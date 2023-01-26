ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Things to Know in Chicago Sports for January 26, 2023

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO – It’s another snowy day in Chicago, but one of the local college basketball teams enjoyed a strong effort on Wednesday night.

That’s part of the “9 Things to Know in Chicago Sports” for Thursday, January 26, 2023.

(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

1. Northwestern rolls over Nebraska – The Wildcats are now 2-0 after their COVID-19 outbreak cost them two games as they raced past Nebraska 78-63 in Lincoln Wednesday night. Junior guard Ty Berry scored a game-high 26 points in the effort that puts Northwestern at 5-3 in the Big Ten. It’s the Wildcats’ seventh-straight win over Nebraska.

2. Loyola’s most unusual court invader – If you didn’t see it on Wednesday night, there was a very unusual moment in Loyola’s 72-58 loss to Duquesne on the road. You can read about that story by clicking here.

3. Bulls in Charlotte – A three-game road trip continues for the Bulls in Charlotte on Thursday night as they face the Hornets at 6:30 p.m. central time. The team looked like they’d be heading to North Carolina with a four-game winning streak, but that was halted by a bad finish against the Pacers Tuesday night in a loss in Indianapolis.

4. Blackhawks’ Canada trip continues – The Blackhawks are also on their second of a three-game road trip as they face the Flames in Calgary at 8 p.m. CST. Luke Richardson’s team will hope to generate a few more chances on the net in this game after getting just 14 shots against the Canucks in a loss on Thursday.

(AP Photo/Phil Sandlin, File)

5. #WGNTBT on the Super Bowl XX anniversary – Today marks the 37th anniversary of arguably the greatest day in the history of the Chicago Bears. On January 26, 1986, the team beat the Patriots 46-10 for their first and so far only Super Bowl title. Many reflect on the anniversary fondly though others lament the fact that the franchise hasn’t raised a Lombardi Trophy since that day.

6. Chicago Fire FC continues training camp in Cancun – Manager Ezra Hendrickson and his team have officially begun their preparations for the 2023 MLS season as they’ve headed to Cancun, Mexico for the first part of their training camp. They’ll be there from January 20-31 before heading back to Chicago to start the second half of the preseason. Then it’s off to Tuscon, Arizona on February 6 for more workouts before returning to Chicago on February 18.

The Fire open their season on Saturday, March 4 against New York City FC at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m.

7. Red Stars get camp going as well – After an offseason of much change, the Chicago Red Stars have begun preparations for the 2023 NWSL season. Manager Chris Petrucelli’s club started workouts on Wednesday after they announced a pair of moves: The signing of Brazilian midfielder Julia Bianchi and a trade for midfielder Cari Roccaro from Angel City FC

8. NASCAR makes two big Chicago announcements – On Wednesday, NASCAR revealed two things about their upcoming Chicago Street Race on July 1 and 2. The concerts for the weekend will be headlined by The Chainsmokers (Saturday) and Miranda Lambert (Sunday). See who their opening acts will be along with the date for general admission ticket sales by clicking here.

9. One more tribute to Lin – Many in Chicago are paying tribute to late WXRT-FM host Lin Brehmer, who died on Sunday. We did so on WGN News Now by featuring a memorable video on the Cubs that he narrated on WGN-TV. You can see that by clicking here.

