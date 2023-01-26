Read full article on original website
WNDU
Man charged with murder, battery for 2021 Fellows Street shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a man was charged in the fatal Fellows Street shooting that killed a 16-year-old and sent another teen to the hospital. The suspect, identified as Danate Lowe, 19, of Mishawaka, faces one count of murder and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.
WNDU
Prosecutor: South Bend officer justified in firing weapon; woman arrested in connection with incident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that a South Bend police officer was legally justified in firing his weapon after a woman allegedly pointed a gun at him over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street...
WNDU
Michigan City man charged in September fatal pedestrian crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A Michigan City man is behind bars after fatally hitting a pedestrian with his car last September. 33-year-old Donald Culpepper faces a level four felony for causing death while operating a vehicle while also having traces of a schedule I or II drug in his bloodstream.
WNDU
South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
WNDU
Michigan City child died of natural causes, investigators say
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A death investigation in Michigan City has determined that a 3-year-old child died of natural causes. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 20. Family members and first responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.
WNDU
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city's work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. Oaklawn's...
WNDU
Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a South Bend police officer’s gun went off while responding to a call this weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday on reports of multiple shots fired. During the response, a South Bend officer discharged his weapon. No one was hit or injured.
WNDU
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on U.S. 31 in St. Joseph County led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne woman and South Bend man for drug charges on Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Police say one of its troopers stopped a...
WNDU
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a counterfeit bill investigation. Police say it happened at a local business. If you can identify this suspect, you’re asked to call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
WNDU
South Bend man hurt in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Cass County. Deputies were called just after 11:50 p.m. to U.S. 12 near Beebe Road in Milton Township. Investigators determined that a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old South Bend man was heading west on U.S. 12 when it ran off the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle then continued through a chain link fence and collided with a storage unit.
WNDU
LaPorte Co. launches Crisis Intervention Team
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol, better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Just last week, the county’s Crisis Intervention Team (C.I.T.) became certified through a 40-hour course. LaPorte County’s C.I.T....
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
Per protocol, the St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating the incident.
WNDU
Unity Gardens unveils 'Edgy Veggie'
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city's work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Vitamin D/seasonal depression, allergy pills, sleep medicine
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city's work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.
WNDU
Fire at abandoned building in Elkhart causes $250,000 in damages
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning in Elkhart. It happened just before 3:20 a.m. at an abandoned building in the 100 block of W. Franklin Street. The building had smoke throughout all five floors and the basement. As crews searched for the source of the fire in this building, fire was found in office rooms in the basement.
WNDU
Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus remains closed due to ‘safety issues’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”. Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.
WNDU
City of South Bend sues high-rise developer Dave Matthews
Per protocol, the St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating the incident.
WNDU
Three Rivers man dies in Sunday night fire
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 91-year-old Three Rivers man is dead after a fire on Sunday night in St. Joseph County, Mich. Emergency crews were called just before 8:20 p.m. to a structure fire in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township. Officials say the...
WNDU
Indiana hospitals lost income in 2022
In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Oaklawn said it can safely reopen the Elkhart campus on Thursday, Feb. 2, after consulting multiple law enforcement agencies regarding the threat.
WNDU
Elkhart councilman gets ready to provide medical relief in Ukraine
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People know Aaron Mishler as the first district councilman in Elkhart, but fewer people may know he is also a registered nurse. Mishler has provided assistance in a dozen volunteer missions, and now, he’s getting ready to head to Ukraine to do it again. “First...
