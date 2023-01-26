ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

GRAPHIC: Number of organic farms in Iowa has gradually increased since 2000, state data shows

By Mónica Cordero, Investigate Midwest/Report for America
Investigate Midwest
Investigate Midwest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Investigate Midwest

Investigate Midwest

Champaign, IL
1K+
Followers
486
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Our mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism.

 http://investigatemidwest.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy