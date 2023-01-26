Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Lancaster’s Southern Market celebrates anniversary
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new and improved Southern Market in Lancaster is celebrating its first anniversary!. The market reopened last year as a multicultural food hall and community hub after an extensive renovation project was done. Now, the market has nine different menus, ranging from sushi to Latin food, and a bar in the middle.
WGAL
Fire at casket company in York
Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
Gaming cafe in Dauphin County closes with plans to relocate to ‘next adventure’
A gaming cafe that opened during the pandemic is relocating to focus on retail. UrTurn Cafe at 7710 Allentown Blvd. in West Hanover Township closed, according to the owners, who shared a message on Facebook the business is relocating this spring to the Farmstead Farmers Market in Palmyra. In the...
yorkpa.org
Romantic Restaurants in York PA
A knife and fork replace Cupid’s bow and arrow at romantic restaurants across York County. Flickering candlelight, an intimate ambiance, elegant entrées, and decadent desserts set the stage for a romantic evening. For first dates, anniversaries, proposals, and upcoming Valentine’s Day, here are some of the best restaurants in York, PA, to celebrate with your sweetheart:
abc27.com
Affordable housing units for disadvantaged seniors is opening soon in Lancaster
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Community Basics Inc. announced earlier this week that the new affordable housing units called the Saxony Ridge Apartments are set to have their grand opening on Feb. 3, 2023. Construction of the Saxony Ridge Apartments broke ground back August 2021, and was constructed by EG...
abc27.com
Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
abc27.com
Harrisburg-based preservation organization announces ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ list
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A non-profit organization called Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) officially announced on Jan 23, 2023, a draft of this year’s list of historical sites and buildings that made their ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ drafted list. HHA is a non-profit, charitable and educational organization whose...
macaronikid.com
Upcoming Events for Kids in Dauphin County
Dauphin County has a lot of wonderful events and offerings for families over the next few months. Whether it's a visit to Olewine Nature Center, a hike around Wildwood Lake or one of the great events below there are so many fun things coming up for kids!. February 1 at...
York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies
YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
local21news.com
Reward offered for information on jewelry store burglary at Harrisburg Mall
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Swatara Police say they are continuing to investigate a burglary that occurred on December 21, around 7:30 p.m. at the S&M Jewelry store in the Harrisburg Mall. During this burglary, police say several suspects forcibly entered and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry...
Underdog Sports Bar opens a second neighborhood bar and restaurant
The East Shore has scored another Underdog Sports Bar & Grill. Owners George and Jen Sgagias recently opened a second restaurant at 6197 Allentown Blvd. in Lower Paxton Township at the former Grill 22.
abc27.com
Missing man from Lancaster County found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were searching for a missing man, however, he has been found safe. He is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
Jewelry Heist At Harrisburg Mall, $4k Reward Offered: Police
A pre-Christmas jewelry burglary at Harrisburg Mall has police offering a hefty reward. The thefts forcibly entered the S&M Jewelry store in the Harrisburg Mall on December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to a release by the Swatara Township police on Jan. 27, 2023. During this burglary, multiple...
Success of 12-year project to enable 16 families to buy affordable homes celebrated
City officials and housing advocated Thursday marked the sale of the 16th and final home in a project to revitalize the 1500 block of Swatara Street in Harrisburg’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Tri-County Housing Development (TCHDC) partnered with the city of Harrisburg in 2010 to undertake the project to both...
abc27.com
New indoor recreational facility coming soon to York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There are plans for a new indoor recreational facility in York County. The facility would be located at the former Central York High School Sports Stadium in North York Borough. The plans include a turf field, a hardwood court the size of eight basketball...
abc27.com
Thousands in tools stolen from Lancaster County garage
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County. On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and...
abc27.com
Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
Emergency closes Route 441 in Lancaster County: PennDOT
PennDOT announced today that an emergency closure has been implemented on Route 441 (Water Street) just south of Columbia Borough in Manor Township, Lancaster County, due to a retaining wall that is a hazard to the roadway. A detour is in place using Route 999, Route 741 and Route 30.
WGAL
Increased number of stray dogs strains resources at Susquehanna Valley shelters
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dogs abandoned by their owners are now being cared for by animal shelters in the Susquehanna Valley. Some organizations say abandonments are happening more frequently. The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area has seen an increase in strays. "Most of the time they're going to come in...
