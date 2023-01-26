Read full article on original website
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani 'Far Less Likely' to Remain in Anaheim After Arte Moreno Decision
New York writer Andy Martino says Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the Angels makes it "far less likely" Shohei Ohtani will be back with the team in 2024.
RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent
The New York Yankees have had an explosive offseason of work to say the least, as they have managed to re-sign star outfielder Aaron Judge while also landing one of the top starting pitchers on the market in Carlos Rodon. But that’s not to say all the holes on their team are filled, and it […] The post RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One last-minute move Astros must make to round out roster
The Houston Astros won their second World Series behind a talented roster headlined by Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander, beating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The team’s happiness and work continued into the offseason as the front office focused on winning another crown in 2023. Unfortunately, the Astros lost Verlander to the […] The post One last-minute move Astros must make to round out roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels News: Mike Trout Says Shohei Ohtani 'Hates Losing,' Wants to Win to Keep Him in LA
He doesn't want to lose his teammate this offseason.
Phillies Re-Sign Peterson to Minor League Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have re-signed outfielder Dustin Peterson to a minor league deal.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler, Ex-Red Sox Exec 'Destroyed The Market' For Relievers
Two old friends of the Boston Red Sox teamed up in National League and reportedly destroyed a key area of the pitching market in the process. Earlier in the offseason, left-handed reliever Matt Strahm agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies -- a team headed by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who held the same title with the Red Sox from 2016 to 2019.
1 perfect MLB trade Rangers must offer Pirates for Bryan Reynolds
Most of the big moves of the MLB offseason have already been made, especially when it comes to free agency, but there’s still some activity that could happen on the trade market. There are still a couple of big names who could get moved, but none are bigger than Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade Rangers must offer Pirates for Bryan Reynolds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers land former Yankees’ top OF prospect, Royals’ star pitcher
The Texas Rangers agreed to terms with 5 players on minor league contracts with invites to Spring Training, per the Rangers’ PR Twitter account. Notably, Texas agreed to terms with former New York Yankees’ top prospect Clint Frazier and former Kansas City Royals’ star pitcher Danny Duffy. Additionally, the Rangers brought in OF Travis Jankowski, […] The post Rangers land former Yankees’ top OF prospect, Royals’ star pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves ace Mike Soroka drops truth bomb on ‘best friend’ Ian Anderson before Spring Training battle
The Atlanta Braves have one hell of a pitching rotation. Max Fried, who is coming off of a Cy Young-worthy season, leads the list. Behind him are a crew of excellent arms: Kyle Wright, Spencer Strider, and the reliable Charlie Morton. However, that final slot is up for grabs after Jake Odorizzi’s departure. Two names […] The post Braves ace Mike Soroka drops truth bomb on ‘best friend’ Ian Anderson before Spring Training battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
10 greatest Padres players of all time, ranked
The San Diego Padres haven’t been around for as long as some of the other franchises in the MLB, but some of the greatest players in the league’s history have played for their team. They may not have led the Padres to any World Series titles, and while they seem to be in a great […] The post 10 greatest Padres players of all time, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Fernando Tatis Jr. Takes Batting Practice After Wrist Surgery
Tatis did not play in 2022, after sustaining a left wrist injury from what Padres executive A.J. Preller alluded to occurring in an offseason motorcycle accident. In August, Tatis was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Cloestbol, an anabolic steroid and banned substance by Major League Baseball. During his suspension, Tatis underwent surgery on his left wrist, and he hopes to be back to his 100% by the time he is able to return from his suspension this spring.
Two Baseball Greats
This week we lost two baseball greats. Frank Thomas was 93 and Sal Bando was 78. Thomas was born in Pittsburgh on June 11, 1929, and his parents sent him to a Roman Catholic Seminary in Ontario, Canada, because they wanted him to be a priest. He played baseball in Canada and was signed by the Pirates.
TRADE: Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles Make a Deal
The Orioles received left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed pitcher Kyle Virbitsky from the A's in exchange for infielder Darell Hernaiz, Baltimore Orioles beat reporter Dan Connolly at The Athletic reports.
Shohei Ohtani News: MLB Legend Chimes in on Angels Superstar Impending Free Agency
He thinks he's worth...a lot of money.
Cubs bolster bullpen with ex-Twins reliever
The Chicago Cubs have been hard at work when it comes to spending in free agency this offseason, and they could end up making some noise in the National League Central after a couple of down years. Dansby Swanson was obviously their biggest signing, but the Cubs have made several solid moves this offseason to […] The post Cubs bolster bullpen with ex-Twins reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rockies owner’s take on Padres’ star chasing, paying Juan Soto will make fans laugh
The Colorado Rockies are eager to prove they can be competitive in the NL West in 2023. After a 68-94 record last season, team owner Dick Monfort is trying to help get the team into a winning position again while other teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres look to continue their […] The post Rockies owner’s take on Padres’ star chasing, paying Juan Soto will make fans laugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge’s key Anthony Rizzo observation from ‘Day 1’ after Cubs trade
When Anthony Rizzo was traded to the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs in the summer of 2021, Aaron Judge would have a keen eye on how Rizzo went about his business of preparation. Little did Judge know how much leadership Rizzo would show upon his arrival, and the demeanor was something that rubbed […] The post Aaron Judge’s key Anthony Rizzo observation from ‘Day 1’ after Cubs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. takes big step in return from shoulder, wrist injuries
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. underwent both shoulder and wrist surgeries this offseason. As he works to get back on the diamond, Tatis has taken a massive step in his recovery. Tatis’ surgeries were for a torn labrum in his shoulder and a bone procedure in his left wrist. He was recently cleared […] The post Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. takes big step in return from shoulder, wrist injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
