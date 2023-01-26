ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

The Best South Jersey Chili

The Farmers' Almanac says that February 3rd, 2023, is the exact halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It's also the coldest time of the year in New Jersey. As we enter the official middle of winter, what better way to spend a Sunday afternoon, than with...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Gothamist

SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.

After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
NEW JERSEY STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Northfield NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

