ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Buena Vista, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westorlandonews.com

Dezerland Action Park Orlando Hosts FAMILYFEST

The parenting expo FamilyFest Orlando is promising to be more fun than ever before because it’s being hosted at Orlando indoor attraction Dezerland Action Park. FamilyFest Orlando will take place at Dezerland Action Park on Saturday, January 28th from noon to 6pm. The annual event will be in Orlando, Florida for the first time and features dozens of displays with family resources promoting helpful parenting goods and services, along with the latest “mompreneur” products.
ORLANDO, FL
Oscar

Florida is home of the theme parks

Orlando, Florida is home to some of the most popular theme parks in the world. The city is known for its warm weather and endless entertainment options, making it a prime destination for families and thrill-seekers alike.
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Disney On Ice brings Frozen & Encanto show to Orlando

One of the newest Disney On Ice shows fuses together two of the most popular animated films of all time, and it’s coming to Orlando in May. Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto has performances at the Amway Center in Orlando from May 12-14, 2023. The show brings together iconic characters, scenes, locales, and songs from the blockbuster movies “Frozen” and “Encanto” in a sing-along ice skating performance.
ORLANDO, FL
What Now Orlando

JoJo’s Shake Bar to Soon Open in Orlando

“We are homegrown ... my business partner and I are still very involved — I’m literally out here right now building the restaurant in Orlando with my gloves on and getting appliances ready. We think that the customers and the guests really want to see that.”
ORLANDO, FL
What Now Orlando

3 Natives to Open Winter Park Location

3 Natives’ simple menu revolves around salads, juices, wraps, smoothies, and its signature açai bowls, which can be customized with a variety of toppings such as strawberry, kiwi, mango, peanut butter, and granola, among many others.
ORLANDO, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Desiree Montes is Joining the Orlando Fringe Family

ORLANDO — The Orlando Fringe family just expanded, with veteran actress and singer Desiree Montes joining Fringe as their new artistic and marketing director. The announcement was made just a few weeks after Fringe celebrated the official opening of their new ArtSpace theater on Church Street in downtown Orlando, which also hosted the recent Winter Mini-Fest shows.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Orlando Airport Adds NEW Route

We keep a close eye on all the news coming out of the airport like transportation changes and updates coming to the airport itself. A few months ago it was announced that a new Canadian airline would add a route to and from Orlando Airport in January, and now that day is finally here.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Hours of daylight continue to increase

We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Horizon West Theater Company goes down the Yellow Brick Road

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28. Where: Lakeview Middle School auditorium, 1200 W. Bay St., Winter Garden. The Horizon West Theater Company will host its very first production of “The Wizard of Oz” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Lakeview Middle School auditorium.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go

Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Cocoa Beach Pier $3M renovation to bring new restaurants, retail stores to area

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The historic Cocoa Beach Pier will be undergoing renovations that will bring new retail and dining experiences to debut in 2023. The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier announced an investment of over $3 million to bring a brand-new souvenir shop, upscale waterfront dining with a sushi bar, customizable grab-and-go options, and a new daiquiri bar.
COCOA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport

Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Gears Up For New Theme Park, Construction Going Quickly

Much like Walt Disney World, Universal is hard at work on bringing new and exciting experiences to Guests in the Orlando area. This is most apparent with the new Park the company is building. Epic Universe is set to open Summer of 2025, something that was confirmed by Universal CEO Jeff Shell.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy