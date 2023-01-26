Read full article on original website
Pregnant Woman Discovers She Is Related To Her Husband
She had to make a decision about what to do next.
Woman ‘Accidentally’ Marries Her Cousin, Finds Out After Getting Pregnant: WATCH
TikTok content creator Marcella Hill, who routinely shares health advice on the platform, stunned her followers when she revealed a shocking secret: she and her husband are blood related. As it turns out, Hill "accidentally" married her cousin. "So I’ve never told anyone publicly that I accidentally married my cousin,"...
A married couple now says they'll stay together after learning they are third cousins- Found out during first pregnancy
41-year-old Marcella Hill recently surprised hundreds of thousands of her followers and viewers after sharing a startling discovery about her relationship that she and her husband stumbled upon while researching their family trees. The couple had each been individually looking into their ancestry while Marcella was pregnant with their first child. [i]
19-year-old who takes in 15-year-old sister after parent's passing shamed for not also taking in 5-year-old stepsister
A man who has taken in his sister, after her father and stepmother tragically passed away, has been asked by Child Protective Services to also take in a 5-year-old to whom he has no blood relation. He has refused to do so, and has been harassed by others for his choice, turning to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s wrong for his decision.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Father ignores school-aged twins in an emergency as he and his new wife have baby and "don't want guests"
Parenting is a full-time job that requires a lot of selfless decisions and changing of plans as need be to protect everyone. For some that is self-evident, while others are oblivious to their obligations.
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
iheart.com
Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal
A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
"You’re going to go visit gran for awhile"—Parents Abandon One Child, Then Get Upset When He "Doesn’t Recognize" Them
In the US, 8% of children end up living with family members like grandparents or aunts/uncles rather than their parents (compared to 38% worldwide). U/throwaway_9572847 was part of that 8% as he was raised by his aunt and uncle from six years old on.
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
Single Woman Discovers Mom Has an Entire Wardrobe Ready for Her Baby…That She Doesn’t Have nor Plans to
Um… this lives somewhere between sweet and insane.
Stepdad on daughter: "I hoped she'd call me dad after I got married; she hasn't in 19 years"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to complete a family through a second marriage will also bring about different parenting connections. Being close to your partner's kids may create an expectation that they would consider you their parent.
MISSING IN AMERICA: 16 Year old vanishes after fleeing abusive 31 year old boyfriend
According to posts on social media on Thursday, family, friends, and volunteers are organizing a search party for the missing 16-year-old Danielle Owens after she was last seen on December 11, 2022, in Greenville, Tennessee.
Estranged son who hasn't seen parents in years pretends not to recognize them at sister's funeral
A man who was abandoned by his parents as a child pretends he doesn’t know who they are while attending his sister’s funeral. He has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not online users believe he was in the wrong or not.
Husband furious when wife refuses to share inheritance with sister wife and him
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I lived in a region of the United States for a number of years where there were many polygamous families. As long as they were subtle and well-behaved, they were pretty much left to their own devices by the public and the authorities.
Mom on son: "I took him in 5 years ago, but he's misbehaved; can I give him back?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising a family can be challenging when your kids have different ages and siblings keep competing for their parent's attention. But when one of them is adopted, the dynamic can change, and the way family is forever could be reconsidered in a moment of anger.
