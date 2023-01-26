ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot after attempted arrest for car theft: Police

By Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZjzM_0kS9A9T300

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when police attempted to arrest him for vehicle theft Wednesday afternoon, according to the Waukegan Police Department.

Waukegan Police responded to a call of a stolen car from a currency exchange at the 3200 block of Grand Avenue around 2:11 p.m.

Police say the man attempted to flee on foot and produced a firearm during a struggle between the man and the officer. The officer did not produce a firearm.

Delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview

According to police reports, the man also discharged a firearm and caused a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An officer was also transported to an area hospital for precautionary exam and was released. The officer was placed on administrative leave.

No additional information has been released and police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Elgin man found dead by police after call of alleged battery

ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a […]
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

2 hurt after attempted car theft, shootout at Ford City Mall; 3 suspects in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is hospitalized and three suspects are in custody after an attempted car theft and shootout at Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, around 12:39 p.m. a 46-year-old man was walking to his parked car in the 7600 block of South Cicero when he saw someone trying to break into it. An exchange of gunfire ensued between the attempted car thief and the car owner, who is a FOID and CCL holder. After the shootout, the attempted car thief got into a nearby vehicle and fled, causing a traffic crash in the 7900 block of South Pulaski Road, according to CPD. The victim was transported in fair condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hand and left thigh.Three suspects were arrested. One suspect suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating, and charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police arrest two men for armed robbery in East Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police have arrested two people for an armed robbery in the East Side neighborhood. Police said Joshua Glenn, 20 Robert Smith, 22, robbed a business on South Ewing near 107th on Thursday. Police said they robbed a male victim and stole merchandise. They were taken into custody...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot dead in Oak Forest

OAK FOREST, Illinois - A 17-year-old was shot dead in Oak Forest on Saturday. Oak Forest police said they were called to 155th and Cicero for reports of a male shot. Police said they found the 17-year-old in the rear of a building with a single gunshot wound. He was...
OAK FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year. Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago

On January 3, 2023, at 9:10 AM, Officers responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a 36-year-old female victim was driving a vehicle southbound on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30 at. which time a black...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

3-year-old boy, man shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in the Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say the adult victim was parking his car with the child in the back seat around 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone opened fire from a light green SUV.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 15, shot in hand in West Pullman drive-by

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was allegedly shot in the hand in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to police reports, the boy was sitting on the passenger’s side in a car at the 100 block of West 127th Street on Saturday around 1:48 a.m. when someone in a grey sedan fired […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting at woman in Roseland

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a 28-year-old woman on the South Side last year. Martell Franklin, 32, was charged with attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. According to police, Franklin was positively identified as the gunman who opened fire on September 4, 2022,...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Man Arrested After High Speed Chase; Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 31 year old man is charged after allegedly fleeing from police Wednesday morning. The chase started just after 1 AM in Kenosha at 52nd Street and 30th Avenue and ended in Pleasant Prairie near Springbrook Road and Highway 165. The chase between Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie...
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery at Lake Villa liquor store

LAKE VILLA, Ill. - A person pistol-whipped a liquor store clerk during an armed robbery Thursday night in north suburban Lake Villa. About 8:32 p.m., an armed suspect wearing a ski mask walked into Lake Villa Liquors, 102 S. Milwaukee Avenue in Lake Villa, to rob the store, Lake Villa Lieutenant James DeCaro said in a statement.
LAKE VILLA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Carjacker takes car with 4-year-old inside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A carjacker got away with a vehicle with a child inside Saturday afternoon in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. Around 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Hubbard, a 39-year-old man left his vehicle running unattended with a 4-year-old inside. A carjacker then got into the vehicle and drove away. The vehicle was left a few blocks away, and the 4-year-old was found safely inside. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy