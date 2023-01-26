ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's Reportedly 1 Favorite Candidate For Texans Job

A former Houston Texans star is reportedly the "favorite" for the team's head coaching vacancy. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is considered the "front-runner" to be Houston's next head coach. Ryans, who will be coaching in today's ...
Yardbarker

Report: Texans Will Do “Everything They Can” To Acquire No. 1 Overall Pick

The NFL draft is fast approaching and as always there is no shortage of intrigue. While most of the season, it looked like the Houston Texans would have the no. 1 overall pick, the Chicago Bears will be on the clock first. This leaves a conundrum for Houston. Do they stay where they are and hope they get their guy? Or do they move up one spot to make it a guarantee? Draft analyst Todd McShay thinks it will be the latter.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Sergeant Reckless: The Artillery Horse That Braved Enemy Fire In Korea

During the Korean War, there was one Marine who stood out from the rest. Not only for her skill and bravery, but because she was a horse. Sergeant Reckless served with the US Marine Corps for years, facing intense enemy fire while participating in one of the most storied engagements of the conflict. She became highly-decorated for her service, and lived a long and prosperous life following the close of the war.
iheart.com

Former NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25

Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in several games for the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 25, the Lions confirmed in a statement obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday (January 26). “Jessie was a model teammate and a wonderful young man...
