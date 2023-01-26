ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

KTVB

Tyreque Jones gets NFL Combine Invite

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State defensive back Tyreque Jones is heading to the 2023 NFL Combine. Jones posted the news on Twitter late Friday evening, saying, "it's truly and honor and a blessing to have received an invitation." The two-time All-Mountain West honorable mention returned for a sixth...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Jessie Lemonier, Former Detroit Lions Linebacker, Dead at 25

Jessie Lemonier, an undrafted free agent out of Liberty University in 2000 and who appeared in seven games in the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, has died. He was 25. The Lions confirmed the former linebacker's death on their social media accounts, saying they "are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier." The cause of death and the circumstances surrounding his death are not known.
DETROIT, MI
KTVB

Hamlin makes his first public remarks since going into cardiac arrest on field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin on Saturday night made his first remarks since going into cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 game of "Monday Night Football." "I think it's finally a good time to share a few things," Hamlin said in a six-minute video released across various social media platforms, speaking directly to a camera shortly after sitting down in a chair.
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.

