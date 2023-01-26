ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Iran, Russia move to link banks to evade Western sanctions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and Russia have taken a key step toward linking their banking systems in a move that further boosts their cooperation in the face of Western sanctions, an Iranian official said. At a signing ceremony on Sunday, Mohsen Karami, the deputy central bank...
SFGate

Lukashenko: Belarus willing to offer more help to Russia

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that his country is willing to offer more assistance to close ally Russia in its war against Ukraine. But Lukashenko stressed that Russia does not need “any help” right now. “However, if our Russian brothers need help,...
SFGate

Italy on alert amid anarchist attacks on diplomatic missions

MILAN (AP) — Italy's government has increased security at its diplomatic missions around the globe in response to “a crescendo of terroristic attacks” by an informal anarchist network acting in solidarity with an imprisoned Italian militant, the foreign minister said Tuesday. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cited nearly...

