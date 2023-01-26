Read full article on original website
Related
Nonprofit gives kids with life-threatening illnesses magical photo sessions
Step inside Jacqueline Elliot's "she-shed," and you'll quickly realize why the community has fallen in love with the photographer.
Mom Neglecting Newborn Triplets by Leaving Them Crying Alone Inside Backed
"In order for you to step away so you can regroup, even momentarily, your baby's safety is paramount," a New York pediatrician told Newsweek.
Upworthy
Adorable baby rhino tries to 'protect' mom from doctors as they try to treat her: 'So brave'
Usually, animal moms are overly protective of their babies. But this video proves that it is true the other way around too. In a Reddit video, a rhino is seen being treated by two doctors while her calf, which doesn't quite understand what is going on, first sniffs her mother before trying to push away the doctors from her. When the men put some liquid on the mother's wound, the baby rhino again tries to unsuccessfully stop them.
My chubby newborn outgrew her clothes — before we even left the hospital
Whoa, baby! A TikToker says she was unable to take her newborn daughter home in any of the clothes she had packed for the hospital because she was too chubby. Beth Woods, who goes by the username @bethw961 on TikTok, revealed the mortifying mishap in a viral video that has delivered more than 355,000 views. In the 12-second clip, Woods wears a pair of black sunglasses as she smirks at the camera with dramatic music playing in the background, writing, “Me packing size 1 nappies and newborn clothes in my hospital bag.” She then shows her full-sized newborn, sharing, “My chunk going straight...
Sisters start “Hat Hair” project to help cancer patients feel beautiful
When Denise DiFelice found out she had cancer, the reality of her diagnosis did not settle in right away. But reality became more clear once she started losing her hair. “It was devastating,” Denise said. Almost immediately, Denise’s twin sister, Diane, began searching for ways to keep her spirits...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Mom Charged Nearly $1.5 Million For Birth Of Triplets
A mother of triplets said she was charged nearly $1.5 million in hospital bills for the birth of her newborns.
msn.com
My daughter was vomiting multiple times a day. After we saw several doctors, it turned out to have nothing to do with her physical body.
My daughter, Anya, had always been very healthy. She was the child with perfect attendance who didn't shed a tear when running into kindergarten on her first day. But Anya began vomiting regularly when she started second grade. She had no fever and no other symptoms. At first, it was once a week, usually around bedtime. She would throw up and then be perfectly fine after she was done — happy as a clam.
Upworthy
Stray dog kept sneaking into Dollar General to steal unicorn toy, so animal control bought it for him
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A stray dog obsessed with a stuffed unicorn toy at a Dollar General finally got his fairytale ending. Animal control officers recently received an interesting call from a North Carolina Dollar General store alerting them of a big brown stray dog that had come to the store five times to steal the same stuffed unicorn. "He went straight for the unicorn, the same one every time," Joe Newburn, a supervisor at Duplin County Animal Services, told PEOPLE. "It was so strange, one of the strangest calls I've ever dealt with."
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry
According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
I found my ‘twin’ stranger in another state – my mom was so shaken when she saw us she asked if we’re adopted
AN identical facial recognition match led two strangers to find their unrelated look-alikes. Ambra from North Carolina and Jennifer from Texas discovered they were “twins” through a website called Twin Strangers which helps people find each other through their facial dimensions. The pair, who were 23 and 33...
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
After 11-year-old Gets Bullied for Supporting Grandfather with Cancer, Principal Does the Unexpected
Jackson Johnston is an 11 year old boy who recently made a selfless and courageous decision in support of his grandfather, Papa Rick, who was about to undergo chemotherapy for cancer.
Sunny, the Dog Who Loves 'Sitting Around Looking Cute' Wins Pet of the Week
This week's pet of the week is shih-poo Sunny, who loves riding in the car, taking walks and having snacks.
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
pethelpful.com
Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
Upworthy
A homeless man rushed into a burning animal shelter. He saved every single pet.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 28, 2020. It has since been updated. On December 18, 2020, the W-Underdogs shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, went up in flames. Keith Walker, a 53-year-old homeless man, rushed into the fire to save the poor animals trapped inside. Though he was incredibly nervous, he rose to the occasion and managed to save every single cat and dog inside the shelter. Gracie Hamlin, the founder of W-Underdogs, called Walker her "guardian angel." She could not be more grateful for his act of heroism. Though the animal shelter was not completely destroyed by the fire, it has been left inhospitable. Thankfully, the shelter was just a week away from moving to a new location, CNN reports.
Comments / 0