in the face of worsening drought in the Colorado River basin. In January 2022, Scottsdale set out to reduce water use by at least 5% and asked residents...
Dunkin’ Set to Start Slinging Donuts at Fifth Mesa Outpost
The company, by way of franchisee Quality Brand Group LLC, recently received approvals for its signage.
One person killed in Scottsdale crash, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Scottsdale. The two-vehicle crash happened on Saturday near Thompson Peak Parkway and Grayhawk Drive, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Police said one person was killed in the crash and a second individual rushed to the hospital. The the...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (1/29)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Don't miss Jobertising.com's West Valley Job Fair. Find a great job on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at the Glendale Civic Center located at 5750 West Glenn Drive , Glendale, Arizona, 85301. This job fair is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress for an interview! Learn more here.
SignalsAZ
Resident’s Guide to Mesa to Boost Neighborhoods
Free Resident’s Guide classes to boost neighborhoods are available in Mesa on topics ranging from water conservation to building community. Details at MesaNow.org. The City of Mesa’s Community Engagement team launches a citizen program to educate and support neighborhood leaders in improving their communities. The Resident’s Guide to Mesa is a series of free classes to help residents better understand City services, connect to other people with common neighborhood concerns, learn new tools and receive training to make positive changes in their community.
AZFamily
I-10 closed in both directions in Tempe
Models are trending toward better rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Rain amounts look light to moderate for the Valley. High country communities like Flagstaff could pick up 2-6 inches of snow. Custom cars at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Arizona's Family caught up with Dave Kindig, who's...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
SignalsAZ
Celebrate Arizona Railway Day in Chandler
Calling all train lovers and history buffs! Come aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during Arizona Railway Day in Chandler. The celebration will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. This family-friendly, free public event is hosted by volunteers of the museum.
azbigmedia.com
Renting in Phoenix costs $1,116 less per month than buying
For many Americans hoping to make the transition to first-time buying in 2023, renting will likely offer relatively more affordable options in the months ahead, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. On average across the 50 largest U.S. metros in December, a typical renter faced a 41.4% ($792) lower monthly payment than a starter homeowner. Renting in Phoenix seems to be the way to go. Metro Phoenix ranks No. 9 among markets with the largest monthly savings for renters. The monthly starter home cost in Metro Phoenix is $2,708, while the median monthly rent cost is $1,592, a difference of more than 70%.
roselawgroupreporter.com
The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Monday
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) Barrett-Jackson said the opening weekend of its 2023 Scottsdale auction drew record crowds to events that included a display of autos competing for the Barrett-Jackson Cup. After an opening weekend of record attendance, the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction kicked off vehicle sales on Monday.
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
12news.com
'I'm afraid our aquifers would dry up': Why well owners are worried about Rio Verde getting new standpipe
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Michael Miola uses 100,000 gallons of water every month. And no amount of conserving, recycling or reusing water can help him. Miola owns Silver Spurs Equine. It's 60 acres and 200 horses. He breeds horses for clients worldwide. Each horse drinks about 18 gallons of...
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
12news.com
Retired Sky12 reporter Jerry Foster takes his final flight
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — As the sun poured over the landing zone at Western Skies Helicopters in Scottsdale early Thursday morning, retired Sky12 reporter Jerry Foster was taking off for his final ride. Jerry has been living at Hospice of the Valley, privately battling an illness with his wife close...
AZFamily
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
AZFamily
These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is no stranger to the foodie scene, and a handful of restaurants have been honored for their culinary creations. Four restaurants in the Grand Canyon State made Yelp’s annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country this year. Just making the Top 10 at No. 8 is Tumerico in Tucson. The restaurant features Latin-inspired vegan and vegetarian food with popular dishes like huevos rancheros and al pastor tacos. Yelpers also highlighted the breakfast burrito and the tasty salsa bar.
AZFamily
The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff
A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
