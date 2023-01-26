ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

abc27.com

Lancaster’s Southern Market celebrates anniversary

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new and improved Southern Market in Lancaster is celebrating its first anniversary!. The market reopened last year as a multicultural food hall and community hub after an extensive renovation project was done. Now, the market has nine different menus, ranging from sushi to Latin food, and a bar in the middle.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Fire at casket company in York

Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
LANCASTER, PA
yorkpa.org

Romantic Restaurants in York PA

A knife and fork replace Cupid’s bow and arrow at romantic restaurants across York County. Flickering candlelight, an intimate ambiance, elegant entrées, and decadent desserts set the stage for a romantic evening. For first dates, anniversaries, proposals, and upcoming Valentine’s Day, here are some of the best restaurants in York, PA, to celebrate with your sweetheart:
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
HARRISBURG, PA
macaronikid.com

Upcoming Events for Kids in Dauphin County

Dauphin County has a lot of wonderful events and offerings for families over the next few months. Whether it's a visit to Olewine Nature Center, a hike around Wildwood Lake or one of the great events below there are so many fun things coming up for kids!. February 1 at...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies

YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Missing man from Lancaster County found safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were searching for a missing man, however, he has been found safe. He is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New indoor recreational facility coming soon to York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There are plans for a new indoor recreational facility in York County. The facility would be located at the former Central York High School Sports Stadium in North York Borough. The plans include a turf field, a hardwood court the size of eight basketball...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Thousands in tools stolen from Lancaster County garage

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County. On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Increased number of stray dogs strains resources at Susquehanna Valley shelters

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dogs abandoned by their owners are now being cared for by animal shelters in the Susquehanna Valley. Some organizations say abandonments are happening more frequently. The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area has seen an increase in strays. "Most of the time they're going to come in...

