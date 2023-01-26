Adidas is helping you see 20/20 in 2023 with its new drop of eyewear, teaming up exclusively with Specsavers. Taking a cue from its classic footwear designs, adidas’ latest optical offering delivers 16 eye-catching frames — 13 eyeglasses and three sunglasses — providing a variety of styles for everyone. “Celebrating the coming together of two distinct brands appealing to distinct customers who enjoy expressing their individuality through their personal style. Taking cues from urban street style the collection incorporates the brand’s instantly recognizable color palette, featuring modern silhouettes and iconic adidas branding,” Yuen Sum Cheung, Head of Frame Development at Specsavers shares in an exclusive press release.

2 DAYS AGO