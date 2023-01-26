Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23, Undertaker Talks To Sports Illustrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 27, 2023. - 2K has released a first look at Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23:. - The Undertaker recently spoke to Sports Illustrated for an interview. In the piece, Undertaker mostly talked about his live shows that he's been hosting during WWE premium live event weekends. Fans can find that interview by clicking here.
Bray Wyatt Wins Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy Dives Off Platform Onto LA Knight
Bray Wyatt decimated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble, but what happened after the match may be what people remember. Bray Wyatt dominated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, which turned out to be a No Disqualification Match with glow-in-the-dark lighting. This was Bray Wyatt's first broadcast match since WrestleMania 37 in 2021, and Wyatt would win the match with Sister Abigail, but after the match, fans would see more of Wyatt's demented universe.
''Speedball'' Mike Bailey Interview The Wrestling Perspective w/ Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Farrell
"Speedball" Mike Bailey is this week's guest for The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Farrell. They spoke on various topics. - Not being allowed to work in the United States for a certain length of time. - Working PWG in 2016. - Wrestling Psychology. - Favorite Wrestlers...
Risa Sera Talks Prominence, STARDOM, Wrestling Overseas, And More | Interview
Risa Sera has become one of the most popular freelance wrestlers in all of Japan after leaving Ice Ribbon at the end of 2021 to form Prominence alongside Suzu Suzuki, Akane Fujita, Mochi Natsumi, and Kurumi Hiiragi. When the group appeared at STARDOM's Supreme Fight 2022, it was the moment...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
UFC Signs Bella Mir As First NIL Ambassador
The UFC has signed Bella Mir, the daughter of former heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, to become the promotion's first-ever NIL ambassador. ESPN's Marc Raimondi was the first to report the news on Friday, with the company officially announcing it shortly after that. Mir is currently a freshman at the University of Iowa and a women's wrestling team member. The 20-year-old also has already compiled a professional MMA record of 3-0 and is coming off a first-round submission win over, Jessica Link, at Xtreme Fight Night 381 this past June in her latest outing. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement about signing Mir.
Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) To Be Featured In Street Fighter 6 As In-Game Commentator
Zelina Vega is the latest in-game commentator added to the upcoming Street Fighter 6 video game. WWE made the announcement about Vega's involvement in Street Fighter 6 during her entrance at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event. Vega was dressed up as Juri Han from the popular fighting game series...
Triple H: When I Look At Cody Rhodes, I See The Greatness Of His Dad Amplified
Triple H discusses Cody Rhodes' emotional Royal Rumble win and return. At the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event, Cody Rhodes became the 5th person in history to win the Royal Rumble match from the number 30 entry position. In the process, Cody Rhodes returned to the ring from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered in 2022.
Royal Rumble preview, Raw XXX, Emi vs. Hayter main event | Grapsody 1/28/23
Who does Grapsody think will emerge victorious in the two Royal Rumble matches? What surprises do we believe are in store for the big event?
Victor Benjamin On Pretty Proper, Lady Frost, Butterfinger, MMA Transition | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Victor Benjamin of Pretty Proper!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
LA Knight Talks Upcoming Pitch Black Match Against Bray Wyatt, Says It'll Be 'Kick Ass Fight'
LA Knight discusses the highly anticipated Pitch Black match. At Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the first ever Pitch Black match is set to go down, as LA Knight will take on Bray Wyatt in his first televised bout since his return in October. Although details surrounding the mysterious match type are few and far between, many fans are excited to see how the matchup will unfold.
Tony Khan Explains Importance Of Concussion Protocol, Putting Adam Cole's Health First
Adam Cole returned to AEW television on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, announcing that he would soon be returning to the ring. Cole hasn't wrestled since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he suffered a concussion in the IWGP World Heavyweight Title bout that featured champion Jay White defending against Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.
Details Behind WWE Royal Rumble Meetings, Them Getting More Help For Producing
WWE had some of their sets of meetings to discuss the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Fightful Select has learned that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Royal Rumble appearances, WWE was said to have been leaning out of that in some cases in favor of what they call "non traditional surprises." Unsure of what that meant, creative and producers were soliciting pitches for such a thing. Last year, WWE were adamant in leaning out of NXT names appearing in the Royal Rumble match. We've heard that isn't necessarily the case.
Bayley Doesn't Want Fans Thinking Women's Wrestling Is Moving Backwards After Cage Match Was Cut
Bayley addresses her cage match being cut at WWE Raw XXX. Bayley was scheduled to face Becky Lynch inside a steel cage at WWE Raw XXX, but the match never happened as Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY attacked Lynch and laid her out before the bout started. According to...
Chelsea Green, 'Murder Clown' Asuka, Nia Jax, Piper Niven Part Of 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Surprises
18 women have been announced for the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, leaving plenty of room for surprises. Fightful will keep a running list of surprise entrants throughout the women's Royal Rumble match. Fans can see the announced lineup by clicking here. - B-Fab, who is part of the WWE...
Big Bill: Teaming With Lee Moriarty Has Been Fun, Having Stokely Hathaway Is A Great Addition
Big Bill talks about teaming with Lee Moriarty. Throughout his near fifteen year career, Big Bill (also known as W. Morrissey or Big Cass) hasn't teamed with many people aside from his partner during his run in WWE, Enzo Amore (also known as nZo). As of late, Bill has been teaming with a fellow member of The Firm in Lee Moriarty.
NJPW Strong Nemesis Results (1/28): Fred Rosser Defends STRONG Openweight Title
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on January 28. Matches were taped on December 11 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Strong Nemesis Results (1/28) - Blake Christian def. Keita. -...
Watch: Royal Rumble Kickoff: Jan. 28, 2023
Get the latest breaking news, rivalry analysis from a panel of experts, and much more before The Road to WrestleMania begins at the Royal Rumble premium live event!
Report: Wardlow Out Of Action Due To Injury
A reported update on Wardlow. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Wardlow is currently sidelined with an injury. Details regarding his injury and how much time he'll miss are currently unknown. Meltzer reports the injury is "not believed to be one that will keep him out of action for a long time."
