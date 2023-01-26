ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Backup Goaltenders, Ristolainen

Only one game remains before the NHL All-Star break, and the Philadelphia Flyers have rounded into the type of team that fans should expect to see for the rest of the season. Their hot streak after the holiday break has cooled off with three consecutive losses, and they sit at 20-21-9 in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division eight points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
CALIFORNIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

The 3 Big QB Rumors in the Vikings Orbit This Week

The first real domino was Derek Carr, who was benched a few weeks ago by the Las Vegas Raiders and decided to leave the team. He’ll be a player in the tilt-a-whirl. And that tilt-a-whirl is the annual quarterback carousel that has entertained fans during the offseason as of late. In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams found Matthew Stafford via trade — and won a Super Bowl for their troubles. The year before, Tom Brady skedaddled to Tampa Bay, and guess what — won a Super Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Defender Heads to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints navigated [what seemed to be] a transitional year in 2022, experiencing life without Drew Brees for a second year and no Sean Payton on the sidelines for the first time since 2005. Dennis Allen filled the franchise’s head coaching duties and fired up a semi-respectable 7-10...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Search for a Defensive Coordinator Narrows

The Minnesota Vikings are guaranteed a new defensive coordinator in 2023, but that man will not be Ryan Nielsen, who was the New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator in 2022. Nielsen accepted the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator job Friday, tweeted by NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, “The Falcons have announced Saints co-DC...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

49ers Fans Just Couldn’t Learn from Sins of Vikings

It’s NFC Championship week, and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers with a Super Bowl berth on the line this Sunday. And the last time Philadelphia hosted a conference title game, it steamrolled the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7. Two days before the event, it appears that 49ers fans or a single rogue enthusiast are recreating sins from Vikings past.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Derek Lalonde calls out Red Wing F Tyler Bertuzzi

Heading into the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, along with everybody else in the organization, was counting on F Tyler Bertuzzi to score at least 30 goals, while being one of the team's best threats on offense. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as Bertuzzi has missed chunks of games because of injuries, and when he has played, he has struggled. On Thursday, Lalonde called out Bertuzzi while he was speaking to reporters.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Murray, Ulis propel Iowa to 93-82 victory over Rutgers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray scored 24 points, Ahron Ulis added 16 and Iowa defeated Rutgers 93-82 on Sunday. The Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), boasting the conference’s top offense for five years running and averaging 80.7 points per game this season, became the first team to score 80 points on the Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) this season. Rutgers entered with the Big Ten’s stingiest defense, yielding 58.1 points to its opponents. Murray sank 8 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer and made 7 of 9 free throws for Iowa. He added six rebounds. Ulis made 5 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers. Tony Perkins totaled 11 points and seven rebounds, while Connor McCaffery scored 11 and handed out six assists. Patrick McCaffery, playing for the first time since Jan. 1, came off the bench to score nine on 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc. Aundre Hyatt came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers, scoring 16 to lead Rutgers. Clifford Omoruyi contributed 15 points and eight rebounds. Mawot Mag added 12 points and seven boards. Paul Mulcahy had 11 points and a career-high 13 assists, while Cam Spencer scored 10.
IOWA CITY, IA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Can Quack Defense With Christian Gonzalez

The Minnesota Vikings were absolutely atrocious on defense last year. Ed Donatell’s scheme didn’t work and failing to make adjustments got him canned. They could be run on, but even more so, they gave up yardage through the air. With a secondary needing a better output, drafting cornerback Christian Gonzalez would be a good place to start.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Patrick Peterson Has Advice on Vikings Coaching Carousel

The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell eight days ago after the franchise could not stop the New York Giants offense whatsoever in Round 1 of the postseason. The Giants dropped the Vikings 31-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15th, prematurely ending Minnesota’s once-promising season...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Vikings free agent targets could include defensive help

Free agency begins on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Minnesota is $23 million over the salary cap, so any free-agent signings won’t be possible without some cap-clearing efforts. With the No. 7-ranked offense this year, expect the Vikings to try and upgrade their defense once free agency starts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

