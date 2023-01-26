ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Guitar World Magazine

Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour

How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour

Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Ultimate Metallica

Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums

Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
loudersound.com

If unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovation is the question, Dinosaur Jr. are the answer

Widely credited as influential catalysts during the grunge goldrush, Dinosaur Jr. took. an embryonic Nirvana out on tour before riding the corporate alt.rock wave of the. 90s. But listening back to this box set of expanded albums spanning the trio’s major-label peak confirms founder and frontman J Mascis as a far more unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovator than his comically lethargic slacker-stoner lumberjack image suggests.
Guitar World Magazine

Lemmy’s 5 greatest Motörhead basslines

"Lemmy’s bass playing was just so insane!" The bass playing legacy of one of the greatest bassists in the history of metal and hard rock: Lemmy. As one of the greatest bassists in the history of metal and hard rock, Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, who died on December 28th 2015, played bass with more attitude than anybody else, and with a sound that was completely unique. “Lemmy’s bass playing with Motörhead was just so insane,” said Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan. “His tone was so huge that you can’t talk about distorted bass guitar without mentioning him.”
Pitchfork

Rosalía Shares New Song “LLYLM”: Listen

Rosalía has released her first new single of the year. The track is titled “LLYLM,” short for its refrain of “Lie Like You Love Me.” Rosalía produced the track with David Rodríguez, Dylan Patrice, and Noah Goldstein. Check it out below. After issuing...
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Eddie Van Halen jam R&B, rock classics with Cheech Marin in newly unearthed audio from 1985

Leading an ad-hoc band called the Van Hey Mans, the guitar hero also lent electrifying licks to spirited renditions of Cheech and Chong favorites. Over the course of his four-decade career, electric guitar god Eddie Van Halen made relatively few onstage appearances without the world-famous band that bore his and his brother Alex's surname.
Guitar World Magazine

Positive Grid Spark Control footswitch review

Positive Grid’s state-of-the-art wireless footswitch gives Spark fans hands-free control over their clever practice amp, with customizable parameters, a sleek design and an incredibly small footprint. This first iteration isn’t perfect yet – for example, we’d like the ability to use it without the Spark app open – but we imagine the Spark Control will go from strength to strength with every software update.
Consequence

Rob Halford: New Judas Priest Album Now Likely to Be Released in 2024

Rob Halford has revealed that Judas Priest’s highly anticipated forthcoming album will likely arrive in 2024, after previously hinting at a 2023 release. The singer discussed the near-finished album in a new interview with Metal Express Radio. The instrumental tracks have been recorded, and are now just awaiting the Metal God’s vocals.
Guitar World Magazine

New book explores guitar journalist's friendship with Eddie Van Halen

Tonechaser – Understanding Edward: My 26-Year Journey with Edward Van Halen was authored by longtime Guitar World contributor Steve Rosen, and is available now. Steve Rosen, a veteran rock journalist and longtime Guitar World contributor, has announced a new book that chronicles his friendship with late electric guitar hero Eddie Van Halen.
Guitar World Magazine

Founding Yardbirds guitarist Antony “Top” Topham dies aged 75

Topham formed The Yardbirds at the age of 15, and went on to enjoy a career as a blues session guitarist. Sanderson Rasjid, best known as founding Yardbirds guitarist Antony “Top” Topham, has died aged 75. A statement shared by his publicist reads: “Sanderson Rasjid, born Antony “Top”...

