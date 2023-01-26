Read full article on original website
A Long-Term Play On Diversity In Renewable Energy
Investors are always looking for the next big thing, and those who favor the energy space are no different. It has been known for some time that the world is moving away from fossil fuels, but what is still not clear is what it is moving towards. Will it be solar, wind, or wave power that generates the bulk of the electricity in the future, or will it be nuclear technology, now that there has been a breakthrough in that field? All of those will probably play a part, but the most likely scenario is that the world will depend on a combination of renewable energy sources in decades to come.
The Inflation Reduction Act Is Accelerating The Energy Transition
Rising fossil fuel costs are helping give renewables an edge over hydrocarbons. Both wind and solar depend on mined commodities, and the mining process involves the consumption of huge amounts of diesel. The Inflation Reduction Act has helped accelerate the energy transition by taking some of the sting out of...
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power
For years, small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) have been teased as the next big thing in clean energy. They were promised to be the solution to safely and efficiently scaling nuclear energy and the catalyst that would bring the nuclear energy renaissance into full swing. But then they never arrived.
Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022
Oil majors’ earnings for 2023 are set to drop from the 2022 record to around $150 billion. Although oil prices traded below $90 per barrel in the last weeks of 2022 and prices increased on an annual basis by only around 10% last year compared to 2021. The industry,...
Australia’s LNG Export Boom Is Leaving Its East Coast Short On Gas
Eastern Australia is once again under threat of a gas shortage in case LNG producers decide to sell all of their uncontracted gas abroad, a watchdog has warned. “The east coast gas supply forecast for 2023 has improved, but the outlook remains uncertain as the LNG producers haven’t yet committed sufficient volume under firm contracts to address the risk of a domestic shortfall,” the chair of the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, Gina Cass-Gottlieb said today, as quoted by Reuters.
Citi: European Oil Majors Could Become Acquisition Targets
Merger and acquisition activity in the United States oil and gas industry last year slumped to the lowest in 17 years as buyers became pickier. But besides being picky, they were also willing to spend, Enverus reported earlier this week. Now, Citi analysts are suggesting they may get even more generous with acquisitions. BP and Shell, the European supermajors, could become acquisition targets for their American peers Exxon and Chevron, the bank’s analysts said in a note this week, arguing that the Europeans’ stocks have been affected by attitudes towards ESG investing and the energy transition, turning them into a potential value proposition for the American supermajors.
EU Weighs $100 Price Cap For Russian Diesel Sold To Third-Parties
The EU’s price cap on Russian refined products is set to come into effect on February 5. The bloc is also considering a potential $100 per barrel cap on Russian diesel sold to third countries. The proposal will also allow buyers outside of the EU to continue to have...
Oilfield Firms See Highest Profit In Nearly A Decade
SLB – formerly Schlumberger – Halliburton, and Baker Hughes reported this past week very strong earnings for 2022 and said they expected the upcycle that began last year to be a multi-year feature in the oilfield services sector, thanks to improving pricing and tight equipment and service capacity in certain markets.
EU And G7 Discuss Russian Oil Product Price Caps
In the latest edition of the Numbers Report, we will take a look at some of the most interesting figures put out this week in the energy and metals sectors. Each week we’ll dig into some data and provide a bit of explanation on what drives the numbers. Let’s...
Norway Could Limit Electricity Exports To Avoid Shortages
Norway announced on Friday measures to ensure its security of power supply and could limit some electricity exports to neighboring countries if there is a risk of shortages at home, the government said. The government plans to introduce a mechanism under which electricity producers from hydropower – the most common...
Is The The Global Steel Industry In For Another Bumpy Year?
After weathering a bumpy ride throughout 2022, one of the world’s most traded commodities still isn’t out of the woods just yet. Though steel prices rose across the board over the past few weeks, mills around the world remain shuttered, and demand continues to fluctuate. Zero-COVID and limited energy across places like Europe are just some of the factors the steel industry endured over the past year. In the U.S., this was coupled with high-interest rates and a dollar that reached new highs before quickly retreating.
Shell Wants To Bail On Energy Retail Businesses Due To “Tough Market Conditions”
Shell is looking to bail on its energy retail business across multiple countries amid “tough market conditions,” the company said on Thursday. The tough market conditions likely refer to higher wholesale prices across Europe that have plagued many retailers, as well as price-capping measures instituted by governments to keep consumers from having to pay exorbitant energy bills.
How New Tech Is Transforming Finance In Emerging Markets
The emerging financial technology sector boosts inclusion and liquidity in emerging markets. Nonbank entities compete with traditional financial institutions for market share. Cryptocurrency uptake remains strong as governments eye e-currency adoption. Remittances and informal economies provide resilience amid economic headwinds. Even as the global economy grapples with inflation, supply chain...
Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
After an initial dip, the oil price rally has been a steady grind upwards in the current year, with the last 12 trading days seeing 10 days of higher intraday highs and 11 days of higher intraday lows. Brent is currently trading at $87.50 per barrel (as of Jan 26 at 12:24p.m. EST)--more than $10 from this year’s low. And now commodity analysts at Standard Chartered are saying that positive speculative sentiment in the oil markets can support prices above $90/bbl.
Momentum Grows For Oil, But Recession Fears Cap Gains
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled about 2% higher on Thursday on positive U.S. economic data and optimism that global demand will strengthen as top oil importer China reopens its economy. The move pushed futures prices higher for the week and in a position to add to the current rally. Renewed buying by the major hedge funds is also a bullish sign.
Sodium-Ion Batteries Just Got More Competitive
Pusan National University researchers have invented a new sodium ion anode material. They are using a recently developed pyrolyzed quinacridones, new carbonaceous anode materials, that are efficient, easily prepared, and exhibit excellent electrochemical properties, including high sodium-ion storage performance and cycling stability. Their study paper was made available online on...
Trafigura Ends Oil Export Deal With Kurdistan
One of the world’s top commodity traders, Trafigura, is pulling out of a prepayment-for-oil-exports deal with the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan in Iraq, a source with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on Friday. The ending of such a deal is another setback for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)...
