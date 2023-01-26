"Lemmy’s bass playing was just so insane!" The bass playing legacy of one of the greatest bassists in the history of metal and hard rock: Lemmy. As one of the greatest bassists in the history of metal and hard rock, Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, who died on December 28th 2015, played bass with more attitude than anybody else, and with a sound that was completely unique. “Lemmy’s bass playing with Motörhead was just so insane,” said Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan. “His tone was so huge that you can’t talk about distorted bass guitar without mentioning him.”

