Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023
WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show...
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
WWE Name Change Revealed At Royal Rumble
Triple H has done it again! Find out which WWE star returned at the Royal Rumble with massive name change. In tonight’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, there were numerous surprise returns including one very big one with a new name!. Well, sort of. Returning to her former character...
Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC champ Frank Mir, scores UFC's first NIL deal
The UFC is investing in the future of Bella Mir, who is arguably the biggest potential prospect in women’s MMA. Mir, who is the 20-year-old daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, has come to terms with the promotion to be its first NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ambassador, the UFC announced on Friday following an initial report from ESPN.
AEW Stars And Others React To Cody Rhodes Winning WWE Royal Rumble
We are now officially on the Rhodes to WrestleMania!. Cody Rhodes realized a lifelong dream Saturday night by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in front of nearly 52,000 live fans at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. "The American Nightmare" entered the battle royal at the coveted #30 spot and last eliminated GUNTHER, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance
WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
Brock Lesnar Among Last-Minute Entrants Announced For WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar has the opportunity to join WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the only three-time Royal Rumble winner in history this weekend. On the 1/27 "WWE SmackDown" in Laredo, Texas, Lesnar declared his entry into Saturday's 30-man battle royal after jumping the barricade and striking Bobby Lashley with an F5. After the ambush, Lesnar told Lashley, "See you at the Royal Rumble, Bobby!"
WBD Reportedly Banned The Briscoes For More Than Jay's Offensive Slurs
Mark Briscoe appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday and took on Jay Lethal to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away earlier this month. However, Tony Khan confirmed that he "fought hard" to get Mark on the show as Warner Bros. Discovery executives previously banned them from appearing on AEW programming on TBS and TNT. Furthermore, their reasons for doing so were reportedly two-fold.
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel his legs’ following back surgery
Kurt Angle spoke about Hogan's condition on his podcast.
Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”
UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
Former Knockouts Champion Revealed As Gisele Shaw's Mystery Partner
Gisele Shaw hasn't had much luck with tag team partners in Impact Wrestling. She was granted one more opportunity at challenging The Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on January 26, however Impact's Director of Authority Santino Marella was responsible for selecting her mystery tag team partner. As it played out, Shaw's partner was none other than former Knockouts World Champion Tara.
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
2023 WWE Royal Rumble card, matches, predictions, start time, match card, rumors, location, date
One of the tent-pole events of the WWE calendar is here. Typically considered among the "majors" is the Royal Rumble. The annual event draws many fans in as there is always potential for shocking results and entrants into the match. It all goes down on Saturday night inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Backstage News On Who's Been Playing Uncle Howdy
Since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE back in October of last year, he has had to deal with Uncle Howdy, a masked menace who has been trying to throw him off his path to being a better human being. Wyatt was even attacked by Uncle Howdy during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Now, an update on who has been playing the Uncle Howdy character on WWE TV has surfaced.
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
