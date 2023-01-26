If you could keep one thing stocked in your refrigerator that could be used for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, it would likely be eggs. They're an excellent choice. Eggs aren't only convenient, inexpensive, and quick to whip up, but they are good for you as well. WebMd explains that just one egg has 7 grams of high-quality protein and only 75 calories. Plus, eggs are loaded with iron and other vitamins and minerals.

4 HOURS AGO