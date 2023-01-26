Read full article on original website
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
Net income for the U.S.-based exploration and production company of $624 million during the fourth quarter was more than double year-ago levels.
OilPrice.com
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
U.S. natural gas prices fell below $3 per million British thermal units this week for the first time in two years amid continuing warm weather that started a commodity selloff. Prices first dipped below $3 per MMBtu on Wednesday and were still there as of today, trading at a little...
Jet fuel prices up as demand jumps, refinery outages limit supply
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Jet fuel prices have risen to levels never recorded in January as demand from China's lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions and U.S. refinery outages, with the surge likely to continue, analysts and refining executives say.
OilPrice.com
Norway’s Temporary Tax Breaks To Bolster Oil Flows To Europe
Norway is set to see oil and gas development spending skyrocket thanks to a temporary tax regime implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic. The buildout of the project portfolio is estimated to launch a whopping $42.7 billion of greenfield investments. The increase in oil and gas production could be a boon...
U.S. oil refining margins hit 3-month high as plant outages rise
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refining margins on Tuesday hit a three-month high and are likely headed higher, analysts said, as unplanned refinery outages weigh on already-tight fuel supplies.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices heading to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023 amid China reopening
Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to jump to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023. The bank said China's reopening was likely to add 1.6 million barrels a day in demand to the market. Goldman's Nikhil Bhandari said supply was unlikely to keep up after underinvestment in recent...
NASDAQ
Exxon (XOM) Brings an End to Routine Permian Gas Flaring
Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) brought an end to its routine flaring of natural gas that are produced along with the exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin, per Reuters. The source added that the energy giant will also push for stricter regulations so that competitors follow suit. ExxonMobil,...
Forecasts show early February winter blast on its way: Will it be enough to push natural gas prices above $4?
HOUSTON, TX. - Natural gas prices remain low, hitting 20-month lows despite forecasts of approaching winter cold in an unseasonably warm winter. The front-month March contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Henry Hub settled down 14.2 cents, or 4%, at $2.915 per mmBtu on Wednesday, continuing its descent after closing at the bottom of $2.876 — its lowest since April 2021.
Has $1,000 In Chevron Stock Been A Blowout For Investors Since Joe Biden Was Elected?
The 2020 presidential election featured President Donald Trump running against Joe Biden. At that time, investors and analysts pointed to several sectors that could benefit from each respective president winning the election. One sector that wasn’t seen as a likely benefactor of a Biden presidency turned into one of the...
OilPrice.com
Why The UAE Wants To Invite Oil And Gas Companies To The COP28 Climate Summit
UAE: oil and gas companies will be involved in COP28. The UAE government has set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while also striving to raise its crude output. The decision to give a leading role in the climate discussion to oil and gas companies has...
Shell and BP face tough job of keeping customers and investors happy as profits roll in
The oil giants will also have to contend with intensifying calls to put more money into clean energy
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000
These companies can energize your passive income.
investing.com
Natural gas in 5th week of freefall that has more than halved its value
Investing.com -- Five weeks running and the bulls in natural gas aren’t catching a break yet from the weather. Futures of the heating fuel on the New York Mercantile Exchange’s Henry Hub fell 5% in the latest week, adding to their 48% drop over four previous weeks, as temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere remained unseasonably high for a winter.
OilPrice.com
Europe Is Diversifying Its Diesel Sources Ahead Of Ban On Russian Fuel
Europe is buying more diesel from the United States and Saudi Arabia in preparation of the EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian refined products, yet Europe still remains the biggest buyer of Russian diesel, data compiled by Anadolu agency showed on Thursday. The EU will ban—effective February 5—seaborne imports...
OilPrice.com
Italy Looks To Secure More Oil And Gas From Libya
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to travel to Libya on Saturday to discuss more oil and natural gas supply from the North African country, Italian media report. Libya’s state energy firm, for its part, said it expected to sign even more deals with foreign companies after the...
ValueWalk
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Researcher FactSet says the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the sector is among the lowest within the S&P 500, at 10.5. Many oil-and-gas companies have seen earnings estimates revised downward for 2023. ConocoPhillips, EOG, HF Sinclair and Phillips 66 are all shaping the right side of their current consolidations and may...
