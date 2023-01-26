ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

LeBron, Grizzlies, NBA world reacts to death of Tyre Nichols

Hours after the excruciating video of Memphis police fatally beating Tyre Nichols was released, the Memphis Grizzlies chose not to open their locker room and not speak to the media about it — it was too raw, too painful. “The senseless loss of life for Tyre Nichols has really...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chet Holmgren hilariously received All-Star votes from NBA players

The NBA on Thursday unveiled the captains and starters from each conference for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James led all players in fan voting to represent the Western Conference while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the lead vote-getter in the Eastern Conference. The two players will serve as captains and select their teams right before the start of the All-Star Game for the first time.
UTAH STATE
OnlyHomers

Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade

An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Yardbarker

West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Trail Blazers, Nuggets

Power forward/center Anthony Davis was among those livid with the officiating after Saturday’s road overtime loss to the Celtics. Davis was reacting to the missed call when LeBron James was fouled on a drive to the basket in the waning moments of regulation — which the league later admitted should have been whistled a foul.
DENVER, CO
sportingalert.com

Latest NBA results from last night (Jan. 27)

The latest NBA results and updated scores from the games played last night, on Friday, January 27. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors were among the teams picking victories on the night. Check the latest results below. In an exciting battle in Milwaukee, the Bucks faced off against...
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play

James Harden sat on the bench watching the Philadelphia 76ers on defense against the Denver Nuggets Saturday when the thought hit him: He was supposed to be in the game. Harden leaped off the bench and took two steps onto the court — where he was promptly nailed in the head by a pass from Read more... The post NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

NBA responds to Reddit conspiracy theory about Grizzlies’ scorekeeping

An online conspiracy theory about the Memphis Grizzlies is drawing so much attention that the NBA is now having to respond to it. User “AdMassive6666” wrote a Reddit post on Saturday that went massively viral. The post alleged that the Memphis Grizzlies’ home scorekeeper was supposedly inflating the defensive stats of Grizzlies big man Jaren... The post NBA responds to Reddit conspiracy theory about Grizzlies’ scorekeeping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

2023 NBA All-Star starters announced

LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
Yardbarker

Bucks make NBA history as offense catches fire

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially back. This team looked different without Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Milwaukee star returned and has seemed to ignite an offensive fire over the past few games. Earlier in the week, the Bucks scored 150 in a win over the Detroit Pistons. On Friday night, they...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy