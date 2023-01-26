Read full article on original website
Travis Smith
3d ago
yes we need farmers,but the chemicals used to grow the genetically modified crops .Is poisoning the fish, people,an the underground water systems. the chemical companies need to figure out a more biodegradable products to use.
5
just stop
3d ago
Any river that goes through a large, liberal town is polluted with human feces and other savory items. You shouldn’t eat anything that comes out of those rivers.
4
Howdy Steele
2d ago
Farmer's put up no trespassing signs on their property. How about American's put up a no trespassing sign on their pesticides and herbicides? Their poisoning the air, the water, and the food we eat.
2
Comments / 12