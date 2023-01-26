Sobriety checkpoints, patrols planned in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are partnering with several agencies to conduct sobriety checkpoints in Garvin County.
Officials say the sobriety checkpoints and saturations will take place in Garvin County with an emphasis on the Pauls Valley area on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The checkpoint will run from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Authorities say additional troopers, deputies, and officers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers.
In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.
