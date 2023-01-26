Read full article on original website
College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else
Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.
Phys.org
How to improve math skills among American children
In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
Why ‘soft skills’ are essential for new graduates
Employers are now shifting their focus from GPA to interpersonal skills — what's known as “noncognitive” or so-called "soft" skills.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
generalaviationnews.com
New resource launches to promote aerospace careers
The Aircraft Electronics Association has added another workforce development tool to the aerospace industry’s belt by launching AeroCareers.net. The website is designed as a one-stop shop to help recruit and retain the next generation of talent, according to AEA officials. The new site offers a spotlight on career paths...
Career mentoring now works both ways
Five generations are now working side by side in today’s job market, and one of the most positive outcomes is that the rules of the mentorship road have been changing in the most productive ways. Once just the domain of older workers coaching newbies, now employees who have their fingers on the social media pulse have become important to their older co-workers. “Those who have just joined the workforce have a lot to offer those of us who are seasoned,” says Jacqueline Opal, chief people officer at STV, an architectural engineering company in New York City. “They can help us with everything...
College students ready to embrace ChatGPT
Many college students are approaching artificial intelligence with optimism and a willingness to embrace how the technology can enhance their learning, despite the consternation it has caused educators. ChatGPT, a free AI technology made public in November, has pushed a debate on using AI in education to the mainstream. The platform works as a chatbot,…
psychreg.org
RCVS Mind Matters Initiative and VN Futures Expand Training Collaboration
The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons RCVS Mind Matters Initiative and VN Futures project is expanding their training collaboration to include self-compassion and anxiety workshops. MMI and VN Futures have a long-standing working relationship, and their common aims have seen them work together in several different capacities over the past...
Essence
Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says
For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity for Black America.
