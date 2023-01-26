ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garvin County, OK

Sobriety checkpoints, patrols planned in Garvin County

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are partnering with several agencies to conduct sobriety checkpoints in Garvin County.

Officials say the sobriety checkpoints and saturations will take place in Garvin County with an emphasis on the Pauls Valley area on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Medical marijuana could lose “billions.” Here’s why

The checkpoint will run from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Authorities say additional troopers, deputies, and officers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers.

In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.

KFOR

KFOR

