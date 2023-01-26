Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Backstage News On Who's Been Playing Uncle Howdy
Since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE back in October of last year, he has had to deal with Uncle Howdy, a masked menace who has been trying to throw him off his path to being a better human being. Wyatt was even attacked by Uncle Howdy during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Now, an update on who has been playing the Uncle Howdy character on WWE TV has surfaced.
AEW Stars And Others React To Cody Rhodes Winning WWE Royal Rumble
We are now officially on the Rhodes to WrestleMania!. Cody Rhodes realized a lifelong dream Saturday night by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in front of nearly 52,000 live fans at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. "The American Nightmare" entered the battle royal at the coveted #30 spot and last eliminated GUNTHER, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.
WBD Reportedly Banned The Briscoes For More Than Jay's Offensive Slurs
Mark Briscoe appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday and took on Jay Lethal to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away earlier this month. However, Tony Khan confirmed that he "fought hard" to get Mark on the show as Warner Bros. Discovery executives previously banned them from appearing on AEW programming on TBS and TNT. Furthermore, their reasons for doing so were reportedly two-fold.
Bray Wyatt Says Uncle Howdy Is Realer Than People Realize
The mystery surrounding the Uncle Howdy character continues to intrigue WWE fans. The ominous figure has been making sporadic appearances – unsettling Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss in the process – since debuting in October 2022. Although we have yet to learn the motive behind Howdy's actions, Wyatt has now provided further details about the persona in a recent rare interview.
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Raw Superstar At WrestleMania 39
Bianca Belair wants to mix it up with one superstar at WWE WrestleMania 39. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the "Raw" Women's Champion revealed that she's keen to face Rhea Ripley — who's the current favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match – at the upcoming premium live event. "If Rhea Ripley wins, pick me," Belair said. "I think everybody wants to see that match. If Charlotte's the champion, I can't get Charlotte."
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
Brock Lesnar Among Last-Minute Entrants Announced For WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar has the opportunity to join WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the only three-time Royal Rumble winner in history this weekend. On the 1/27 "WWE SmackDown" in Laredo, Texas, Lesnar declared his entry into Saturday's 30-man battle royal after jumping the barricade and striking Bobby Lashley with an F5. After the ambush, Lesnar told Lashley, "See you at the Royal Rumble, Bobby!"
Former WWE Writer Confirms Reason The Bellas Did Not Appear On Raw XXX
Though the "WWE Raw XXX" anniversary show was meant to highlight the greatest moments and superstars in "Raw" history, there has been some controversy regarding the lack of women highlighted on the episode. Two WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki and Brie Bella, were originally promoted for the celebratory show but were later removed from advertisements without a given explanation. Nikki would take to social media later in the week and establish that WWE originally told them they had no plans for the Bellas at "Raw XXX," so they booked a press event for their upcoming E! Network show, "Nikki Bella Says I Do." Now, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has supported the explanation given by Nikki as to why they couldn't attend "Raw" his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast.
Backstage News On Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled From Royal Rumble
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble was always full of surprises. In the women's match, the WWE Universe saw the returns of Chelsea Green, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven. But in the men's match, one surprise came when an entrant didn't make his way to the ring after his music hit.
Backstage News On Which Match Is Main Eventing WWE Royal Rumble
This year's Royal Rumble will be held inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Alamodome stadium last played host to the Royal Rumble back in 2017. Those who are wondering what match will be tonight's main event won't have to wait because according to Fightful Select, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Kevin Owens will be the main event for the 36th annual Royal Rumble. Below is the full Royal Rumble match order, which is subject to change:
Cody Rhodes Apologizes For Throwing A Bottle At The Rock's Face
Brandi Rhodes recently tweeted a semi-cryptic reminiscence about a conversation she had with her now-husband Cody Rhodes 11 years ago, before they both left WWE. Brandi didn't expand on her memory but Cody Rhodes did in a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. "For whatever reason, I was drinking...
Former Knockouts Champion Revealed As Gisele Shaw's Mystery Partner
Gisele Shaw hasn't had much luck with tag team partners in Impact Wrestling. She was granted one more opportunity at challenging The Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on January 26, however Impact's Director of Authority Santino Marella was responsible for selecting her mystery tag team partner. As it played out, Shaw's partner was none other than former Knockouts World Champion Tara.
Cody Rhodes Gives His Thoughts On Roman Reigns
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble kicked off the "Road to WrestleMania" in a big way, with multiple major stories coming out of the first premium live event of the year. While the show might've ended with The Bloodline saga taking a dramatic turn, it started with the return and triumph of Cody Rhodes in the titular Men's Royal Rumble match.
Backstage Update On Matt Riddle's Rehab Status
It was recently reported that Matt Riddle had failed a second drug test and would take time off to complete a six-week stint in rehab. As it happens, those six weeks are up, and "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has that not only is the "Original Bro" out of rehab, but he also received his blackbelt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu this past week while training under fellow martial artist Daniel Gracie.
Teddy Long Comments On The Undertaker And Bray Wyatt In Wake Of Raw XXX
The recent "RAW is XXX" episode saw an interesting moment between the Undertaker and Bray Wyatt. The Undertaker came out as his "American Badass" persona and helped Wyatt take out his current rival, LA Knight. Before leaving the ring, the Undertaker said something privately to Wyatt, seemingly symbolizing a passing of the torch. But Hall of Famer Teddy Long isn't sold on that theory just yet.
New Merchandise Provides Possible Update On Nia Jax's WWE Status
At the 2023 Royal Rumble, a former champion and member of the Anoa'i dynasty made a shocking return to WWE in the titular Rumble match, just not the one fans had been expecting. Nia Jax entered number 30, her first time back in WWE since she was released in November 2021, and according to a new item on the WWE Shop, she might be sticking around.
Roxanne Perez Is Inspired By This Former WWE Star
Over the course of nine months, "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez leveled up to the master of the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Shortly after, she claimed the title of WWE "NXT" Women's Champion. With her victory, Perez fulfilled a lifelong prophecy — one she had seen accomplished nearly a decade before in the same hallowed halls of "NXT."
