DOPE Quick Reads

A married couple now says they'll stay together after learning they are third cousins- Found out during first pregnancy

41-year-old Marcella Hill recently surprised hundreds of thousands of her followers and viewers after sharing a startling discovery about her relationship that she and her husband stumbled upon while researching their family trees. The couple had each been individually looking into their ancestry while Marcella was pregnant with their first child. [i]
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Abby Joseph

Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things

Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
iheart.com

Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal

A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Lefty Graves

Husband furious when wife refuses to share inheritance with sister wife and him

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I lived in a region of the United States for a number of years where there were many polygamous families. As long as they were subtle and well-behaved, they were pretty much left to their own devices by the public and the authorities.
Amy Christie

Mom on son: "I took him in 5 years ago, but he's misbehaved; can I give him back?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising a family can be challenging when your kids have different ages and siblings keep competing for their parent's attention. But when one of them is adopted, the dynamic can change, and the way family is forever could be reconsidered in a moment of anger.

