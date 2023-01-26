Read full article on original website
Performers eager to share ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’
Gemma Rollison has always felt it necessary to know the story of Anne Frank because of her Jewish heritage. “I’m Jewish on both sides, not religiously,” Rollison said. “It was always something from a young age that my mother made sure that I knew. It never really hit me until I decided to research it for this role.”
Zionsville Lions Club Miss Fall Festival crowned
Zionsville Lions Club’s 2023 Miss Fall Festival was crowned Jan. 21 at the Hoosier Retirement Village in Zionsville. Hunt is a graduate of Indiana State University and works in the communication department for Andretti Motorsports. Her platform is Lupus awareness. She will participate in most of the Zionsville Lions Club events among many other activities and compete in the Miss Indiana Competition in June to be held in Zionsville.
Modern Aesthetics opens on Main Street in Zionsville
Jordan Lee was searching for a perfect combination of health care and beauty for her new business in downtown Zionsville. “I began to feel a pull in 2022 towards a new venture where I could continue my experience in health care and my passion for beauty,” Lee said. “I always loved helping individuals become the best version of themselves. That brings me happiness and joy, and with 20 years of experience in the health care industry, the concept of Modern Aesthetics in Zionsville came to be, and I realized I could do both.”
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
readthereporter.com
Comfort food makes a comeback at Ford’s Garage in Noblesville
The results are in from the National Restaurant Association’s “What’s Hot” Culinary Forecast, and comfort fare is making a comeback, landing the number two spot in macro dining trends for 2023. Ford’s Garage, the burger and beer joint inspired by the heritage of the Ford Motor...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
Noblesville’s Preston Roberts wins Play of the Game
INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Noblesville’s Preston Roberts for winning the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game from January 20, 2023. Roberts displayed some quick hands on defense to take the ball away from Franklin Central and then took off down the court for the uncontested dunk in the Millers’ win over the Flashes. […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Letter: Fortunate to live in a vibrant county
On Jan. 22, Hamilton County kicked off a yearlong celebration for its bicentennial at the Palladium with a free program that showcased the history of Hamilton County through stories and music. Before becoming a settled area, Native Americans from the Lenape tribe were living here mostly along the White River area. White settlers like William Connor found this area filled with trees so dense you could hardly see the sky.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
WISH-TV
Hamilton County library reviews policy to relocate some children’s books
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It was a contentious Hamilton East Public Library Board Meeting as the seven-person body discussed how to implement its New Collection Development policy, which requires selected children’s books that meet certain criteria to be moved to the adult section. As it stands, the policy...
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Widespread rain returns
INDIANAPOLIS — It was an unseasonably mild January day in Indianapolis, with afternoon highs climbing to 52°. This was thanks to a warm front draped over central Indiana. Areas north of the warm front were much cooler. An area of low pressure pushes in this evening, bringing widespread...
Monroe County sees messy morning followed by fun afternoon
Monroe County spent most of Wednesday at an orange travel advisory, meaning people should only go out on the roads for emergencies or necessities.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Obituary: Feras Mash
Feras Mash, 53, of Carmel, died Jan. 25. He was born Nov. 1, 1969, in Amman, Jordan. He was a graduate of Purdue University, and received his PhD from Rochville University. Feras owned Computer Trouble Shooters of Carmel for 15 years, before retiring in 2022. Family and friends are invited...
Westfield Washington Schools to build new elementary, middle schools
Westfield Washington Schools announced Thursday evening that it plans to build a new elementary and new middle school under a plan touted as Destination Westfield. The district says a new elementary school will be constructed at 171st Street and Towne Road, while a second middle school will be built at State Road 32 and Centennial Road.
Lusk announces candidacy for Zionsville Town Council seat
Zionsville resident Heather Lusk recently announced her candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Zionsville Town Council. Author of “Hidden History of Boone County,” Lusk, a Republican made her first bid for a council seat. She said she has frequently attended Zionsville’s town council, plan commission, and parks and recreation meetings.
Careful and quick action: Westfield mom says doctors saved 4 lives in the delivery room
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's maternal mortality rate has long concerned Hoosier women and healthcare providers. The state has the third-highest rate of maternal mortality in the nation. Doctors say not getting women the critical care they and their child need quickly can be life-threatening or even fatal. For one Westfield...
