Trustly closes acquisition of Ecospend – becoming the leading Open Banking payments company in the UK
Trustly, the global payments platform for digital account-to-account (A2A) transactions today announces the closing of the acquisition of UK-based Open Banking payments platform Ecospend, following FCA approval. Trustly and Ecospend together become the leading Open Banking payments company in the UK, featuring connectivity with over 80 banks and a consumer reach of approximately 50 million consumers.
Bitpanda Technology Solutions launches a SaaS product for Banks, Fintechs and other platforms
Bitpanda, the leading European digital asset platform, is excited to announce the launch of Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the most scalable Investing-as a-service infrastructure available in Europe and globally. Already serving 20+ million customers with its initial White Label API, Bitpanda Technologies Solution is now adding features, asset classes and several regulatory licences to its offering.
N26 Appoints Arnd Schwierholz as Chief Financial Officer
N26, The Mobile Bank, today announced the appointment of Arnd Schwierholz as its new Chief Financial Officer. The experienced manager will lead the company’s financial department moving forward. Arnd Schwierholz brings decades of experience in the technology industry and in financial management for publicly traded companies to his new...
Worldline Launches Buland Bharat Digital Payments Suite for a Stronger and Inclusive India
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, today announced the launch of its Buland Bharat digital payments suite, which is designed specially keeping in mind the needs and wants of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India. The Buland Bharat digital payments suite is in line with the...
Ascenum Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform to Deliver High-Impact Service Providers to SMBs
Ascenum, Inc., an innovative B2B Marketplace for Small to Midsize Businesses (SMBs) seeking high-impact services, today announced its integration with Q2‘s Digital Banking Platform and its participation in the Q2 Partner Marketplace. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. This integration will help US-based Financial Institutions connect their SMB clients to curated service providers for Growth Capital, functional Operations Improvement, Fractional C-suite support and, when appropriate, Exit/Sale Advisors.
Eltropy Partners With Akuvo to Embed Texting Into Collections of Credit Unions
With the partnership, CFIs can now integrate Eltropy’s industry-leading Texting communication platform quickly and easily into Aperture, AKUVO’s modern, cloud-based Collection solution powered by data and analytics.“Integration between Eltropy and AKUVO’s Aperture will provide collectors with a powerful Texting platform to guide their account holders through a proactive, effective collections experience,” said Steve Castagna, Chief Revenue and Operating Officer at AKUVO. “We love that our two companies have a similar, visionary approach to using data and analytics to help improve the financial lives of the members of the credit union and banking customers we serve, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together.”
Transcend Appoints Advisory Board Members to Support Global Expansion
Transcend, a leading provider of analytics, optimization, and automation for collateral, liquidity, and funding, has appointed senior advisory board members to support its accelerating global expansion. Joining the advisory board is Stephanie Dimarco, founder and former CEO of Advent Software, who led the company to IPO and later sale to...
Marqeta Names Simon Khalaf as CEO
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced the appointment of Simon Khalaf as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 31, 2023. Khalaf will also join Marqeta’s Board of Directors. As announced in August, Jason Gardner, Marqeta’s founder, Chairman, and current Chief Executive Officer, will become Executive Chairman upon this new appointment. Khalaf joined Marqeta in June of 2022 as Chief Product Officer and has also taken on leadership of the Go-to-Market organization since last August. Alongside Simon’s appointment, ex-Google and Ancestry Executive Todd Pollak joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer.
Relay Payments successfully secures nationwide acceptance across U.S. warehouses
Relay Payments, the fintech company modernizing payments for the supply chain, logistics, and trucking industries, is now accepted at 10 of the top 10 unloading companies in the United States. Known for its dependable technology and excellent customer service, Relay is seeing accelerated adoption of its technology platform for an industry that has been traditionally underserved. To date, over 300,000 carriers and drivers rely on Relay for payments, including 8 of the top 10 LTL carriers, 10 of the top 30 FTL carriers, the largest traditional and digital freight brokers in the United States, and 85,000+ midsize fleets and owner operators. As a result of this growth, virtually every grocery and cold storage warehouse in the United States now accepts Relay as a preferred form of payment.
Nav Builds Momentum as Leading Financial Health Platform for Small Businesses Through Nuula Acquisition
Nav, the leading financial health platform for small businesses, announced today their acquisition of Nuula’s assets. The acquisition adds many mobile app features to Nav’s existing small business solutions, making it easy for users to compare financing options based on actual financial data. The acquisition reinforces Nav’s technology advantage in building a platform that serves the complex landscape of small business, making financial options more transparent to the over 32 million small businesses in the US.
Lumos Technologies Releases Lumos Prime+ Score for Small Business Loans Exclusively Through Lenders Cooperative
In response to the rising demand for better credit insights from lenders financing small business loans, data insights and analytics provider Lumos Technologies (Lumos) and Lenders Cooperative, a client-owned LOS platform and commercial lending shared services solution, announced today the release of the Lumos Prime+ Score. Available exclusively through the...
Global Processing Services Appoints Former Visa Executive Jim McCarthy to Lead Global Sales and Product
Global Processing Services (“GPS”), a fast-growing next-gen global payments technology platform, today announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will lead GPS’ global commercial and product teams in close collaboration with Kevin on sales acceleration.
FIN-FSA withdraws Nada express osk’s registration under the Act on Payment Institutions to provide payment service without authorisation
The FIN-FSA withdraws Nada express osk’s registration under the Act on Payment Institutions, which entitled it to provide payment service. The withdrawal is due to omissions concerning compliance with anti-money laundering regulation. In August 2021, the FIN-FSA imposed several action requirements on Nada to rectify shortcomings identified in the...
GBBC Joins the United Nations’ BC100+ Initiative
BC100+ is a global initiative, under the High Patronage of H.E. Csaba Körösi, President of the 77th UN General Assembly, that aims to convene the blockchain ecosystem to the broader efforts of UN Agencies and global initiatives in support of the UN Charter values and the SDGs by mapping global Blockchain for Sustainability ecosystems.
Ripple Names Monica Long As President
Today, Ripple announced that it has promoted SVP and General Manager Monica Long to the role of President. Coming off Ripple’s strongest year yet, Monica is one of driving forces behind why Ripple is as successful as it is today despite multiple crypto winters and headwinds in the industry. She joined Ripple in 2013 when the company had only 10 employees. At a time when crypto was barely a blip on the radar, she was in the trenches establishing Ripple as a responsible leader in the crypto industry – working with regulators and evangelizing the benefits and utility of crypto, as well as earning the trust of financial institutions globally.
