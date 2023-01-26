Maintenance for flood control projects to face delays as Harris County agency deals with a smaller budget

Read full article on original website
Harris County District Attorney’s Office overspends on raises, then asks for $4.3 million for new hires
Harris County commissioners voted to provide more than $4 million to the District Attorney's office to hire 15 new prosecutors. The vote followed a revelation the DA's office had exceeded its budget in order to fund raises for current staff. County budget director Daniel Ramos told commissioners that District Attorney...
Houston First Corporation assessing how to get broken Montrose-area 59/69 bridge lights back on
Six years ago this month, when Houston last hosted the Super Bowl, six bridges that cross part of the Southwest Freeway had been freshly adorned with bright, colorful lights that were eye-popping and awe-inspiring for both residents and visitors alike. Now, as the city prepares to host the NCAA Final...
Houston’s City Council chamber named after former secretary who served for nearly 7 decades
The City of Houston's Council Chamber is now named after former City Secretary Anna Russell who served the city for nearly 70 years. Russell is known as Houston's longest-serving employee. Over her time spent as secretary of the city, she was part of the term of 9 Houston mayors. Anna...
Six Houston-based refineries dump millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater with little penalty, report finds
A new report shows that 6 Houston-area refineries are dumping a total of 55 million gallons of wastewater containing harmful chemicals into local waterways, with little to no regulation by the EPA. The Environmental Integrity Project, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, released a report stating that 81 oil and gas refineries...
A new district designation could be the answer to preserving some historic Houston neighborhoods
The City of Houston is trying to find another way to preserve the history of some of its neighborhoods. The city's planning and development department is proposing the city add what's known as a Conservation District to its Preservation Ordinance. Currently, the city can designate areas as historic or heritage...
Houston doctor’s $25 million COVID-19 defamation suit against Houston Methodist dismissed
A judge dismissed a $25 million defamation lawsuit filed by a former doctor at Houston Methodist Hospital, which publicly criticized her by saying she spread misinformation on social media about COVID-19 treatments and vaccinations. Dr. Mary Bowden, who had worked for the health system as an ear, nose and throat...
UH Moment: Texans Weigh In on $33 Billion State Budget Surplus
Most Texans support saving at least some of the expected $33 billion state surplus, but they also want the Texas Legislature to increase public spending on key priorities, according to a new survey report by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston. Legislators are projected to...
Baker Ripley community center at Pasadena continues to offer assistance after EF-3 tornado
Residents near Pasadena and Deer Park can find guidance and assistance after the EF-3 tornado at the Baker Ripley community center in Pasadena. The tornado was estimated to be more than a half-mile wide and had maximum wind speeds of 140 mph. The community center is offering food fairs, utility...
Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli placed on leave as city investigates misguided home raid
Galveston's police chief is on administrative leave after officers raided a home in search of a murder suspect who was not there and subsequently cleared of wrongdoing. Police chief Doug Balli began his 10-day leave last Friday, according to Marissa Barnett, a spokesperson for the City of Galveston. She released a statement saying city administrators are "investigating a failure of communication surrounding a search performed in the early morning hours of January 22."
Do Houston police officers have enough regard for pedestrians?
The administration of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, through the "Vision Zero" initiative, has a goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities in the city by 2030. But as the year 2022 gave way to 2023, Turner's final year in office, there were three incidents in less than three weeks in which Houston's own municipal police officers struck and killed pedestrians while on duty and driving their patrol vehicles. All the involved officers were responding to calls late at night and did not have their emergency lights or sirens activated, according to initial descriptions by authorities.
University of Houston asked students to wear neon vests after police drew weapon on a Black student
The university distributed vests to theater students after an officer drew a gun on a Black student rehearsing a violent scene last year. Officials walked back the requirement amid recent student criticism. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes...
Houston Public Media Committed to Prioritizing Content and Marketing with New Leadership Role
HOUSTON — (January 31, 2023) — Houston Public Media announced today a restructuring of its Content Operations and Marketing divisions to focus more on digital content and audience engagement prioritizing voices in and of the community. As a result of the restructuring, Kyle Claude will serve in a newly created role as Executive Director of Marketing.
The Bill of Rights: The Sixth Amendment
The Bill of Rights has guaranteed our freedoms and rights for over 200 years. In this regular series, Dean Leonard Baynes with the University of Houston Law Center looks at how they relate to society today. "If you've watched a crime drama or detective movie, you've heard a police officer...
Texans split on removing Confederate holidays, CRT in colleges, poll finds
A new study sought to gauge public opinion among Texans on a range of controversial topics that may find their way onto the state legislative docket this year, such as gender-affirming care for children and the definition of marriage in the Texas Constitution. The poll from the Hobby School of...
How Houston police are trained (Jan. 31, 2023)
On Tuesday’s show: A sixth officer from the Memphis Police Department has been relieved of duty as the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues. We take a closer look at how police officers are trained in Houston and how that has changed in recent years with the help of Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers Union.
Maintaining a Healthy Heart and Minimizing the Risk of Heart Disease; Plus, What You Need to Know About Microchipping Your Pets
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. The City of Houston's law requiring pet owners to microchip their dogs and cats, goes into effect today, February 1, 2023....
If your pet isn’t microchipped yet, you have until February 1 in Houston
Starting Wednesday, Houston dog and cat owners will be required by law to microchip their pets. Around this time last year, Houston City Council approved a city ordinance that pertained to the welfare of animals by adding the mandatory micro-chipping ordinance but allowed for a year-long grace period. Cory Stottlemyer...
The Full Menu: Houston’s best bar food
To embed this piece of audio in your site, please use this code:. <iframe src="https://embed.hpm.io/442742/442599" style="height: 115px; width: 100%;"></iframe>. With the Super Bowl approaching, food writers discuss their favorite pub food around town in this month’s installment of The Full Menu. In the audio above, we hear from Eric...
Houston Public Media | Use of Actuality Submission 2023
In this audio postcard, Houston Public Media's Jack Williams and William Menjivar were on-hand for the final out of the Houston Astros World Series-clinching win on November 5th, 2022. They captured the sound of the celebration inside the stadium and talked to fans afterward about what it meant to the city. Using other audio scenes, they were able to take listeners to the scene of one of the biggest celebrations in Houston history.
Encore Houston, Episode 193: Houston Jazz Collective – Nellie McKay
On this episode of Encore Houston, Nellie McKay takes the stage at Miller Outdoor Theatre with the Houston Jazz Collective, performing at the 2022 Houston Jazz Festival!. LES BROWN/BEN HOMER/BUD GREEN: Sentimental Journey. DUKE ELLINGTON/MANNY KURTZ: In a Sentimental Mood. THELONIUS MONK/DENZIL BEST: Bemsha Swing. GENE DE PAUL/DON RAYE: You...
