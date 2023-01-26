Read full article on original website
Newcastle finalising Harrison Ashby signing from West Ham
Newcastle are closing in on West Ham right-back Harrison Ashby.
Tete undergoing medical with Leicester
Tete will have a medical with Leicester on Saturday night ahead of his loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.
Why Bournemouth have pulled out of £21m Nicolas Jackson deal
Bournemouth have pulled out of a £21m deal for striker Nicolas Jackson that had already been agreed with Villarreal.
Leicester City enquire about Championship defender
Leicester City have spoken to Stoke City about centre-back Harry Souttar.
FA Cup roundup 28/1/23: Fulham force replay; Leeds & Leicester advance
A roundup of every 2022/23 FA Cup fourth round result
Twitter and Ryan Reynolds reacts to Wrexham's dramatic FA Cup draw
A look at how Twitter - and Ryan Reynolds - reacted to Wrexham's riotous 3-3 draw with Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round.
Emma Hayes reacts to Melanie Leupolz's Chelsea return after birth of child
Melanie Leupolz made her first Chelsea appearance in over 12 months on Sunday during the Blues' FA Cup victory over Liverpool.
Weston McKennie due for Leeds medical
West McKennie is due to undergo a medical with Leeds after they agreed terms for a transfer with Juventus.
Leeds' stance on Weston McKennie purchase clause
Leeds are locked in talks with Juventus over a purchase clause in Weston McKennie's proposed loan move.
Leicester confirm signing of winger Tete from Shakhtar Donetsk
Leicester have completed the signing of winger Tete from Shakhtar Donetsk on a six-month loan.
'Nice one, Sonny!' Tottenham chant lyrics, origin and video
A look at the lyrics, origin and video of the Tottenham chant for Son Heung-min, 'Nice one, Sonny!'
Newcastle complete signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton
Newcastle have completed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton.
Chelsea confirm signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon.
Fulham launch bid for Fluminense midfielder Andre
Fulham have made a move for Fluminense midfielder Andre.
Transfer rumours: Newcastle & Tottenham want Lukaku; Arsenal ready Rice bid
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Romelu Lukaku, Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez & more.
Pierre Soubrier & Crystal Dunn address results of NWSL investigation
Pierre Soubrier speaks out after the results of an NWSL investigation proved his wrongdoing.
Who are the potential new owners of Everton?
Here's who could soon be investing in Premier League crisis-club Everton.
Brighton expecting further bids for Moises Caicedo from Arsenal & Chelsea
Brighton are expecting further bids from Arsenal and Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Wolves finally set to sign Brazilian talent from Flamengo
Joao Gomes is on course to join Wolves after Flamengo finally have permission for the transfer to go ahead.
Andy Robertson makes damning assessment of Liverpool's season after FA Cup exit
Andy Robertson reflects on Liverpool's FA Cup defeat to Brighton.
