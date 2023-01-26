Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Related
NYC food banks reporting higher demand, longer lines
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For people experiencing food insecurity or the unhoused, local food banks are a lifesaver. However, many locations in New York City are seeing longer lines and a higher demand for services and food. Community Help in Park Slope, Inc., also known as CHiPS, has existed since 1971. It is described as a “community […]
Brooklyn grandma faces inconsistent heat while caring for special needs children
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brownsville grandmother is freezing with her family inside her apartment, which has been without consistent heat this winter. Mary Robinson, 73, lives at the NYCHA Brownsville Houses. She needs consistent heat in her building. She cares for two people living with developmental disabilities. Robinson calls her children – 54-year-old Shawn […]
Bronx mother of slain teen starts foundation in her name to provide safe space for other kids
Yanely Henriquez says there's not a day that goes by she doesn't think of her beloved angel, Angellyh Yambo. Her home has a collage of photos of all her memories they shared since she was little.
Bathgate-Fordham residents push back against planned homeless shelter in their community
The Department of Homeless Services proposed for the new shelter to be built at 2248 Webster Ave., just steps away from an elementary school.
Bronx borough president, New York Sun Works team up to bring hydroponic farms to schools
Gibson told News 12 the partnership will help kids learn about sustainability.
Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy
NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
Community mourns loss of 17-year-old Jadeden Sanchez
Family described Jadeden as a thoughtful, introspective young man. He suffered from a heart condition.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols
Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
The richest person in New York is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Teen mom, babies reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old mom and her two babies were reported missing in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. Rihanna Joyner and her 2-month-old baby boys, Anais and Versaille Swinson, were last seen leaving their Howe Avenue home in Castle Hill at around 11:45 p.m., police said. Joyner is about 5 feet, 6 […]
MTA Heroes find $8K in Far Rockaway, return money to rider who lost it on bus
Carangui and Terrelonge both did a sweep and managed to find that envelope with all the cash inside.
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from local sites
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs believes it’s time to remove Thomas Jefferson’s name from a popular park, recreational center and NYCHA development in East Harlem. “Should our kids wake up every day and see Thomas Jefferson’s name?” Gibbs asked during an interview with PIX11 News. A founding father and author of the […]
newsnationnow.com
Adams: NYC’s ‘right-to-shelter’ doesn’t apply to migrants
(NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that while the city has done a good job showing what cities can do for asylum seekers, NYC officials can’t continue to shoulder the course alone. Adams made the remarks in his annual “State of the City” address Thursday,...
Residents Offering $1,000 Reward for Identification & Prosecution of the Person in This Photo
MILLBURN, NJ – The newly-formed Concerned Residents of Millburn, a NJ non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a non-partisan advocacy group for all residents of Millburn and Short Hills, is offering a $1,000 reward for the identification, leading to the prosecution of the person in the photo above. Ben Stoller posted the photo on the Facebook page Millburn Township Local Politics. He also offered, “If you are the person stealing the signs, we will pay you to identify and prosecute [the person/people] whom you are working for.” Stoller said the location of the photo is in the South Mountain section, but signs have been stolen all over town. He continued, “We must not have these thugs prowling our streets. We also have a much more corroborating video.” There’s been a rash of lawn sign thefts. In fact, Richie Seibert reported during last week’s township committee meeting, “80% of the recall signs have been stolen.” He added, “The Nest and Ring videos throughout the town have captured the vehicles and the drivers.”
News 12
'Don't ignore us' - Williamsburg's Puerto Rican community still wants answers about removed street sign
Puerto Rican residents in Williamsburg gathered to demand an explanation about why a historical street sign was removed. Two weeks ago, the “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign at Graham Avenue and Moore Street was removed in what the city's Department of Transportation called a “mistake”. The removal received backlash from the community, who view the sign as a symbol of Puerto Rican pride. Neighbors in the area rallied on the street in protest.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Comments / 0