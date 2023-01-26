ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Navy suspends work at four West Coast dry docks over seismic risks

WASHINGTON —The U.S. Navy will immediately suspend submarine repair work at four dry docks in Washington state, following new concerns about their ability to withstand seismic activity, service leaders told Defense News. The Navy identified new concerns related to dry docks 4, 5 and 6 at Puget Sound Naval...
