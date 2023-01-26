Read full article on original website
BBC
Steve Phillips: Welsh Rugby Union chief executive resigns as Nigel Walker takes interim role
Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips has resigned. A BBC Wales Investigates programme raised allegations of misogyny, sexism and racism in Welsh rugby's governing body. Performance director Nigel Walker will take over as acting CEO with immediate effect while the WRU search for Phillips' permanent successor. Walker admitted...
BBC
Karl Robinson: Oxford United boss still hopes to sign a striker in transfer window
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson says they are still aiming to bring in a striker before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night. The club, who are 12th in League One, have signed three defenders so far - but no forwards. "Every other club makes it look easy [bringing players...
BBC
Rochdale sign striker D'Mani Mellor and left-back Owen Dodgson on loan
Rochdale have signed Wycombe Wanderers striker D'Mani Mellor and Burnley left-back Owen Dodgson on loan. Both players are products of Manchester United's academy system, and have joined until the end of the season. Mellor, 22, joined the Chairboys in the summer and has scored once in 12 games for Gareth...
BBC
Rugby legends inspire Bridgnorth man's 52-marathon challenge
The fundraising efforts of rugby legends Kevin Sinfield and Doddie Weir are the inspiration for one man's aim to run 52 marathons this year. Robin Mawby, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, set himself the target after turning 52 this month. His marathons will include runs in Paris and Dublin and all in...
BBC
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round
Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
BBC
Premier 15s: Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury maintain 100% start as top four all win
Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury extended their winning start to the Premier 15s campaign to nine matches with a 41-7 victory at home to Sale Sharks. They maintained a four-point advantage over second-placed Exeter Chiefs, who won 84-0 at Wasps. There was no change in the top four, with bonus-point wins for Harlequins,...
Heather Knight: ‘Watching the Lionesses was remarkable – we want a piece of that’
The Women’s T20 World Cup is fast approaching and yet the Women’s Premier League that follows it in March is the talk of the town. Television rights sold for £95m with players set to earn in excess of six figures. This Indian revolution, to use a cliche, will be a gamechanger.
BBC
Joe Gelhardt: Sunderland sign Leeds United striker on loan for rest of season
Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old will remain with the Black Cats until the end of the season after making 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign. Gelhardt becomes the Wearside club's third signing of the January window after...
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
Report: Chelsea's Cesare Casadei Is Joining Reading On Loan
Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei will join Reading on loan for the remainder of the season.
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Newcastle agree £45m deal for Everton forward
Newcastle United are close to signing Everton's Anthony Gordon after the clubs agreed a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. Gordon was back at Everton's Finch Farm training headquarters on Friday after being absent this week. It now seems certain the formalities of the 21-year-old forward's move to...
BBC
Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 24-14 Gloucester: Hosts move up to third
Try: Gray, Kata, Woodburn Cons: Skinner 3 Pen: Skinner. Tries: May, Rapava Ruskin Cons: Twelvetrees 2 Pen: Carreras. Exeter moved up to third in the Premiership table with a 24-17 win over Gloucester at Sandy Park. Jonny Gray and Solomone Kata traded tries with Jonny May and Val Rapava Ruskin...
BBC
Snooker Shoot Out: Vladislav Gradinari, 14, into last 32 after beating Victor Sarkis
Fourteen-year-old Vladislav Gradinari is through to the last 32 of the Snooker Shoot Out after beating Victor Sarkis of Brazil in Leicester. But fellow 14-year-old Riley Powell from Wales saw his run come to an end as he was beaten 38-2 by Daniel Wells. Moldovan teenager Gradinari became the youngest...
Manchester City edge FA Cup battle of title rivals as Nathan Aké sinks Arsenal
If the quality was dialled down in this heavyweight collision, there were still enough feints, jabs, punches and counters to fascinate. Manchester City administered the knockout blow. They were close to ineffectual before the break, then came out and took the tie to Arsenal. Pep Guardiola can be snarky about the timings of his substitutions but his introduction of Julián Álvarez on 58 minutes was a masterstroke. It was the forward’s 20-yard effort that presaged Nathan Aké’s winner: it crashed into a post and then Jack Grealish took over and weaved his magic.
BBC
'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'
When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: We Need to Be Compact, We Need to Defend Them Well
Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton, manager Jurgen Klopp expects the squad to play in a compact way and organise their press well. “Being more compact than we were at Brighton [in the first game] would be really helpful. Compact in our case never means being very deep – we cannot do that. But in the decisive areas we need to be compact, we need to defend them well”, he said.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
