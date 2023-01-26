Read full article on original website
wutc.org
From Chattamatters: Permanent Supportive Housing
More than 400 people here in Chattanooga are chronically homeless. One solution is what is known as permanent supportive housing. That’s the focus of the latest story from Chattamatters, a project at The Enterprise Center that helps Chattanoogans better understand local government and local issues. Listen to part of...
wutc.org
Scenic Roots - Weds 1/25/23
“Americans and the Holocaust” comes to Chattanooga. The Statewide Women’s Policy Conference at five years. Chattanooga Climbs Higher; “Pride & Prejudice” at CTC. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
chattanoogapulse.com
Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition Opens At Downtown Library
The Chattanooga Public Library is proud to announce the opening of Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and American Library Association. The exhibit is free and open to the public through February 27, 2023. With support from co-hosting sponsors The Jewish Federation of...
mymix1041.com
Rachel Lovingood, Yaquia Walker – First Baptist Church
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Rachel Lovingood and Yaquia Walker with First Baptist Cleveland to discuss ‘The Well,’ a free event they host for women in the community. ‘The Well’ will take place this Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6pm (doors open 5:30pm). Learn more...
cityscopemag.com
Ask Hamilton: Nickajack Cave
Spelunking is a thriving hobby here in the Scenic City. There are so many iconic caverns to explore! I keep hearing about Nickajack Cave, but I recently found out it’s almost entirely underwater and off-limits to the public. If visitors aren’t allowed in, what makes this site so special?
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
wutc.org
Serving In More Than One Local Office At The Same Time
Here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, it is possible to hold two local elected offices at the same time. Reporter Ellen Gerst wrote the story on why for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
travelnoire.com
What I Learned Staying In A Tiny Home In Tennessee
Have you ever thought about living in a tiny home? I’m a big fan of small living and #vanlife. While I’ve only experimented with this lifestyle, I look forward to the day when I can make it a full-time reality. During a trip to. I switched up my...
WTVC
Parents concerned about bill that would let SSOs restrain special education students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Current state law only allows SROs in extreme situations to place handcuffs on students with special needs. But that could soon change, with a new Tennessee bill giving that power to other law enforcement officers, raising concerns for parents and even the sheriff in Hamilton County.
WDEF
CARTA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Bus Rides
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – CARTA is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this week, commemorating 50 years of service to Chattanooga public transit. The week includes several events to show appreciation and gratitude for their employees, but Thursday, January 26th will be a customer appreciation day. On that day, all CARTA...
Hamilton County Republican files bill allowing school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education
“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
cwalbany.com
Dog found wandering with note reunited with owner, animal center says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) — A dog found wandering the streets of Chattanooga, Tennessee with a note has been reunited with its owner, McKamey Animal Center said. The shelter said they are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness.
WDEF
Commercial Fire at Chattem Chemicals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattem Chemicals plant had a commercial fire Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department said they extinguished the fire within minutes. They continued to cool the tank afterwards. The fire took place around 11 a.m. on Friday. CFD said the fire was around one of...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Updates Brush, Bulk Trash, And Leaf Collection For City Residents
Starting January 28th, Chattanooga residents will no longer need to call 311 to schedule brush, bulk trash, and leaf collection services. The city is optimizing their collection methods for yard waste and bulk trash starting the week of January 30th to ensure all areas receive collection. They have divided the...
WDEF
Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 23-25
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE.
WDEF
Urban Air Employee Charged with Solicitation of a Minor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he groped a 10-year-old girl, according to police. They say the incident occurred at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road. Claude Abran Finch, 25, was an employee at Urban Air, management confirmed. He is being...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Cut For Standout Chattanooga Athlete
Chattanooga athlete Amari Jefferson has begun whittling down his college options, releasing a “first 12” that included Tennessee football Thursday. Chattanooga, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin joined the Vols’ in Jefferson’s top 12. Jefferson is a multi-sport...
