Five generations are now working side by side in today’s job market, and one of the most positive outcomes is that the rules of the mentorship road have been changing in the most productive ways. Once just the domain of older workers coaching newbies, now employees who have their fingers on the social media pulse have become important to their older co-workers. “Those who have just joined the workforce have a lot to offer those of us who are seasoned,” says Jacqueline Opal, chief people officer at STV, an architectural engineering company in New York City. “They can help us with everything...

6 HOURS AGO