Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Philadelphia Flyers forward Zack MacEwen is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a broken jaw during his fight against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night. It's hard to tell which punch did the damage, but Foligno landed a vicious uppercut near the end of their...
Lightning's Pat Maroon rips Bruins announcer for body-shaming comments in first face-to-face
Earlier this season, Boston Bruins television announcer Jack Edwards came under fire for insensitive comments made during a broadcast regarding the weight of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. On Wednesday, Maroon had his chance to respond to Edwards face-to-face. With the Bruins in Tampa Bay to take on the...
Connor Clifton Pummels Corey Perry After Perry Elbows Him
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton absolutely pummeled veteran Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry in the first period of Tuesday night’s tilt between the Lightning and Bruins in Tampa Bay. After Perry laid a late and dirty elbow on Clifton, the Bruins defenseman rightfully took exception and roughed Perry...
Blackhawks & Rangers Could Make 2023 Deadline Blockbuster
The New York Rangers, on the other hand, have a 26-14-8 record and are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are set to be buyers at this year’s deadline, and they reportedly have the Blackhawks’ best player on their radar because of it. As a result, these two Original Six teams are becoming potential blockbuster candidates. Let’s now discuss why this is the case.
Murphy: Losses To Lightning, Kraken Reveal Bruins’ Kryptonite (+)
With five weeks to go until the NHL Trade Deadline, the kryptonite for the super 2022-23 record-setting Boston Bruins is becoming clearer, and it feels familiar. If Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is still wavering over what type of player he should be targeting on the NHL trade market, he need look no further than his team’s losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and to the Seattle Kraken.
Rangers bail on wearing Pride Night jerseys at last minute
For the second time this month, an NHL team is facing backlash for the handling of its annual Pride Night. This time it is the New York Rangers. Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights was the team's Pride Night, and it was supposed to feature the Rangers wearing rainbow jerseys with rainbow tape on their sticks for the pregame warmups. That is how the team advertised the game in the weeks leading up to the game.
Fight-fest ends as Zuccarello nutmegs Flyers on OT winner
Mats Zuccarello put on a show with a dazzling game-winning goal to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night in St. Paul. The game-winner was a thing of beauty as Zuccarello slid a puck between Travis Konecky's legs and then flipped the puck by Carter Hart to send the State of Hockey home with a victory to snap a three-game losing streak.
