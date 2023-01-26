ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

How to improve math skills among American children

In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
Tracy Stengel

Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees

One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
generalaviationnews.com

New resource launches to promote aerospace careers

The Aircraft Electronics Association has added another workforce development tool to the aerospace industry’s belt by launching AeroCareers.net. The website is designed as a one-stop shop to help recruit and retain the next generation of talent, according to AEA officials. The new site offers a spotlight on career paths...
New York Post

Career mentoring now works both ways

Five generations are now working side by side in today’s job market, and one of the most positive outcomes is that the rules of the mentorship road have been changing in the most productive ways. Once just the domain of older workers coaching newbies, now employees who have their fingers on the social media pulse have become important to their older co-workers. “Those who have just joined the workforce have a lot to offer those of us who are seasoned,” says Jacqueline Opal, chief people officer at STV, an architectural engineering company in New York City. “They can help us with everything...
The Hill

College students ready to embrace ChatGPT

Many college students are approaching artificial intelligence with optimism and a willingness to embrace how the technology can enhance their learning, despite the consternation it has caused educators. ChatGPT, a free AI technology made public in November, has pushed a debate on using AI in education to the mainstream. The platform works as a chatbot,…
psychreg.org

RCVS Mind Matters Initiative and VN Futures Expand Training Collaboration

The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons RCVS Mind Matters Initiative and VN Futures project is expanding their training collaboration to include self-compassion and anxiety workshops. MMI and VN Futures have a long-standing working relationship, and their common aims have seen them work together in several different capacities over the past...
Essence

Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says

For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity for Black America.

