California State

Upworthy

Adorable baby rhino tries to 'protect' mom from doctors as they try to treat her: 'So brave'

Usually, animal moms are overly protective of their babies. But this video proves that it is true the other way around too. In a Reddit video, a rhino is seen being treated by two doctors while her calf, which doesn't quite understand what is going on, first sniffs her mother before trying to push away the doctors from her. When the men put some liquid on the mother's wound, the baby rhino again tries to unsuccessfully stop them.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
New York Post

My chubby newborn outgrew her clothes — before we even left the hospital

Whoa, baby! A TikToker says she was unable to take her newborn daughter home in any of the clothes she had packed for the hospital because she was too chubby. Beth Woods, who goes by the username @bethw961 on TikTok, revealed the mortifying mishap in a viral video that has delivered more than 355,000 views. In the 12-second clip, Woods wears a pair of black sunglasses as she smirks at the camera with dramatic music playing in the background, writing, “Me packing size 1 nappies and newborn clothes in my hospital bag.” She then shows her full-sized newborn, sharing, “My chunk going straight...
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
msn.com

My daughter was vomiting multiple times a day. After we saw several doctors, it turned out to have nothing to do with her physical body.

My daughter, Anya, had always been very healthy. She was the child with perfect attendance who didn't shed a tear when running into kindergarten on her first day. But Anya began vomiting regularly when she started second grade. She had no fever and no other symptoms. At first, it was once a week, usually around bedtime. She would throw up and then be perfectly fine after she was done — happy as a clam.
Upworthy

Stray dog kept sneaking into Dollar General to steal unicorn toy, so animal control bought it for him

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A stray dog obsessed with a stuffed unicorn toy at a Dollar General finally got his fairytale ending. Animal control officers recently received an interesting call from a North Carolina Dollar General store alerting them of a big brown stray dog that had come to the store five times to steal the same stuffed unicorn. "He went straight for the unicorn, the same one every time," Joe Newburn, a supervisor at Duplin County Animal Services, told PEOPLE. "It was so strange, one of the strangest calls I've ever dealt with."
KENANSVILLE, NC
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Margaret Minnicks

Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry

According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
VENICE, FL
Upworthy

A homeless man rushed into a burning animal shelter. He saved every single pet.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 28, 2020. It has since been updated. On December 18, 2020, the W-Underdogs shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, went up in flames. Keith Walker, a 53-year-old homeless man, rushed into the fire to save the poor animals trapped inside. Though he was incredibly nervous, he rose to the occasion and managed to save every single cat and dog inside the shelter. Gracie Hamlin, the founder of W-Underdogs, called Walker her "guardian angel." She could not be more grateful for his act of heroism. Though the animal shelter was not completely destroyed by the fire, it has been left inhospitable. Thankfully, the shelter was just a week away from moving to a new location, CNN reports.
ATLANTA, GA

