Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH. * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than 1/4 mile. in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as. low as 27 possible.
SFGate
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window the U.S....
Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park in Big Sur sees 'major damage' after storms
Some parts of the park will be closed for months.
The fight to keep Hawaii’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’
Legs dangling over the side of a cliff and shrouded by a thick mist, Bill Adams and Louis Otto rested on a razor’s edge of the Koolau mountain range on the island of Oahu in Hawaii and looked down. Eighteen hundred feet below, they watched the clouds part, unveiling the ancient volcano’s amphitheater shape, embellished with its massive groves and complemented by the green vistas and turquoise-colored waters of Kaneohe Bay. The year was 1942. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Adams and Otto were hired by the U.S. Navy to scale the mountain and create a path for the construction of the Haiku Stairs, made up of 3,922 steps that reach a height of 2,800 feet. The purpose was to make way for a secret radio facility at the top that would connect Hawaii to other parts of the Pacific during World War II. Adams and Otto did not know that their work would become one of the most contentious topics among the islands. Eighty years since it was first built, the trail has become a magnet for controversy... Read more.
Lenticular cloud atop Calif.'s Mount Shasta puts on day-long show
A massive cloud shaped like a flying saucer covered the top of California's Mount Shasta on Jan. 22.
SFGate
Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh...
Couple found dead in Death Valley after apparent murder-suicide, officials say
The first homicide in the park in modern memory happened in 2020.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
SFGate
Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male
TRACY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2 p.m. about two males, one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.
SFGate
New Mexico losing 3rd public education secretary in 4 years
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s third public education secretary in four years has announced his retirement, saying he has a critical need to focus on his family and his health. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Kurt Steinhaus last day of work was Friday. He joined the...
SFGate
Man gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker on lunch break
PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago. Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree...
Comments / 0