Read full article on original website
Related
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Yardbarker
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The multi-point performance was the third in as many games for Giroux. He has four goals and as many assists during his four-game point streak.
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS CLAIM 25-YEAR-OLD FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM VANCOUVER
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks. Pederson, 25, was acquired by the Canucks in October, along with Ethan Bear, from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. In ten games for the Canucks, the Saskatoon native has three points (one goal, two assists), 15 penalty minutes and is a plus-three.
Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs
With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and...
kalkinemedia.com
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3
MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease. Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red...
Phelia, Brown lead No. 13 Michigan women past Gophers 77-41
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Laila Phelia scored 22 points, Leigha Brown added 20 and No. 13 Michigan rolled to a 77-41 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Brown had 11 points in the first half, surpassing 1,000 points as a Wolverine, and Michigan led 34-23. Phelia had 14 in the second half.
NHL
CBJ recall D Jake Christiansen from AHL's Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Christiansen, 23, has collected one goal and two assists for three points with four penalty minutes and 23 shots in 25 career...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Capitals, and the Trade Deadline Buyers
The Canadiens and Capitals haven’t discussed Anthony Mantha. Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now: There has been some speculation that Anthony Mantha could become a trade candidate for the Washington Capitals. There has been speculation that the Montreal Canadiens could be interested in Mantha, and that they could offer...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Sabres vs. Wild
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota hosts Buffalo at 8 p.m. on Hockey Day Minnesota before the All-Star break. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. 2023 Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake celebrates community, and all that hockey brings us. by Jessi Pierce @jessi_pierce / Wild.com.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' 2022 DRAFT PICK TO MAKE NHL DEBUT ON SATURDAY UNDER EMERGENCY CONDITIONS
On Friday night, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've called up 2022 second-round pick Owen Beck from the Ontario Hockey League on an emergency basis. Calling up a player from junior on an emergency basis is pretty rare and it's because of Montreal's current injury situation. CapFriendly gave some information...
Comments / 0