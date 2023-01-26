Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Related
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
NJ city ranked best in the country for first-time homebuyers
Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus. New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky
A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Why whale deaths are dividing environmentalists — and firing up Tucker Carlson
Since December, at least nine whales have been stranded on beaches in New Jersey and New York.
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
Stunning New Jersey town named one of the prettiest in America
When we say New Jersey has some of the most beautiful towns, we may think it’s because we love New Jersey and we live here, but when a major publication lists one of our towns as one of the most beautiful in America, it’s a really big deal.
rew-online.com
CBRE ANNOUNCES $4.15M SALE OF FULLY APPROVED 113 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE IN EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBRE announced today the $4.15 million sale of Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market rate residential units in East Orange, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, and Travis Langer, represented the seller, Novus. Landmark, while also procuring the buyer. The...
Holland Tunnel’s N.J.-bound lanes closing overnight for 2 years
The news that the Holland Tunnel to New Jersey is closing overnights for six days a week starting on Feb. 5 to permanently fix damage from Hurricane Sandy caught many people by surprise. Though the area just marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating storm, some damage at the Holland...
americanmilitarynews.com
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
The Best South Jersey Chili
The Farmers' Almanac says that February 3rd, 2023, is the exact halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It's also the coldest time of the year in New Jersey. As we enter the official middle of winter, what better way to spend a Sunday afternoon, than with...
hudsoncountyview.com
Sires Team for West New York sees over 600 attendees, including HCDO support, at 1st event
Sires Team for West New York saw over 600 attendees, including a significant number of Hudson County Democratic Organization mainstays, at their first fundraiser at The Graycliff in Moonachie last night. U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said that Sires, a colleague in Washington D.C. for 16 years, is “indispensable” for...
SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.
After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
Exciting and Rare New Grocery Store is Opening Soon in Monmouth County, NJ
With the price of groceries super high and continuing to skyrocket, this new grocery chain has Monmouth County excited. Hey, these days we will save a penny wherever we can. Which grocery items have been most affected by inflation?. Everyone is talking about the price of eggs being ridiculously high.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Where to get New Jersey’s most amazing chicken parmigiana in 2023
It's hard to think of a type of food here in New Jersey that inspires more passion than Italian food, and there may be no Italian food that is more beloved than chicken parmigiana. And now, according to one foodie website, New Jersey has a chicken parm champion for 2023.
Here’s how to get $180K in student loans paid off under new N.J. program for mental health jobs
Behavioral health professionals in New Jersey can now apply to get up to $180,000 in student loans reimbursed through a new state program designed to boost the number of people working in mental health jobs. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law creating the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program last...
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0