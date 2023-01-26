Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot after attempted arrest for car theft: Police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when police attempted to arrest him for vehicle theft Wednesday afternoon, according to the Waukegan Police Department.

Waukegan Police responded to a call of a stolen car from a currency exchange at the 3200 block of Grand Avenue around 2:11 p.m.

Police say the man attempted to flee on foot and produced a firearm during a struggle between the man and the officer. The officer did not produce a firearm.

According to police reports, the man also discharged a firearm and caused a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An officer was also transported to an area hospital for precautionary exam and was released. The officer was placed on administrative leave.

No additional information has been released and police are still investigating the incident.

