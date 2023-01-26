ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Over 100 Harvard students walk out of alleged groping professor’s class

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eT5fZ_0kS990wu00

More than 100 Harvard University students walked out of a class taught by a professor who was allowed to return after being accused of forcibly kissing and groping students.

Video footage showed anthropology professor John Comaroff awkwardly sitting at the front of his 3 p.m. class Tuesday as a series of students started to stand.

“We don’t want to be taught by someone who has still not been held accountable for, or made amends for their sexual misconduct,” one female student then said, reading from her phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSQBC_0kS990wu00
Professor John Comaroff awkwardly smiled as the students started the protest against him.
Twitter / @rosiecouturee

“John Comaroff spent his career harassing, silencing and retaliating against students,” she continued, as others pulled out signs and stood in protest.

“He does not belong at Harvard,” the ringleader continued, calling for those who “agree” to walk out “because enough is enough.”

Most of the students then started to file out of the room, chanting “Justice for survivors” and “No more Comaroff, no more complicity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6Hyh_0kS990wu00
Comaroff “categorically denies” the accusations as well as being a threat to students, his attorneys said.

Comaroff — who was returning to teaching after two periods of unpaid administrative leave — broke into a smile and nodded at the protesters, the video shows.

“Smile in hell, a–hole,” one of the last to leave told him, according to The Harvard Crimson.

Only two students remained in the classroom, the student newspaper said. Three students remained enrolled in the class as of Tuesday, while only one student was still registered for Comaroff’s other course, the Crimson noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngTtR_0kS990wu00
Only two students remained in the class as more than 100 protested outside.
Twitter / @LiliaKilburn

The professor was first put on paid leave in 2020 after an investigation by the paper found that at least three female graduate students had complained of harassment and professional retaliation.

He was put back on unpaid administrative leave last year after two internal investigations found he’d violated Harvard’s sexual harassment and professional conduct policies, The Crimson noted.

Three accusers — Lilia Kilburn, Margaret Czerwienski and Amulya Mandava — sued the school last year, alleging a “decade-long failure to protect students from sexual abuse and career-ending retaliation.”

It accused Comaroff of having “kissed and groped students without their consent, made unwelcome sexual advances, and threatened to sabotage students’ careers if they complained.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCr4a_0kS990wu00
Lilia Kilburn, Margaret Czerwienski and Amulya Mandava have sued Harvard over Comaroff’s alleged sexual misconduct.
Boston Globe via Getty Images

Kilburn said she had an emotional response to Tuesday’s walkout. “When I saw what Harvard undergrads did today, I wept,” she tweeted.

“Because no one should have to go through what I went through with John Comaroff to get an education.”

One of the activist groups behind the walkout, Our Harvard Can Do Better, called for his resignation, saying his continued presence on campus was shameful and a danger to students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqfuT_0kS990wu00
Kilburn tweeted that she “wept” at the supportive protest.

“His employment sends the message that sexual abuse and misogyny are acceptable at Harvard & beyond,” the group tweeted.

Comaroff’s attorneys have said he “categorically denies ever harassing or retaliating against any student.”

They told The Crimson that the professor also “categorically denies that he ought to resign” and “is doing nothing to create unsafe conditions for any Harvard student.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmC8q_0kS990wu00
Protesters stuck signs and copies of lawsuit to the Comaroff’s door.
Twitter / @LiliaKilburn

“He is fully authorized to teach Harvard students who sign up for his courses,” they wrote, adding “the claim that he poses a danger is ludicrous in light of the actual facts.”

A Harvard spokesperson declined to comment to the student paper, as did university police.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report

The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Square News

NYU Tisch film student caught writing racial slurs in class

An NYU student was found writing racial slurs in a notebook during a 50-person Film & Television class at the Tisch School of the Arts last week, leaving some students in the class concerned about their safety. The student, who is no longer enrolled at NYU, was escorted to Campus Safety by a classmate, after which a Campus Safety officer asked multiple students in the class about the incident, according to two students who were present.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Academic Freedom Group Decries Black Professor’s ‘Racist’ Firing

An association dedicated to defending “academic freedom” in higher education condemned a public university this week for dismissing a Black professor who reported he was a target of systemic racial discrimination—and claims he was fired in retaliation.In a blistering assessment released Monday, the American Association of University Professors found that Indiana University Northwest unjustly terminated Mark McPhail without “adequate cause” and did not give him due process before the firing.“The [Indiana University Northwest] administration’s summary actions to suspend Professor McPhail from service, drastically reduce his salary, and, subsequently, dismiss him from his tenured appointment were effected [SIC] in violation of...
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

Black teacher beats Hispanic student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word” [VIDEO]

Black teacher beats Hispanic student who made racist remarks. There is a crisis going on in America, starting with the educational system. Students no longer have respect for their teachers, or other authority figures. However, none of this absolves the teacher from his actions. Ultimately, the teacher stepped out of his role, as a leader, and reduced himself to level of the student. As a result, the man is likely to lose his job. However, he was provoked by the student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word,” among other profane insults.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
TheDailyBeast

Florida Explains Why It Blocked Black History Class—and It’s a Doozy

The Florida Department of Education says it banned AP African American History because it teaches students about activism, intersectionality and encourages “ending the war on Black trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and intersex people,” according to a document the department sent to The Daily Beast.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected a request from the College Board to provide the class in high school classes in the state Wednesday. The move comes in the same week the far-right Republican—who a judge just ruled violated free speech laws by firing a prosecutor for being “woke”—requested info on trans students from universities state-wide.DeSantis’ administration further...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts

Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
JENISON, MI
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats

LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy