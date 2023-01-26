Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a city located in the west of the state, known for its strong economy, excellent job opportunities, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its beautiful parks, thriving arts and culture scene, and abundance of recreational activities.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s The Copper Post serves tasty smoked steaks, BBQ fried ribs
GRAND HAVEN, MI - The Copper Post has become a local favorite to grab classic barbecue dishes and drinks right in the heart of downtown Grand Haven. Doug Vanse and Mike Thorp opened the American BBQ restaurant in 2018, located at 100 Washington Ave., with the hope of keeping the historic flare of the 1870s building when it was originally known as the Grand Haven Post Office.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gravity Taphouse has gastropub grub on the Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a late-night beer with friends or a family brunch spot near Meijer Gardens?. Gravity Taphouse Grille, at 3210 Deposit Drive NE, offers space for both those occasions and everything in-between. The taphouse is part of the RedWater Restaurants group, which also owns FireRock...
Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. People filled the downtown streets of Muskegon for the 37th annual Snowfest. They competed in the cornhole and snow volleyball tournaments. Inside, restaurants warmed the crowds by serving up soup and chili for a cook-off. One man […]
Winter Storm Warning upgrade for swath from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley region
The previous winter weather advisory has been beefed up to a winter storm warning for the counties below, shaded in pink. The winter storm warning covers Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro and Bad Axe. The winter storm warning is in effect now since the snow has started. An area around Grand Rapids and west of Grand Rapids has already reported 2 to 4 inches of snow as of 9:00 p.m. The winter storm warning continues until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This end time gives you a good feel for when the accumulating snow will fall. It’s an overnight and early Sunday morning snowstorm.
Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
Snowfest in downtown Muskegon to feature chili, soup and family-friendly activities
MUSKEGON, MI -- Snowfest, Muskegon’s largest winter festival, is returning this weekend for its 37th year with even more fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. The annual event hosted by the Junior Chamber International Greater Muskegon chapter takes place Saturday, Jan. 28. at 9 a.m. inside Trinity Health Arena, 470 W. Western Ave, and outside near the arena.
Wipe Those Tears! Grand Rapids’ Daddy Pete’s BBQ Is Back!
Let me start off by saying, I am so excited (yet confused..). When you think of barbeque in Grand Rapids, what places do you immediately think of?. If you did not immediately think of Daddy Pete's BBQ, I may have to question where you are eating. On January 12th, Daddy...
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
Aspiring Brewer? Closed West Michigan Brewery is Now Up For Sale
A lot of people dream about having their own basement bar where they can invite friends and family over for a good time and enjoy some adult beverages. Now that dream of being an aspiring brewer could be a reality for someone if they bought this former West Michigan brewery that is for sale.
Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party Store
Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party …. Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Byron Center vs. Catholic Central hockey. Byron...
Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?
For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: New winery wants to be ‘oasis’ in Portage
PORTAGE, MI – A new urban winery in Portage wants to be a gathering place for the community. Customers can enjoy wine and elevated food at 468 Urban Winery, 8842 Portage Road. The winery opened its doors Jan. 20. “I just hope that people will come in, see what...
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Cheap Eats: Cousin’s Tasty Chicken offers fried deliciousness for any budget
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – If there’s one thing most people can agree on, it’s that fried chicken tastes good. Fortunately for Grand Rapids residents, there’s a spot serving up all manner of fried deliciousness for super affordable prices. In fact, owner Frank Oswald and his family are so confident in their food, they put tasty in the restaurant’s name.
There’s Only One Wahlburgers Left in Michigan and It’s in Grand Rapids
Michigan's last remaining Walhburgers restaurant is in Grand Rapids. I remember being so pumped to learn that downtown GR would be getting its own burger joint started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg!. That said, I still have not seen one Wahlberg on the...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 27-29, 2023
This weekend is brought to you by the letter "B"! We have Bulls, Bricks, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Bunnies, Brides, Blooms, Building at Blandford, Beer and Brews, and Bands! So much to do this weekend around West Michigan. Runs Through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand...
New Founders KBS Barrel Aged Flavor Will Get You Chocolate Cherry Wasted
Michigan is home to so many great breweries. Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids is known for its popular Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS). Founders describes KBS as a big imperial stout brewed with a massive amount of coffee and chocolate and then bourbon barrel-aged to perfection, incredibly silky and full-bodied with notes of vanilla, cocoa, roasted coffee, and charred oak.
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
