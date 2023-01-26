According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks. Pederson, 25, was acquired by the Canucks in October, along with Ethan Bear, from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. In ten games for the Canucks, the Saskatoon native has three points (one goal, two assists), 15 penalty minutes and is a plus-three.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO