James Harden sat on the bench watching the Philadelphia 76ers on defense against the Denver Nuggets Saturday when the thought hit him: He was supposed to be in the game. Harden leaped off the bench and took two steps onto the court — where he was promptly nailed in the head by a pass from Read more... The post NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

21 HOURS AGO