Elgin man found dead by police after call of alleged battery
ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a […]
2 hurt after attempted car theft, shootout at Ford City Mall; 3 suspects in custody
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is hospitalized and three suspects are in custody after an attempted car theft and shootout at Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, around 12:39 p.m. a 46-year-old man was walking to his parked car in the 7600 block of South Cicero when he saw someone trying to break into it. An exchange of gunfire ensued between the attempted car thief and the car owner, who is a FOID and CCL holder. After the shootout, the attempted car thief got into a nearby vehicle and fled, causing a traffic crash in the 7900 block of South Pulaski Road, according to CPD. The victim was transported in fair condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hand and left thigh.Three suspects were arrested. One suspect suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating, and charges are pending.
Gun owner injured during shootout with suspect in parking lot: police
A 46-year-old man with a concealed-carry gun license was injured Saturday afternoon when he encountered someone breaking into his vehicle near Ford City Mall, police said.
2 Wounded in Exchange of Gunfire Following Attempted Carjacking Outside Ford City Mall
Two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire outside Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon following an attempted carjacking. According to police, A 46-year-old man was walking toward his parked car outside the mall just before 12:40 p.m. when he noticed another man trying to enter his car.
3 Injured in Shooting During Argument at NW Indiana Apartment Complex
Three people sustained gunshot wounds when shots were fired during an argument Saturday morning at an East Chicago, Indiana, apartment complex, authorities said. At around 10:45 a.m., officers with the East Chicago Police Department were called to Atlas Apartments, 2245 Indianapolis Blvd., in reference to a shooting, police stated in a news release.
2 men arrested, charged with armed robbery after holding up East Side business
CHICAGO — Two men were arrested and later charged Saturday morning after allegedly committing an armed robbery and stealing from a business in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, Joshua Glenn, 20, and Robert Smith, 22, were arrested around 3 a.m. after being positively identified as the offenders who, earlier in […]
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot dead in Oak Forest
OAK FOREST, Illinois - A 17-year-old was shot dead in Oak Forest on Saturday. Oak Forest police said they were called to 155th and Cicero for reports of a male shot. Police said they found the 17-year-old in the rear of a building with a single gunshot wound. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Milwaukee man charged with DUI, reckless homicide after Beach Park crash kills woman
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Milwaukee man is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash that killed a woman in Beach Park last year. On Oct. 16, 2022, around 9:10 p.m., Lake County sheriff's deputies respond to Green Bay Road and Adelaide Avenue for a traffic crash.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year. Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.
State police investigate after suspect dies in encounter with Waukegan cops
Authorities say Waukegan police officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue in Waukegan. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
Joliet police investigating after 2 teens arrive at ER with gunshot wounds
No one is in custody.
cwbchicago.com
Red Line robbery victim took a picture of attacker’s face, leading to his arrest: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a robbery victim managed to take a picture of his attacker’s face after getting mugged on the Grand Red Line station platform on New Year’s Day. Chicago police used the victim’s picture and CTA video to track the man down. CPD transit...
Man charged, accused of shooting family's home 8 times released on bond
The 46-year-old man accused of shooting at a Milwaukee home eight times while people were inside has been released from jail after posting bail.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot himself in Waukegan during attempted arrest: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 32-year-old man fatally shot himself while struggling with officers during an attempted arrest for suspected car theft in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon. Waukegan police officers were called to a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
One-year-old killed in crash, driver arrested
A one-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee late Friday night. The driver of the vehicle he was in has been arrested.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged exactly one year after deadly DUI crash with Illinois family
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WFRV) – Exactly one year after crashing his truck head-on with an Illinois family that killed a father and son, a Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide. According to the Round Lake Police Department in Illinois, on January 25, 2022, a tragic yet preventable motor vehicle...
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Cook County man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Cook County man who has been accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park on Wednesday. The DuPage County State's Attorney says Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood, was involved in a possible drug...
fox32chicago.com
Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
Remains found in Lake County in 2022 identified as Chicago woman
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday. On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s […]
fox32chicago.com
Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery at Lake Villa liquor store
LAKE VILLA, Ill. - A person pistol-whipped a liquor store clerk during an armed robbery Thursday night in north suburban Lake Villa. About 8:32 p.m., an armed suspect wearing a ski mask walked into Lake Villa Liquors, 102 S. Milwaukee Avenue in Lake Villa, to rob the store, Lake Villa Lieutenant James DeCaro said in a statement.
