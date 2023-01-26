SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up four to 3,149. The new deaths are two women and two men in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Davison, Minnehaha, Pennington (2) and Turner. One death was removed from the Brown County total.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO