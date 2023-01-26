ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bray Wyatt Wins Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy Dives Off Platform Onto LA Knight

Bray Wyatt decimated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble, but what happened after the match may be what people remember. Bray Wyatt dominated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, which turned out to be a No Disqualification Match with glow-in-the-dark lighting. This was Bray Wyatt's first broadcast match since WrestleMania 37 in 2021, and Wyatt would win the match with Sister Abigail, but after the match, fans would see more of Wyatt's demented universe.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
UFC Signs Bella Mir As First NIL Ambassador

The UFC has signed Bella Mir, the daughter of former heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, to become the promotion's first-ever NIL ambassador. ESPN's Marc Raimondi was the first to report the news on Friday, with the company officially announcing it shortly after that. Mir is currently a freshman at the University of Iowa and a women's wrestling team member. The 20-year-old also has already compiled a professional MMA record of 3-0 and is coming off a first-round submission win over, Jessica Link, at Xtreme Fight Night 381 this past June in her latest outing. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement about signing Mir.
LA Knight Talks Upcoming Pitch Black Match Against Bray Wyatt, Says It'll Be 'Kick Ass Fight'

LA Knight discusses the highly anticipated Pitch Black match. At Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the first ever Pitch Black match is set to go down, as LA Knight will take on Bray Wyatt in his first televised bout since his return in October. Although details surrounding the mysterious match type are few and far between, many fans are excited to see how the matchup will unfold.
Tony Khan Explains Importance Of Concussion Protocol, Putting Adam Cole's Health First

Adam Cole returned to AEW television on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, announcing that he would soon be returning to the ring. Cole hasn't wrestled since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he suffered a concussion in the IWGP World Heavyweight Title bout that featured champion Jay White defending against Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.
Details Behind WWE Royal Rumble Meetings, Them Getting More Help For Producing

WWE had some of their sets of meetings to discuss the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Fightful Select has learned that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Royal Rumble appearances, WWE was said to have been leaning out of that in some cases in favor of what they call "non traditional surprises." Unsure of what that meant, creative and producers were soliciting pitches for such a thing. Last year, WWE were adamant in leaning out of NXT names appearing in the Royal Rumble match. We've heard that isn't necessarily the case.
Report: Wardlow Out Of Action Due To Injury

A reported update on Wardlow. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Wardlow is currently sidelined with an injury. Details regarding his injury and how much time he'll miss are currently unknown. Meltzer reports the injury is "not believed to be one that will keep him out of action for a long time."
