WWL-TV
Man killed in Algiers after shots fired, car crashes
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night in Algiers. Police say the incident occurred just before 11 p.m.. Police responded to a call of shots fired and a car crash on Zion Street and Dickens Drive. When they arrived at the scene, police...
fox8live.com
Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
WDSU
Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
Bogalusa police finds man shot in the head in apartment parking lot
The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting incident Friday (Jan. 27) that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.
WDSU
NOPD investigating late night homicide that killed one
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man late Saturday night. Investigators responded to reports of shots fired and a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street. Around 10:50 p.m., officers discovered an unresponsive man...
Vehicle identified in West Lake Forest shooting incident
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in connection to a shooting from 2022.
WWL-TV
JPSO: 1 Man killed, another injured in double shooting
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — One man is dead, and another man is injured after a double shooting in Metairie on Friday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St. When deputies arrived at the scene; they found two adult males in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
Two shot, one killed in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says
Two men were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in west Metairie. Authorities learned of the violence at about 2:45 p.m. and found the victims wounded in a vehicle near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. One died there, and the other was sent to a hospital. Investigators withheld the dead man's name while trying to locate his relatives.
One dead, one wounded in Metairie shooting
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Metairie. “Around 2:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St.,” Detective Brandon Veal
Traffic stop leads to drug bust– and missing girl from Gretna
The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests after a traffic stop in Arabi on Friday (Jan. 27).
Suspect wanted for burglarizing Gert Town business
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in connection to a burglary that occurred Friday (Jan. 27) in Gert Town.
NOLA.com
Driver in Old Metairie chase and preschool crash had toddlers in tow, authorities say
A driver who led authorities on a chase that ended when he crashed outside an Old Metairie preschool did so with two toddlers and another child inside his stolen vehicle, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies arrested...
Stolen truck suspect leads JPSO on chase, leaves woman, kids in vehicle
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say a driver fleeing in a stolen vehicle led them on a chase into Old Metairie this morning. The chase ended when the driver crashed the vehicle on Hesper Ave. near Metairie Rd.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested on Weapons and Drug Charges After Fleeing Traffic Stop and Crashing
Two Louisiana Men Arrested on Weapons and Drug Charges After Fleeing Traffic Stop and Crashing. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested on weapons and drug charges after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing their car. According to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann, the...
Suspect wanted for stabbing victim inside Gretna home
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with stabbing incident that occurred Monday (Jan. 23) in Gretna.
18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on Thursday, Jan. 26, for attempted second-degree murder after he shot at the parent of a juvenile he met through social media, officials said. Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Paulina, La., is charged with attempted second-degree...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating a shooting in the 1800 block S. Rampart St.
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of S. Rampart Street. An 18-year-old male was grazed by a bullet to the leg. A 65-year-old woman hurt her ankle trying to get out of the way, but she was not shot. The call was...
Man burglarizes business in Lakeview, arrest warrant issued
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in connection with a burglary that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) in Lakeview. According to reports, around 8:57 a.m. officers responded to a business report of a burglary incident in the […]
Suspect in the Madison Brooks case booked on new rape count from 2020
According to our ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge WBRZ, a suspect accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile.
NOLA.com
Man injured in interstate shooting on I-10 near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say
A 21-year-old man was shot overnight on Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said Friday. The injured man showed up at a hospital around 2 a.m. Friday, authorities said, seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his knee. He told police he was driving in the eastbound lanes...
