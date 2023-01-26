Read full article on original website
Fishers moves forward with community center plans
The Fishers City Council approved the continuation of the city’s new community center construction during its Jan. 17 meeting. Lisa Bradford, city controller of Fishers, presented the city’s 2023 budget to the council that included an appropriation of funds from the general fund for a scoping and design agreement for the potential community and recreation center.
Letter: Fortunate to live in a vibrant county
On Jan. 22, Hamilton County kicked off a yearlong celebration for its bicentennial at the Palladium with a free program that showcased the history of Hamilton County through stories and music. Before becoming a settled area, Native Americans from the Lenape tribe were living here mostly along the White River area. White settlers like William Connor found this area filled with trees so dense you could hardly see the sky.
Childers to run for Zionsville at-large council seat
Republican candidate Liz Childers announced Jan. 27 she will run for an at-large position for Zionsville Town Council in the primary election May 2. Childers, a Zionsville resident for nine years, said she was looking for the appropriate opportunity to serve the Zionsville community. Childers is a Lugar Series graduate and works for Dauby, O’Connor, & Zaleski, LLC, an accounting firm, as director of marketing. The Lugar Series selects 20 Hoosier women to participate in political training to prepare Republican women for elected and appointed roles in government at the local, state, and federal levels.
Westfield considers purchase of land
City leaders in Westfield have approved a resolution authorizing the city’s chief of staff to pursue the purchase of land that recently hit the auction block. Three parcels of land at 2510 E. 171st St. totaling a little more than 25 acres went up for auction at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield. Details regarding the purchase price and winning bidder at the auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Company, Inc., were not available by Current’s publishing deadline.
Noblesville business owner forms exploratory committee
A business owner in downtown Noblesville has formed an exploratory committee as he ponders a possible run for a seat on the Noblesville Common Council. Rocky Shanehsaz, who owns Mill Top Banquet & Conference Center, said the committee was formed to evaluate seeking election for either the District 5 seat or an at-large seat on the council. He previously ran for the District 5 seat in 2007 and ran again for an at-large seat in 2019.
Lusk announces candidacy for Zionsville Town Council seat
Zionsville resident Heather Lusk recently announced her candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Zionsville Town Council. Author of “Hidden History of Boone County,” Lusk, a Republican made her first bid for a council seat. She said she has frequently attended Zionsville’s town council, plan commission, and parks and recreation meetings.
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
Zionsville Chamber of Commerce elects new president
Zionsville resident Angela Falcone was elected president of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce last month. Prior to that, Falcone was involved with all four chambers of commerce in Hendricks County, along with the OneZone chamber in Hamilton County, the Boone County Chamber of Commerce and the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce. She previously had served as vice president of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce.
Sheriff Moving Services now open in Cicero
On Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol Deputies from Nights B Squad (specifically Deputies Moe, Abbitt, Wilcox, and Lt. Niec) helped an elderly Cicero resident move some heavy furniture that she would have otherwise been unable to move due to her current situation. Her husband passed away and has...
Ascension Medical Group announces 11 more facility closures
Ascension confirmed within the next 90 days, multiple Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations will partially or fully discontinue services.
INDOT awards $4.4 million in infrastructure grants to Johnson County
The Indiana Department of Transportation is tasked with awarding grants to towns, cities and counties across the state to improve infrastructure such as bridges, sidewalks and roads. At the end of last year, Johnson County communities combined received over $4.4 million in funding for improvements according to a report from lawmakers representing the county.
Zionsville government waited 2 months to report loss of $59,000 in scam
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville town government paid a $59,000 invoice for an ice rink, and the company that installed the rink said it hasn’t been paid. The temporary ice rink was installed in a field on the outskirts of Zionsville. On Friday, all that remained were some wooden pallets and a vague outline in the snow.
A lasting legacy: Zionsville founder of Moms Demand Action retiring
Shannon Watts, a former Zionsville resident and founder of Moms Demand Action – a national nonprofit that advocates for stronger laws and policies to reduce gun violence — said she will retire as the organization’s volunteer leader at the end of this year. “I’ve always felt that...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
Mayor Cook: No decision yet on running again
Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said he hasn’t made a decision on whether to run for another term but anticipates doing so this week. Cook, who has been mayor since 2008, said Jan. 23 that he would decide before the Feb. 3 primary filing deadline. Three candidates have already entered...
Westfield Washington Schools to build new elementary, middle schools
Westfield Washington Schools announced Thursday evening that it plans to build a new elementary and new middle school under a plan touted as Destination Westfield. The district says a new elementary school will be constructed at 171st Street and Towne Road, while a second middle school will be built at State Road 32 and Centennial Road.
Scenthound to bring membership-based dog grooming services to Clay Terrace
Scenthound, a wellness-focused, membership-based dog grooming business focused on preventative care for canines is coming to Clay Terrace in March. This will be the first Indiana location for the business and will be owned and operated by Doug and Sarah Davis. “Sarah and I have always been passionate about dogs,...
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Wally’s in Greencastle
WARNING: The attached video might make you very hungry! Wally’s in Greencastle, Indiana started in a food trailer and now has a great new home for everyone in the family to come enjoy. Wally’s has uniquely served BBQ, pork chops, and even burritos (with a barbeque twist, of course).
