Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Report: Former Ohio State Receiver Selects Transfer Destination
A preferred walk-on in Ohio State's 2018 class has officially chosen his grad transfer destination. Austin Kutscher, a fourth-year Buckeye wide receiver, has reportedly transferred to Iowa. He becomes the latest Big Ten player to transfer to the Hawkeyes this winter, joining former ...
Eleven Warriors
Anatomy of a 2-7 January for Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes
A fitting end to January unfolded last night in Assembly Hall as Chris Holtmann's basketball Buckeyes collapsed at the end of the first half en route to a 16-point loss. The defeat dropped Ohio State to 2-7 for the month, marking the program's second-worst January since Holtmann took over ahead of the 2017-18 season. While the January Swoon talk has surrounded Holtmann for years now, the fact is his previous two squads went a combined 11-5 in January. The angst actually comes from years two and three of his stewardship when the Buckeyes went a combined 3-11 in the dreaded month.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Surrenders 15-0 Run in Calamitous End to First Half As the Buckeyes Suffer Their Most Lopsided Loss of the Season
Felix Okpara stepped to the free-throw line with a chance to put Ohio State ahead at Assembly Hall. Only 3:56 remained – in the first half. Even in a tight game in which the Bloomington crowd hung on every possession, it hardly felt like a potential inflection point. But in retrospect, that’s exactly what it was. Not so much Okpara’s two missed free throws specifically, but everything that followed.
Ohio State football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Ryan Day may be sitting on the hottest seat he’s seen since taking over as Ohio State football coach when Urban Meyer retired. He’s gone back-to-back seasons without a Big Ten title berth and has lost to the Wolverines in two straight years — something Meyer never did.
Eleven Warriors
Indiana Ignites Late in the First Half, Buries Buckeyes 86-70 At Assembly Hall
Ohio State closed out its January slate the same way it spent most of the month. Losing to a Big Ten opponent. The Buckeyes fell to 2-7 since the start of the new year with an 86-70 loss to Indiana in Assembly Hall Saturday. Things were razor-close until the final 3:31 of the first half, at which point Indiana embarked on a game-changing 15-0 run to close the period. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 20 points in the first half alone as Indiana went to intermission up 16 on Ohio State.
Will Ohio State football’s freshman cornerbacks help fix a lingering problem? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their Ohio State football questions. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Hey, Nathan: “Our DBs coming in are studs. Maybe not No. 1 recruits...
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis Returning to Ohio State As Defensive Graduate Assistant
James Laurinaitis is returning to Ohio State. The former Buckeye linebacker is joining Ohio State’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant after one year in the same role at Notre Dame, sources confirmed to Eleven Warriors on Friday. Laurinaitis will serve as an assistant linebackers coach, filling the role...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Wrestling Dominates Michigan, 23-15, and Secures First Dual Win in Ann Arbor in Over Four Years
Ohio State hit the mats in Ann Arbor on Friday and left with a dominant win over the defending Big Ten champion Michigan. The No. 5 Buckeyes won seven of their 10 matches to secure a 23-15 victory over the No. 7 Wolverines inside the Crisler Center. With the dual win – Ohio State's first in Ann Arbor since the 2017-18 season – head coach Tom Ryan's squad is now 10-1 on the season with a 4-0 mark in the Big Ten and has positioned itself as one of the conference's best teams to this point in the season.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Will Need First Win At Assembly Hall in Four Seasons to Halt Hoosier Hot Streak in Indiana
Ohio State and Indiana are trending in opposite directions. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last seven as they’ve sunk to 12th place in the Big Ten. They now sit just two games above .500. Indiana suffered a three-game skid to start January but has subsequently turned things around to rattle off four straight wins as Trayce Jackson-Davis has seemingly taken his game to new heights.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson update: Indiana shares latest on coach's status for Ohio State game
Mike Woodson is expected to be back for Indiana’s home game against Ohio State. The Hoosiers head coach missed IU’s Wednesday game at Minnesota. “Coach Woodson is doing great. We are following CDC COVID guidelines, and our medical team expects him to be on the bench for tomorrow night’s game.”
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Linebacker GA James Laurinaitis leaves for Ohio State
Notre Dame linebacker graduate assistant James Laurinaitis is leaving the Irish for the same position with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Laurinaitis was a star linebacker for Ohio State and was teammates with Notre Dame head coach, Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame was James’s first coaching gig at the college level, and this move is very expected. Not only does the allure of returning to your alma mater hold a lot of weight, but coaches tend to move around quite a bit early in their careers.
Look: Ohio State Football Offers Notable In-State Recruit
Ohio State extended an offer to an in-state running back on Thursday. Marquise Davis, who is from Cleveland, tweeted that he received an offer from the school after he had a talk with assistant head coach and running backs coach Tony Alford. Davis is a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and has ...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Five-star 2025 CB Devin Sanchez and Three Other Prospects, Ole Miss Transfer CB Davison Igbinosun to Visit OSU
Ohio State has hit the recruiting trail hard in the month of January, seemingly extending offers to new prospects left and right. Naturally, it comes as no surprise that Ohio State offered four more players in the last 24 hours, with two coming in the 2024 cycle and two in the 2025 class. Among those offered include a highly-touted 2025 five-star cornerback, a talented four-star cornerback and four-star offensive tackle in 2024 and a rising in-state prospect in the 2025 cycle.
Eleven Warriors
Jake Diebler Says Ohio State’s Effort Against Illinois Was “Not Acceptable” And Zed Key’s Performance Has Been Impacted By Injuries
Chris Holtmann wasn’t pleased with Ohio State’s effort in practice leading up to Tuesday’s matchup with Illinois. It resulted in one of the Buckeyes’ worst performances of the season, as Ohio State trailed by 17 in the last few minutes on the road before cutting the Illini lead to nine at the final buzzer. Ohio State assistant coach Jake Diebler said Friday that practice has been better as the Buckeyes prepare for Saturday’s contest at Indiana, but only after some serious conversations took place behind closed doors.
CBS Sports
How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with IU winning the first 67-51 at home and OSU taking the second 80-69. The Buckeyes...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Suffers Second Straight Loss, Falling 78-65 to No. 6 Indiana
After winning its first 19 games of the season, Ohio State has now dropped two games in a row. A lopsided third quarter led to the Buckeyes’ second defeat to a top-10 opponent in as many games. The sixth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers outscored Ohio State 27-6 in the third quarter to seize control of the game and defeated the second-ranked Buckeyes by a final score of 78-65.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Athletics Reports More Than $250 Million in Revenue for 2022 Fiscal Year
For the first time ever, Ohio State athletics generated more than $250 million in revenue in a single year. In its annual financial report to the NCAA, which the university released on Thursday, Ohio State reported total operating revenues of $251,615,345 for the 2022 fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. That eclipses the previous school record of $233,871,740 in revenue during the 2020 fiscal year.
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
