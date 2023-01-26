Read full article on original website
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Guitar World Magazine
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil Cancels Major Festival Concert Over Illness
Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil has reported that he has fallen ill. And, as a result, the musician says, he has now pulled out of a major festival event in Key West, Florida. According to the report, the longtime singer and musician was set to perform as a solo act at the Florida music festival, RokIsland Fest. However, a bout with COVID-19 has derailed these plans.
‘Non-binary’ singer Sam Smith claims the music industry 'isn't used to queer artists'
Sam Smith claims there was 'lots of fear' surrounding the new style in their latest album, 'Gloria,' partly because 'the music industry is just not used to queer artists.'
Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour
Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
New York Post
‘80s star Bret Michaels is touring in 2023. We found tickets under $25
Yes, Bret Michaels is going on tour. The former Poison frontman, “Rock of Love” star and Season Three winner of “Celebrity Apprentice” will play venues all over North America from January through August as part of his upcoming 12-concert “Parti Gras Tour.”. Along the way,...
Guitar World Magazine
Big Ear Pedals launches the WHAC-A – a boost pedal with no knobs and an obscene number of footswitches
Nashville-based pedal builder Big Ear Pedals has a knack for assembling especially attention-grabbing stompboxes. Not too long ago,it unveiled a wild pizza-themed fuzz pedal in collaboration with The Tone Mob podcast – called the Slice of Pie – which looked like a literal slice of pizza. We’d love...
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums
Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
loudersound.com
If unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovation is the question, Dinosaur Jr. are the answer
Widely credited as influential catalysts during the grunge goldrush, Dinosaur Jr. took. an embryonic Nirvana out on tour before riding the corporate alt.rock wave of the. 90s. But listening back to this box set of expanded albums spanning the trio’s major-label peak confirms founder and frontman J Mascis as a far more unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovator than his comically lethargic slacker-stoner lumberjack image suggests.
Guitar World Magazine
Lemmy’s 5 greatest Motörhead basslines
"Lemmy’s bass playing was just so insane!" The bass playing legacy of one of the greatest bassists in the history of metal and hard rock: Lemmy. As one of the greatest bassists in the history of metal and hard rock, Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, who died on December 28th 2015, played bass with more attitude than anybody else, and with a sound that was completely unique. “Lemmy’s bass playing with Motörhead was just so insane,” said Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan. “His tone was so huge that you can’t talk about distorted bass guitar without mentioning him.”
Rosalía Shares New Song “LLYLM”: Listen
Rosalía has released her first new single of the year. The track is titled “LLYLM,” short for its refrain of “Lie Like You Love Me.” Rosalía produced the track with David Rodríguez, Dylan Patrice, and Noah Goldstein. Check it out below. After issuing...
Tom Verlaine, singer and guitarist for seminal art-punk band Television, dies at 73
Verlaine fronted the singular New York band Television, with whom he made two of rock's most acclaimed albums.
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Eddie Van Halen jam R&B, rock classics with Cheech Marin in newly unearthed audio from 1985
Leading an ad-hoc band called the Van Hey Mans, the guitar hero also lent electrifying licks to spirited renditions of Cheech and Chong favorites. Over the course of his four-decade career, electric guitar god Eddie Van Halen made relatively few onstage appearances without the world-famous band that bore his and his brother Alex's surname.
Guitar World Magazine
Positive Grid Spark Control footswitch review
Positive Grid’s state-of-the-art wireless footswitch gives Spark fans hands-free control over their clever practice amp, with customizable parameters, a sleek design and an incredibly small footprint. This first iteration isn’t perfect yet – for example, we’d like the ability to use it without the Spark app open – but we imagine the Spark Control will go from strength to strength with every software update.
Rob Halford: New Judas Priest Album Now Likely to Be Released in 2024
Rob Halford has revealed that Judas Priest’s highly anticipated forthcoming album will likely arrive in 2024, after previously hinting at a 2023 release. The singer discussed the near-finished album in a new interview with Metal Express Radio. The instrumental tracks have been recorded, and are now just awaiting the Metal God’s vocals.
Guitar World Magazine
New book explores guitar journalist's friendship with Eddie Van Halen
Tonechaser – Understanding Edward: My 26-Year Journey with Edward Van Halen was authored by longtime Guitar World contributor Steve Rosen, and is available now. Steve Rosen, a veteran rock journalist and longtime Guitar World contributor, has announced a new book that chronicles his friendship with late electric guitar hero Eddie Van Halen.
Guitar World Magazine
Founding Yardbirds guitarist Antony “Top” Topham dies aged 75
Topham formed The Yardbirds at the age of 15, and went on to enjoy a career as a blues session guitarist. Sanderson Rasjid, best known as founding Yardbirds guitarist Antony “Top” Topham, has died aged 75. A statement shared by his publicist reads: “Sanderson Rasjid, born Antony “Top”...
