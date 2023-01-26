Read full article on original website
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Is 12 Assists Away From NBA History
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is 12 assists away from making NBA history.
NBC Sports
LeBron, Grizzlies, NBA world reacts to death of Tyre Nichols
Hours after the excruciating video of Memphis police fatally beating Tyre Nichols was released, the Memphis Grizzlies chose not to open their locker room and not speak to the media about it — it was too raw, too painful. “The senseless loss of life for Tyre Nichols has really...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant not voted a starter for NBA All-Star game
Ja Morant's chances of starting his second consecutive NBA All-Star game seemed bleak after the third round of fan voting. Thursday made it official. Morant will have to wait to see if he's going to Salt Lake City. Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic were named the starting Western Conference guards...
Chet Holmgren hilariously received All-Star votes from NBA players
The NBA on Thursday unveiled the captains and starters from each conference for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James led all players in fan voting to represent the Western Conference while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the lead vote-getter in the Eastern Conference. The two players will serve as captains and select their teams right before the start of the All-Star Game for the first time.
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade
An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Phelia, Brown lead No. 13 Michigan women past Gophers 77-41
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Laila Phelia scored 22 points, Leigha Brown added 20 and No. 13 Michigan rolled to a 77-41 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Brown had 11 points in the first half, surpassing 1,000 points as a Wolverine, and Michigan led 34-23. Phelia had 14 in the second half.
Yardbarker
West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Trail Blazers, Nuggets
Power forward/center Anthony Davis was among those livid with the officiating after Saturday’s road overtime loss to the Celtics. Davis was reacting to the missed call when LeBron James was fouled on a drive to the basket in the waning moments of regulation — which the league later admitted should have been whistled a foul.
Lakers Rule LeBron James, Anthony Davis Out vs. Nets on Monday
Los Angeles will be without its two biggest stars on Monday night in Brooklyn.
sportingalert.com
Latest NBA results from last night (Jan. 27)
The latest NBA results and updated scores from the games played last night, on Friday, January 27. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors were among the teams picking victories on the night. Check the latest results below. In an exciting battle in Milwaukee, the Bucks faced off against...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live updates
MINNEAPOLIS — The Memphis Grizzlies have had a difficult road trip though their first four games, and things won't get much easier on Friday. Memphis is taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves, another team in the West that has played well on its home floor. The Grizzlies (31-17) and Timberwolves...
NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play
James Harden sat on the bench watching the Philadelphia 76ers on defense against the Denver Nuggets Saturday when the thought hit him: He was supposed to be in the game. Harden leaped off the bench and took two steps onto the court — where he was promptly nailed in the head by a pass from Read more... The post NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Be Traded
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond is a player who could potentially get traded.
NBA responds to Reddit conspiracy theory about Grizzlies’ scorekeeping
An online conspiracy theory about the Memphis Grizzlies is drawing so much attention that the NBA is now having to respond to it. User “AdMassive6666” wrote a Reddit post on Saturday that went massively viral. The post alleged that the Memphis Grizzlies’ home scorekeeper was supposedly inflating the defensive stats of Grizzlies big man Jaren... The post NBA responds to Reddit conspiracy theory about Grizzlies’ scorekeeping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
2023 NBA All-Star starters announced
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
Yardbarker
Bucks make NBA history as offense catches fire
The Milwaukee Bucks are officially back. This team looked different without Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Milwaukee star returned and has seemed to ignite an offensive fire over the past few games. Earlier in the week, the Bucks scored 150 in a win over the Detroit Pistons. On Friday night, they...
Comments / 0