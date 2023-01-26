Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
markerzone.com
FLYERS ANNOUNCE ENFORCER SUFFERED BROKEN JAW IN FIGHT WITH MINNESOTA'S MARCUS FOLIGNO
The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Saturday that center Zack MacEwen suffered a broken jaw in Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild. MacEwen underwent surgery and is expected to miss five weeks. It is suspected that MacEwen's injury was sustained during his fight with Wild forward Marcus Foligno - the third...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Backup Goaltenders, Ristolainen
Only one game remains before the NHL All-Star break, and the Philadelphia Flyers have rounded into the type of team that fans should expect to see for the rest of the season. Their hot streak after the holiday break has cooled off with three consecutive losses, and they sit at 20-21-9 in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division eight points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
The 3 Big QB Rumors in the Vikings Orbit This Week
The first real domino was Derek Carr, who was benched a few weeks ago by the Las Vegas Raiders and decided to leave the team. He’ll be a player in the tilt-a-whirl. And that tilt-a-whirl is the annual quarterback carousel that has entertained fans during the offseason as of late. In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams found Matthew Stafford via trade — and won a Super Bowl for their troubles. The year before, Tom Brady skedaddled to Tampa Bay, and guess what — won a Super Bowl.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Vikings Defender Heads to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints navigated [what seemed to be] a transitional year in 2022, experiencing life without Drew Brees for a second year and no Sean Payton on the sidelines for the first time since 2005. Dennis Allen filled the franchise’s head coaching duties and fired up a semi-respectable 7-10...
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
Vikings Search for a Defensive Coordinator Narrows
The Minnesota Vikings are guaranteed a new defensive coordinator in 2023, but that man will not be Ryan Nielsen, who was the New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator in 2022. Nielsen accepted the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator job Friday, tweeted by NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, “The Falcons have announced Saints co-DC...
DeBoer and Staff Return to Sioux Falls, Offer Promising Edge Rusher
Thomas Heiberger is the latest South Dakota connection the Husky coach is trying to bring to Montlake.
NFL Fans Are Ripping NFC Championship Refs For Their Performance
In the eyes of NFL fans, the NFC Championship game is being played between the San Francisco 49ers and the refs. NFL referee John Hussey and his crew are officiating the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game, but their decisions have fans calling favoritism. "Oh My ...
49ers Fans Just Couldn’t Learn from Sins of Vikings
It’s NFC Championship week, and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers with a Super Bowl berth on the line this Sunday. And the last time Philadelphia hosted a conference title game, it steamrolled the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7. Two days before the event, it appears that 49ers fans or a single rogue enthusiast are recreating sins from Vikings past.
Swalwell draws social media attention as he cheers on 49ers in Philly: 'Possibly last post'
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., tweeted he was at Lincoln Financial Field supporting the San Francisco 49ers as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Flyers announce Zack MacEwen's timeline for return from surgery on broken jaw
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t have Zack MacEwen in the lineup for a while, announcing that he underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw, according to Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. His recovery timeline has been set at five weeks. MacEwen likely suffered the injury during his fight against...
Former Viking Says “Think Twice” about Kirk Cousins after His Decision to ‘Checkdown’
It’s never been smooth sailing for Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. There have been moments and seasons, but ultimately, at the end of the day, the tumultuous relationship between Cousins and the Minnesota fanbase seems to rear its ugly head. Case in point — just look at how...
NBA teams keeping eye on Chris Paul situation with the Phoenix Suns
Future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul is in the back end of his career. The Phoenix Suns star
Derek Lalonde calls out Red Wing F Tyler Bertuzzi
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, along with everybody else in the organization, was counting on F Tyler Bertuzzi to score at least 30 goals, while being one of the team's best threats on offense. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as Bertuzzi has missed chunks of games because of injuries, and when he has played, he has struggled. On Thursday, Lalonde called out Bertuzzi while he was speaking to reporters.
Phelia, Brown lead No. 13 Michigan women past Gophers 77-41
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Laila Phelia scored 22 points, Leigha Brown added 20 and No. 13 Michigan rolled to a 77-41 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Brown had 11 points in the first half, surpassing 1,000 points as a Wolverine, and Michigan led 34-23. Phelia had 14 in the second half.
Murray, Ulis propel Iowa to 93-82 victory over Rutgers
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray scored 24 points, Ahron Ulis added 16 and Iowa defeated Rutgers 93-82 on Sunday. The Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), boasting the conference’s top offense for five years running and averaging 80.7 points per game this season, became the first team to score 80 points on the Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) this season. Rutgers entered with the Big Ten’s stingiest defense, yielding 58.1 points to its opponents. Murray sank 8 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer and made 7 of 9 free throws for Iowa. He added six rebounds. Ulis made 5 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers. Tony Perkins totaled 11 points and seven rebounds, while Connor McCaffery scored 11 and handed out six assists. Patrick McCaffery, playing for the first time since Jan. 1, came off the bench to score nine on 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc. Aundre Hyatt came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers, scoring 16 to lead Rutgers. Clifford Omoruyi contributed 15 points and eight rebounds. Mawot Mag added 12 points and seven boards. Paul Mulcahy had 11 points and a career-high 13 assists, while Cam Spencer scored 10.
Vikings Can Quack Defense With Christian Gonzalez
The Minnesota Vikings were absolutely atrocious on defense last year. Ed Donatell’s scheme didn’t work and failing to make adjustments got him canned. They could be run on, but even more so, they gave up yardage through the air. With a secondary needing a better output, drafting cornerback Christian Gonzalez would be a good place to start.
Patrick Peterson Has Advice on Vikings Coaching Carousel
The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell eight days ago after the franchise could not stop the New York Giants offense whatsoever in Round 1 of the postseason. The Giants dropped the Vikings 31-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15th, prematurely ending Minnesota’s once-promising season...
Yardbarker
Vikings free agent targets could include defensive help
Free agency begins on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Minnesota is $23 million over the salary cap, so any free-agent signings won’t be possible without some cap-clearing efforts. With the No. 7-ranked offense this year, expect the Vikings to try and upgrade their defense once free agency starts.
