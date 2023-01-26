Tennessee Titans' top-five interceptions of the 2022 season

In what was a surprise to no one, Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard once again led the team in interceptions in 2022.

With his four interceptions, Byard has now led the team in picks in each of the last two seasons, and in five out of the last six since becoming a full-time starter in 2017.

Coming in second was linebacker David Long, who notched a career-high two. After he and Byard, no other Titans player had multiple interceptions, with eight different players tallying one.

Tennessee’s 14 total picks ranked tied for 12th in the NFL but were two less than the team finished with in 2021. In terms of total takeaways, the Titans recorded 20, tied for 20th.

The Titans have been releasing their top plays of the year recently, with the latest installment being the team’s top interceptions, hence, why you’re here.

Thankfully, the team got it right and listed Joshua Kalu’s pick against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 at No. 1, which was 100 percent because of Roger McCreary’s incredible heads-up play.

Check out the entire list below.