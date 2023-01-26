ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wutc.org

From Chattamatters: Permanent Supportive Housing

More than 400 people here in Chattanooga are chronically homeless. One solution is what is known as permanent supportive housing. That’s the focus of the latest story from Chattamatters, a project at The Enterprise Center that helps Chattanoogans better understand local government and local issues. Listen to part of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Scenic Roots - Weds 1/25/23

“Americans and the Holocaust” comes to Chattanooga. The Statewide Women’s Policy Conference at five years. Chattanooga Climbs Higher; “Pride & Prejudice” at CTC. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition Opens At Downtown Library

The Chattanooga Public Library is proud to announce the opening of Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and American Library Association. The exhibit is free and open to the public through February 27, 2023. With support from co-hosting sponsors The Jewish Federation of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Rachel Lovingood, Yaquia Walker – First Baptist Church

We were joined on Mix Mornings by Rachel Lovingood and Yaquia Walker with First Baptist Cleveland to discuss ‘The Well,’ a free event they host for women in the community. ‘The Well’ will take place this Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6pm (doors open 5:30pm). Learn more...
CLEVELAND, TN
cityscopemag.com

Ask Hamilton: Nickajack Cave

Spelunking is a thriving hobby here in the Scenic City. There are so many iconic caverns to explore! I keep hearing about Nickajack Cave, but I recently found out it’s almost entirely underwater and off-limits to the public. If visitors aren’t allowed in, what makes this site so special?
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Link

Serious Offer Made by Charleston

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
CHARLESTON, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
travelnoire.com

What I Learned Staying In A Tiny Home In Tennessee

Have you ever thought about living in a tiny home? I’m a big fan of small living and #vanlife. While I’ve only experimented with this lifestyle, I look forward to the day when I can make it a full-time reality. During a trip to. I switched up my...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

CARTA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Bus Rides

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – CARTA is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this week, commemorating 50 years of service to Chattanooga public transit. The week includes several events to show appreciation and gratitude for their employees, but Thursday, January 26th will be a customer appreciation day. On that day, all CARTA...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Hamilton County Republican files bill allowing school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education

“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
cwalbany.com

Dog found wandering with note reunited with owner, animal center says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) — A dog found wandering the streets of Chattanooga, Tennessee with a note has been reunited with its owner, McKamey Animal Center said. The shelter said they are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Commercial Fire at Chattem Chemicals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattem Chemicals plant had a commercial fire Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department said they extinguished the fire within minutes. They continued to cool the tank afterwards. The fire took place around 11 a.m. on Friday. CFD said the fire was around one of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Jan. 23-25

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE. Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated from ERHS in 1976 before going on to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he studied Political Science. Dick worked for the Chattanooga Free-Press and the Chattanooga Times Free Press for 22 years. Free-Press Sports Editor Roy Exum plucked him out of production in 1989 and gave him a job as a sports reporter. Dick covered everything from prep sports to the whitewater events on the Ocoee River for the 1996 Olympics. When Chattanooga's two paper's merged, he became the Crime Reporter covering both the Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments. He was among reporters who were honored by the Associated Press for the TFP's coverage of the 2002 fog-shrouded crash on I-75 in Catoosa County, Dick and his wife, Cathy, live on Marlboro Avenue where they are seen frequently chasing around their three grandsons.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Urban Air Employee Charged with Solicitation of a Minor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he groped a 10-year-old girl, according to police. They say the incident occurred at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road. Claude Abran Finch, 25, was an employee at Urban Air, management confirmed. He is being...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Cut For Standout Chattanooga Athlete

Chattanooga athlete Amari Jefferson has begun whittling down his college options, releasing a “first 12” that included Tennessee football Thursday. Chattanooga, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin joined the Vols’ in Jefferson’s top 12. Jefferson is a multi-sport...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy