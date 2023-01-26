ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC food banks reporting higher demand, longer lines

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For people experiencing food insecurity or the unhoused, local food banks are a lifesaver. However, many locations in New York City are seeing longer lines and a higher demand for services and food.  Community Help in Park Slope, Inc., also known as CHiPS, has existed since 1971. It is described as a “community […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn grandma faces inconsistent heat while caring for special needs children

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brownsville grandmother is freezing with her family inside her apartment, which has been without consistent heat this winter.   Mary Robinson, 73, lives at the NYCHA Brownsville Houses. She needs consistent heat in her building.  She cares for two people living with developmental disabilities. Robinson calls her children – 54-year-old Shawn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols

Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
MEMPHIS, TN
PIX11

Teen mom, babies reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old mom and her two babies were reported missing in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. Rihanna Joyner and her 2-month-old baby boys, Anais and Versaille Swinson, were last seen leaving their Howe Avenue home in Castle Hill at around 11:45 p.m., police said. Joyner is about 5 feet, 6 […]
BRONX, NY
TAPinto.net

Residents Offering $1,000 Reward for Identification & Prosecution of the Person in This Photo

MILLBURN, NJ – The newly-formed Concerned Residents of Millburn, a NJ non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a non-partisan advocacy group for all residents of Millburn and Short Hills, is offering a $1,000 reward for the identification, leading to the prosecution of the person in the photo above. Ben Stoller posted the photo on the Facebook page Millburn Township Local Politics. He also offered, “If you are the person stealing the signs, we will pay you to identify and prosecute [the person/people] whom you are working for.” Stoller said the location of the photo is in the South Mountain section, but signs have been stolen all over town. He continued, “We must not have these thugs prowling our streets. We also have a much more corroborating video.” There’s been a rash of lawn sign thefts. In fact, Richie Seibert reported during last week’s township committee meeting, “80% of the recall signs have been stolen.”  He added, “The Nest and Ring videos throughout the town have captured the vehicles and the drivers.”  
MILLBURN, NJ
News 12

'Don't ignore us' - Williamsburg's Puerto Rican community still wants answers about removed street sign

Puerto Rican residents in Williamsburg gathered to demand an explanation about why a historical street sign was removed. Two weeks ago, the “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign at Graham Avenue and Moore Street was removed in what the city's Department of Transportation called a “mistake”. The removal received backlash from the community, who view the sign as a symbol of Puerto Rican pride. Neighbors in the area rallied on the street in protest.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy