From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
pizza resturants in OrlandoOscarOrlando, FL
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
westorlandonews.com
Dezerland Action Park Orlando Hosts FAMILYFEST
The parenting expo FamilyFest Orlando is promising to be more fun than ever before because it’s being hosted at Orlando indoor attraction Dezerland Action Park. FamilyFest Orlando will take place at Dezerland Action Park on Saturday, January 28th from noon to 6pm. The annual event will be in Orlando, Florida for the first time and features dozens of displays with family resources promoting helpful parenting goods and services, along with the latest “mompreneur” products.
Florida is home of the theme parks
Orlando, Florida is home to some of the most popular theme parks in the world. The city is known for its warm weather and endless entertainment options, making it a prime destination for families and thrill-seekers alike.
Hollywood Studios to Debut Toy Story-Themed BBQ Eatery
Emulating various BBQ and Southern US culinary staple dishes, readers can expect ribs, chicken, sausage, and brisket, along with a variety of salads, vegetarian options, cocktails, and desserts — all named in reference to the famous Pixar franchise.
attractionsmagazine.com
Disney On Ice brings Frozen & Encanto show to Orlando
One of the newest Disney On Ice shows fuses together two of the most popular animated films of all time, and it’s coming to Orlando in May. Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto has performances at the Amway Center in Orlando from May 12-14, 2023. The show brings together iconic characters, scenes, locales, and songs from the blockbuster movies “Frozen” and “Encanto” in a sing-along ice skating performance.
Water from Disney's Defunct Splash Mountain Ride Selling for Thousands on Bidding Site
Disney World's controversial Magic Kingdom ride, Splash Mountain, was officially closed for good this week and consequently, it seems as though fans and collectors alike have been buying (or selling) whatever souvenirs they can get their hands on to commemorate the attraction--including water supposedly taken directly from the ride.
fox35orlando.com
TRON ride at Disney World: Virtual queue details, new locker system announced
ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney revealed on Friday that when TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at Magic Kingdom Park on April 4, it will use a virtual queue system and the attraction will have lockers for guests to store bags. There will be no standby line, so the only way to...
JoJo’s Shake Bar to Soon Open in Orlando
“We are homegrown ... my business partner and I are still very involved — I’m literally out here right now building the restaurant in Orlando with my gloves on and getting appliances ready. We think that the customers and the guests really want to see that.”
3 Natives to Open Winter Park Location
3 Natives’ simple menu revolves around salads, juices, wraps, smoothies, and its signature açai bowls, which can be customized with a variety of toppings such as strawberry, kiwi, mango, peanut butter, and granola, among many others.
freelinemediaorlando.com
Desiree Montes is Joining the Orlando Fringe Family
ORLANDO — The Orlando Fringe family just expanded, with veteran actress and singer Desiree Montes joining Fringe as their new artistic and marketing director. The announcement was made just a few weeks after Fringe celebrated the official opening of their new ArtSpace theater on Church Street in downtown Orlando, which also hosted the recent Winter Mini-Fest shows.
allears.net
Orlando Airport Adds NEW Route
We keep a close eye on all the news coming out of the airport like transportation changes and updates coming to the airport itself. A few months ago it was announced that a new Canadian airline would add a route to and from Orlando Airport in January, and now that day is finally here.
mynews13.com
Hours of daylight continue to increase
We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
click orlando
Lights are on at The Wheel at ICON Park, attraction not ready to roll yet
ORLANDO, Fla. – People may see The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lit up for the first time in weeks since it lost power on New Year’s Eve, but the attraction is not welcoming riders back on yet. The observation wheel had to be evacuated on Dec....
orangeobserver.com
Horizon West Theater Company goes down the Yellow Brick Road
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28. Where: Lakeview Middle School auditorium, 1200 W. Bay St., Winter Garden. The Horizon West Theater Company will host its very first production of “The Wizard of Oz” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Lakeview Middle School auditorium.
Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go
Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
fox35orlando.com
Cocoa Beach Pier $3M renovation to bring new restaurants, retail stores to area
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The historic Cocoa Beach Pier will be undergoing renovations that will bring new retail and dining experiences to debut in 2023. The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier announced an investment of over $3 million to bring a brand-new souvenir shop, upscale waterfront dining with a sushi bar, customizable grab-and-go options, and a new daiquiri bar.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport
Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
Inside the Magic
Universal Gears Up For New Theme Park, Construction Going Quickly
Much like Walt Disney World, Universal is hard at work on bringing new and exciting experiences to Guests in the Orlando area. This is most apparent with the new Park the company is building. Epic Universe is set to open Summer of 2025, something that was confirmed by Universal CEO Jeff Shell.
disneyfoodblog.com
“We Don’t Have a Choice” — Update on Disney’s Reedy Creek Drama from the District’s Leaders
The future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District hangs in the air, and with the official date of dissolution drawing closer every day, many are wondering what exactly will happen with its special tax status. Disney has taken steps to secure parts of the district’s future after Florida...
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
