This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.29 points per matchup. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at FedExForum. The Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Memphis and are hoping to record their first win since April 11 of 2021.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO