OilPrice.com

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

U.S. natural gas prices fell below $3 per million British thermal units this week for the first time in two years amid continuing warm weather that started a commodity selloff. Prices first dipped below $3 per MMBtu on Wednesday and were still there as of today, trading at a little...
OilPrice.com

Norway’s Temporary Tax Breaks To Bolster Oil Flows To Europe

Norway is set to see oil and gas development spending skyrocket thanks to a temporary tax regime implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic. The buildout of the project portfolio is estimated to launch a whopping $42.7 billion of greenfield investments. The increase in oil and gas production could be a boon...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
NASDAQ

Exxon (XOM) Brings an End to Routine Permian Gas Flaring

Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) brought an end to its routine flaring of natural gas that are produced along with the exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin, per Reuters. The source added that the energy giant will also push for stricter regulations so that competitors follow suit. ExxonMobil,...
Edy Zoo

Forecasts show early February winter blast on its way: Will it be enough to push natural gas prices above $4?

HOUSTON, TX. - Natural gas prices remain low, hitting 20-month lows despite forecasts of approaching winter cold in an unseasonably warm winter. The front-month March contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Henry Hub settled down 14.2 cents, or 4%, at $2.915 per mmBtu on Wednesday, continuing its descent after closing at the bottom of $2.876 — its lowest since April 2021.
OilPrice.com

Why The UAE Wants To Invite Oil And Gas Companies To The COP28 Climate Summit

UAE: oil and gas companies will be involved in COP28. The UAE government has set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while also striving to raise its crude output. The decision to give a leading role in the climate discussion to oil and gas companies has...
investing.com

Natural gas in 5th week of freefall that has more than halved its value

Investing.com -- Five weeks running and the bulls in natural gas aren’t catching a break yet from the weather. Futures of the heating fuel on the New York Mercantile Exchange’s Henry Hub fell 5% in the latest week, adding to their 48% drop over four previous weeks, as temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere remained unseasonably high for a winter.
OilPrice.com

Europe Is Diversifying Its Diesel Sources Ahead Of Ban On Russian Fuel

Europe is buying more diesel from the United States and Saudi Arabia in preparation of the EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian refined products, yet Europe still remains the biggest buyer of Russian diesel, data compiled by Anadolu agency showed on Thursday. The EU will ban—effective February 5—seaborne imports...
OilPrice.com

Italy Looks To Secure More Oil And Gas From Libya

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to travel to Libya on Saturday to discuss more oil and natural gas supply from the North African country, Italian media report. Libya’s state energy firm, for its part, said it expected to sign even more deals with foreign companies after the...
ValueWalk

Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases

Researcher FactSet says the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the sector is among the lowest within the S&P 500, at 10.5. Many oil-and-gas companies have seen earnings estimates revised downward for 2023. ConocoPhillips, EOG, HF Sinclair and Phillips 66 are all shaping the right side of their current consolidations and may...

