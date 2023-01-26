Read full article on original website
kccrradio.com
Hospitals Still Dealing With Decent Numbers Of Covid Cases
PIERRE — The latest information from the South Dakota Department of Health showed over five hundred seventy-five new Covid-19 infections with almost fifty people in the hospital. Liz Healy, infection control specialist with Avera Health, says they also continue to see cases…. Healy says they see people being hospitalized…
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Four new deaths; Active cases up; Hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up four to 3,149. The new deaths are two women and two men in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Davison, Minnehaha, Pennington (2) and Turner. One death was removed from the Brown County total.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu: 1 new death reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll in the 2022-23 flu season is now at 25, according to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health. In the last week, one new flu-related death was reported in Codington County. For the week ending Jan. 21, there were 233 new flu cases and 12 new hospitalizations.
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: National Missing Persons Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February 3rd marks National Missing Persons Day. Around 600,000 people go missing every year across the country, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. There are currently more than 130 people listed on South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearing House website. South...
dakotanewsnow.com
Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
more955.com
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
hubcityradio.com
Update on COVID-19 infections in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The latest information from the South Dakota Department of Health showed over four hundred sixty new Covid-19 infections with almost sixty people in the hospital. Liz Healy, infection control specialist with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says they also continue to see cases. Healy says they see...
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications
More than 500 people and organizations now have standing to participate in the regulatory review of two proposed carbon-capture pipelines that would go through South Dakota. The latest is Lesley Pedde of Texas, who received late notice of the application process. The Public Utilities Commission granted him “party status” Friday in the review of the […] The post 558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
South Dakota ready to strike ‘he’ from the state Constitution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As legislation, it isn’t earth-shattering but there is a point to it – gender doesn’t qualify you to be governor. It doesn’t disqualify you either. Thursday, South Dakota state House Rep. Jess Olson (R-34) and Sen. Erin Tobin (R-21) announced both...
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Dakota. Gas prices are as of January 27. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.
KELOLAND TV
SD law enforcement weighs in on Memphis traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Body cam footage of an arrest in Memphis that turned deadly is expected to be released at any time. As many cities prepare for the public’s response, Sioux Falls Police say there are no indications of anything happening here. But the impact Tyre Nichols death is still being felt across the country.
kiowacountypress.net
Bill that would eliminate South Dakota's grocery tax moves forward
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota House Taxation Committee gave a do-pass recommendation Thursday on a bill that would eliminate the state's tax on groceries. House Bill 1075 strips the 4.5 percent tax on groceries, which would save taxpayers about $100 million. Governor Kristi Noem proposed the tax break...
dakotanewsnow.com
Nearly 200 South Dakotans become American citizens in naturalization ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 198 individuals from 53 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls Friday. Countries of origin for the new U.S. citizens include Nigeria, Guatemala, Sudan, Burma, Nepal, and Mexico. Mayor Paul TenHaken shared...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal fire update; Abortion clarification bill; Strong winds, snow in parts of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 26. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. Investigators are still searching for the exact cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor in the bedroom room where a man was killed. Republican lawmakers...
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
KETV.com
Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
