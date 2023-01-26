ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maintenance for flood control projects to face delays as Harris County agency deals with a smaller budget

By Katie Watkins
houstonpublicmedia.org
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

UH Moment: Texans Weigh In on $33 Billion State Budget Surplus

Most Texans support saving at least some of the expected $33 billion state surplus, but they also want the Texas Legislature to increase public spending on key priorities, according to a new survey report by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston. Legislators are projected to...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli placed on leave as city investigates misguided home raid

Galveston's police chief is on administrative leave after officers raided a home in search of a murder suspect who was not there and subsequently cleared of wrongdoing. Police chief Doug Balli began his 10-day leave last Friday, according to Marissa Barnett, a spokesperson for the City of Galveston. She released a statement saying city administrators are "investigating a failure of communication surrounding a search performed in the early morning hours of January 22."
GALVESTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Do Houston police officers have enough regard for pedestrians?

The administration of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, through the "Vision Zero" initiative, has a goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities in the city by 2030. But as the year 2022 gave way to 2023, Turner's final year in office, there were three incidents in less than three weeks in which Houston's own municipal police officers struck and killed pedestrians while on duty and driving their patrol vehicles. All the involved officers were responding to calls late at night and did not have their emergency lights or sirens activated, according to initial descriptions by authorities.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston Public Media Committed to Prioritizing Content and Marketing with New Leadership Role

HOUSTON — (January 31, 2023) — Houston Public Media announced today a restructuring of its Content Operations and Marketing divisions to focus more on digital content and audience engagement prioritizing voices in and of the community. As a result of the restructuring, Kyle Claude will serve in a newly created role as Executive Director of Marketing.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Bill of Rights: The Sixth Amendment

The Bill of Rights has guaranteed our freedoms and rights for over 200 years. In this regular series, Dean Leonard Baynes with the University of Houston Law Center looks at how they relate to society today. "If you've watched a crime drama or detective movie, you've heard a police officer...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texans split on removing Confederate holidays, CRT in colleges, poll finds

A new study sought to gauge public opinion among Texans on a range of controversial topics that may find their way onto the state legislative docket this year, such as gender-affirming care for children and the definition of marriage in the Texas Constitution. The poll from the Hobby School of...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

How Houston police are trained (Jan. 31, 2023)

On Tuesday’s show: A sixth officer from the Memphis Police Department has been relieved of duty as the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues. We take a closer look at how police officers are trained in Houston and how that has changed in recent years with the help of Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers Union.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

If your pet isn’t microchipped yet, you have until February 1 in Houston

Starting Wednesday, Houston dog and cat owners will be required by law to microchip their pets. Around this time last year, Houston City Council approved a city ordinance that pertained to the welfare of animals by adding the mandatory micro-chipping ordinance but allowed for a year-long grace period. Cory Stottlemyer...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Houston’s best bar food

To embed this piece of audio in your site, please use this code:. <iframe src="https://embed.hpm.io/442742/442599" style="height: 115px; width: 100%;"></iframe>. With the Super Bowl approaching, food writers discuss their favorite pub food around town in this month’s installment of The Full Menu. In the audio above, we hear from Eric...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston Public Media | Use of Actuality Submission 2023

In this audio postcard, Houston Public Media's Jack Williams and William Menjivar were on-hand for the final out of the Houston Astros World Series-clinching win on November 5th, 2022. They captured the sound of the celebration inside the stadium and talked to fans afterward about what it meant to the city. Using other audio scenes, they were able to take listeners to the scene of one of the biggest celebrations in Houston history.   
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Encore Houston, Episode 193: Houston Jazz Collective – Nellie McKay

On this episode of Encore Houston, Nellie McKay takes the stage at Miller Outdoor Theatre with the Houston Jazz Collective, performing at the 2022 Houston Jazz Festival!. LES BROWN/BEN HOMER/BUD GREEN: Sentimental Journey. DUKE ELLINGTON/MANNY KURTZ: In a Sentimental Mood. THELONIUS MONK/DENZIL BEST: Bemsha Swing. GENE DE PAUL/DON RAYE: You...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy