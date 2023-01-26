ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Grand Haven's The Copper Post serves tasty smoked steaks, BBQ fried ribs

GRAND HAVEN, MI - The Copper Post has become a local favorite to grab classic barbecue dishes and drinks right in the heart of downtown Grand Haven. Doug Vanse and Mike Thorp opened the American BBQ restaurant in 2018, located at 100 Washington Ave., with the hope of keeping the historic flare of the 1870s building when it was originally known as the Grand Haven Post Office.
WOOD TV8

Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. People filled the downtown streets of Muskegon for the 37th annual Snowfest. They competed in the cornhole and snow volleyball tournaments. Inside, restaurants warmed the crowds by serving up soup and chili for a cook-off. One man […]
Kalamazoo Gazette

Winter Storm Warning upgrade for swath from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley region

The previous winter weather advisory has been beefed up to a winter storm warning for the counties below, shaded in pink. The winter storm warning covers Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro and Bad Axe. The winter storm warning is in effect now since the snow has started. An area around Grand Rapids and west of Grand Rapids has already reported 2 to 4 inches of snow as of 9:00 p.m. The winter storm warning continues until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This end time gives you a good feel for when the accumulating snow will fall. It’s an overnight and early Sunday morning snowstorm.
MLive

Buddy's Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
The Grand Rapids Press

Snowfest in downtown Muskegon to feature chili, soup and family-friendly activities

MUSKEGON, MI -- Snowfest, Muskegon’s largest winter festival, is returning this weekend for its 37th year with even more fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. The annual event hosted by the Junior Chamber International Greater Muskegon chapter takes place Saturday, Jan. 28. at 9 a.m. inside Trinity Health Arena, 470 W. Western Ave, and outside near the arena.
WOOD

Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party Store

Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party …. Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Byron Center vs. Catholic Central hockey. Byron...
US 103.1

Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?

For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
97.9 WGRD

New Founders KBS Barrel Aged Flavor Will Get You Chocolate Cherry Wasted

Michigan is home to so many great breweries. Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids is known for its popular Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS). Founders describes KBS as a big imperial stout brewed with a massive amount of coffee and chocolate and then bourbon barrel-aged to perfection, incredibly silky and full-bodied with notes of vanilla, cocoa, roasted coffee, and charred oak.
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

